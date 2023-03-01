Featured
2023 ELECTION: RIVERS STATE RESULTS
BVAS Glitches, Evidence Of INEC’s Poor Preparedness For Polls -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the associated slow performance of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BVAS) is evidence of poor level of preparation on the part of the Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC) concerning the 2023 general election.
Wike expressed his displeasure when he spoke with journalists shortly after he cast his vote at 12.42pm at his Polling Unit 7 in Ward 9, Rumuepirikom of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on Saturday.
The governor and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike had returned two hours after they were initially unable to cast their vote due to failure of BVAS to accredit them.
Wike said despite the promise of fixing the identified problem that delayed voting at the polling unit, INEC seemed still not in full control in order to ensure the BVAS machine operate maximally.
This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Saturday.
Wike said, “Of all the promises made since I left here two hours ago, the BVAS is still not very functional. I don’t want to begin to suspect foul play.
“But from reports that I have received from other local governments, it does appear to me that it is the same experience.
“And then, you now wonder why it will be the same experience to Rivers people. I don’t want to have any suspicion yet. But I don’t think it is quite encouraging.”
The governor pointed out that the system glitches, if not unresolved, could lead to disenfranchising registered voters in the polling unit and other parts of the state that had similar experience.
“My people cannot be disenfranchised. As you can see, I have never done an election where you see this kind of crowd. I believe that they will extend the voting period (time) to 6 pm.
“Look at the time now; voting ought to have started from 8:30am to 2:30pm but we are just starting. So, I’m not happy with the preparedness of INEC as regards the election”, he said.
Governor Wike noted that the Rivers voters that turned up for the election were patient, enduring the scorching sun because they are determined to be part of the process.
“The electorate are still staying under the sun to make sure that they exercise their franchise, it is their right to vote. We have also told them that we believe it will be settled, but their patience cannot be taken for granted.
“I believe that every Nigerian would want to participate in this particular election. So, INEC should do everything within their powers to make sure that the people vote. If the people don’t vote, they won’t be happy”, he said.
It will be recalled that the Rivers State governor was unable to cast his vote at about 10:50am when he first arrived his polling unit.
The BVAS assigned to the unit could not function because of the technical problem it encountered, which made accrediting the governor and his wife difficult.
Earthquake: Nigeria Donates $1m To Turkey
The Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, has delivered $1m support fund to the Turkish government.
Bello and other members of the delegation were received by the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Mevlüt Çavuþoðlu, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
The visit was on the heels of the tragic 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, which resulted in the death of about 50,000 people, including former Chelsea and Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.
Bello noted that Buhari was unable to personally pay a condolence visit to the country due to the general elections in Nigeria.
The FCT minister conveyed the President’s heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the government and people of Turkey over the devastating earthquake.
The minister also handed over Buhari’s letter of condolence as well as a Central Bank of Nigeria Promissory Note of $1,000,000 for onward transmission to President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan.
He said the token was a donation by the Nigerian Government to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts in cushioning the effects of the tragic earthquake.
Meanwhile, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs in his remarks, explained that President Erdoðan was unable to personally receive the delegation due to the exigencies of directly overseeing humanitarian efforts in the 11 quake-hit southern provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.
The minister thanked Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria for their show of solidarity, financial, as well as material support to the Republic of Turkey in her trying times.
He noted that the First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier donated 10,000 blankets on behalf of the African First Ladies Forum to the humanitarian efforts in the country.
Çavuþoðlu told the Nigerian delegation that as of February 23, 2023, no fewer than 43,000 persons had been confirmed dead while 14 million people were affected in 11 provinces of the country.
He added that the government had resolved to embark on rebuilding new cities with all associated infrastructure in all the locations of the disaster.
The minister, while wishing Nigeria successful and peaceful general elections, reiterated that in compliance with the country’s constitution, the Government of Türkiye was also committed to conducting its forthcoming general election scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023, despite the devastating effects of the earthquake.
Petrol Price Increases By 54.52%, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed that the average retail price paid by consumers for petrol increased from N166.40 in January, 2022 to N257.12 in January, 2023.
This is according to the NBS’s Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for January, 2023 released in Abuja, recently.
The report said the January 2023 price represented a 54.52 per cent increase when compared to the value recorded in January, 2022 at N166.40.
“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of December, 2022, the average retail price increased by 24.70per cent from N206.19.
On state profiles’ analysis, the NBS said that Imo paid the highest average retail price for petrol at N332.14, followed by Rivers and Akwa Ibom at N327.14 and N319.00, respectively.
Conversely, Sokoto paid the lowest average retail price for petrol, at N191.43, followed by Plateau at 192.14, and Borno at 193.91
Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price in January 2023 at N307.85, while the North-Central recorded the lowest at N217.15.
The NBS also revealed in its Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch Report for January 2023, that the average retail price paid for diesel by consumers was N828.82 per litre.
It said the January 2023 price amounted to a 187.69per cent increase from the N288.09 per litre recorded in January 2022.
“While on a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 1.34per cent from N817.86 per litre reported in December 2022.”
On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in January 2023 was recorded in Bauchi at N900.00, followed by Benue at N885.71, and Adamawa at N866.67.
On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at N768.75, followed by Edo at N788.00, and Akwa Ibom at N788.75.
In addition, the analysis by zone showed that the South-West had the highest price at N845.59, while the South-South recorded the lowest price at N800.49.
