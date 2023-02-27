News
Rivers Police Arrest Human Traffickers
Detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Rivers State Police Command, have arrested one Mary Samson in connection with the abduction and trafficking of one Favour Cleopas, female, aged 15 years on 29th January 2023.
The suspect allegedly took the victim to Lagos State on 5th February 2023 for prostitution.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement.
She said investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with one Blessing Christopher to send girls to one Christabel Christopher, who is into prostitution in Lagos State.
The Police said that two victims earlier trafficked to Lagos by the suspect, Tari Paul, female, 16 years and Blessings Temple, female, 16 years, had been rescued by detectives and are helping in the investigation.
In another development, the Rivers State Police have arrested four suspects for alleged abduction of a four-year-old boy.
The suspects are Victoria Okon, female, 23 years; Jessica Ndifreke female, 26 years; Charity Samuel, female, 19 years and Chinaza Daniel, female, 25 years in connection with the abduction of a four-year old Unique Tan Timitoms, male, at Afam.
Victoria, who is known by the victim, was said to have lured him to the other suspects.
The suspects were eventually arrested while trying to transport their victim to Aba.
Meanwhile, the victim, according to the police, has reunited with his parents.
The police command admonished all residents of Rivers State to be cautious in exposing their children to neighbours and friends they do not truly know.
News
Presidential Polls: Police Warn Against Circulating Fake Results
Against the backdrop of various circulations of unauthenticated results from Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force has warned persons or groups engaging in spreading fake election results to desist or face the wrath of the law.
The Police urged Nigerians to wait patiently for INEC’s official results.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday morning, advised mischief makers to stop overheating the polity, noting that those billed to cast their votes yesterday should go about the civic duty in an orderly manner as security has been re-enforced.
It reads, “The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.
“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation.
“The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.
“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.”
News
INEC To Conduct Fresh Election In 7 RAs In Rivers …Receives Presidential Results From Three Rivers LGAs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will conduct a fresh election in seven Registration Areas (RAs) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem stated this yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the proceedings for the collation of results for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections in the state.
Also present at the briefing were political parties’ agents, security agencies, international and local observers, civil society organisations and INEC staff in Rivers State who were involved in the conduct of the election.
Sinikiem also expressed satisfaction with the electoral process across the state, adding that out of the 17 RAs in Degema, election only held in 10 following some challenges faced by the INEC staff who could not access the area on the election day.
He however, urged Rivers people and various stakeholders to be patient with the Commission, assuring that every vote must be counted.
“This briefing is necessary at this time, that the electorates are very expectant of the outcome of their wishes, which is very sacrosanct and the Commission has a duty of protecting the wishes of the masses in the election of February 25, 2023, the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives.
“Results were collated primarily from a polling unit via Form EC8A, EC8A (1), EC8A (2) for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections respectively.
“The election went in smoothly in all the LGAs, though the Presiding Officers had a hitching problems of uploading results from polling units to the INEC Result Quarters (IRQ). This is as a result of poor network which is a national problem or issues in all the places that elections did not hold yesterday due to one reason or the other, part from violence that will not affect the outcome of the elections.
“We have a situation in Degema Local Government, about seven RAs, we could not deploy and that we are also covered by Section 24 (2) of the Electoral Act. So we are looking at how to configure new BVAS to schedule possibly tomorrow, to conclude that RAs in Degema.
I have received clearance from the headquarters to go ahead and organize election there within the shortest reasonable time.
“Degema has 17 RAs and Election took place in only 10 RAs. You know if we don’t conclude is going to substantially affect the outcome of the election. That is paramount. But for others, if it will not substantially affect the outcome, election might not take place in those places”, Sinikiem added.
Meanwhile, results from the presidential results from Ahoada West, Opobo/Nkoro and Tai Local Government Areas have been received by INEC in Rivers State. While the Labour Presidential candidate, Peter Obi won in Ahoada West, his counterpart in All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu won in Opobo/Nkoro and Tai.
INEC turned down the presidential results from Gokana and Abua/Odual and directed the Collation Officers to reconcile the figures.
News
Electoral Violence: SERAP Writes US President, Seeks Visa Ban On Perpetrators
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged United States President, Joe Biden, to exercise his powers to ban Nigerian officials, politicians, and other perpetrators and sponsors of violence during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.
SERAP also urged Biden to revoke the visas of anyone suspected to be responsible for cases of intimidation, harassment and violence during the elections, and to impose asset freezes and property sanctions on them and their families.
The letter followed reports of cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence in several states of the country.
In the letter dated 25 February 2023 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The imposition targeted sanctions against suspected perpetrators and sponsors of election-related violence in Nigeria would promote accountability, end impunity, and deter human rights violations.
“Applying the presidential proclamations, Global Magnitsky Act, and Immigration and Nationality Act as recommended would be very helpful to the efforts to stop further violence before, during and after elections, facilitate free and fair elections, and encourage the people to exercise their right to vote.
“The recommended travel bans, asset freezes and property sanctions should also cover anyone who may perpetrate and sponsor violence and human rights crimes during the postponed elections in 141 polling units, and the governorship elections scheduled for March 2023.
“SERAP welcomes your government’s publicly expressed commitment to impose visa restrictions on officials, politicians and other perpetrators and sponsors of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence. We urge you to include asset freezes and property sanctions on the list.
“Giving serious consideration to our recommendations and promptly implementing them would give meaning to this commitment, and demonstrate the willingness of your government to support and strengthen democracy, citizens’ participation and the rule of law, as well as end a culture of election-related violence in Nigeria.”
