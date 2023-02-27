Petrol Price Increases By 54.52%, NBS Confirms

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said electorate in the State will not vote for any political party in Saturday’s presidential election that has shown blatant contempt for political power shift and inclusivity in governance.

He said considering the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, the resolve in Rivers State is that electorate and all lovers of Nigeria will vote for the unity of the county during the forthcoming election.

According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike stated these while speaking at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field, venue of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign rally organised by the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council last Saturday.

The governor, who again commended the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their insistence on political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such stance is a proof that they understand the essence of Nigeria’s unity, wherein every section should have feeling of equal stake.

“We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governors who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.”

Governor Wike urged the people to be vigilant and take note of what is going on in Nigeria so that they are not taken unawares.

He said those who are bent on becoming president while undermining citizenship of other Nigerians, should know that ensuring peace is more crucial than just holding on to power.

He said, “For those who are greedy about power, you can get power, you may not have peace. Is it not better to have peace, so when you become president you can govern the people well. Do you want a place that is in crisis?”

Governor Wike explained that Rivers voters would not vote for any presidential candidate who does not factor the interest of the state into his scheme.

“We are going to vote for people who have the interest of our State. Time has passed when you will tell me that Rivers State only produces so and so number of votes. I have no problem about that. In return, what have we gotten.

“So, you must tell Rivers people now, if we vote for you, this is what you’ll have. Politics is you do for me, I’ll do for you. You fall for me, I’ll fall for you. If you push me, I’ll push you. If you love me, I’ll love you”, he said.

The governor warned that Rivers people would never be happy with any of the various national and state assembly candidates of the PDP in the State who will choose to tread the path of betrayers when they eventually win their elections.

“So, if you have in mind to do that, be very careful because we carry a lot of grace. It is not by our powers, it is how it has pleased the almighty God”he said.

Governor Wike urged party faithful not to bother about the brewing political fights, which he noted, are usual experiences.

The governor said: “we have not survived politically without people fighting us, right from chairmanship until now. So, nobody should be afraid. This is the way we have always had it and at the end of the day, we shall triumph.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike informed the people that their various political leaders have been fully instructed on the pattern of voting to adopt in the State.

According to him, “From ward by ward in our local governments, they will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.

“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”

Campaigning for the governoship candidate of the PDP in the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Governor Wike said Fubara is humble and committed to the development of Rivers, and will not disappoint the expectation on him.

He expressed confidence that Fubara would continue in his development trajectory, having been the Accountant General of Rivers State and worked very closely with him to achieve the feat that is being celebrated of his administration.

In his address, the Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP thanked Governor Wike and other PDP leaders for trusting him to be the next governor of the State and assured that the consolidation team would not disappoint them.

Fubara assured that when elected, he would continue to remodel Obio/Akpor Council by adding more development projects to already existing ones and better the standard of living of the people.

Also speaking at the rally, the National Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, noted that the performance of Governor Wike in office has become their weapon for election victory.

Chief Orbih described the choice of Fubara as the governorship candidate as a true reflection of youthful representation, urging the people to vote for him to ensure a continuation of the ongoing development in the state.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, presented flags to the various candidates of the party in the area and urged Obio-Akpor people to vote for PDP during the election.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the Rivers East senatorial candidate, Chief Allwell Nyesoh, described the opportunity given to them to fly the party’s flag as an express victory, and assured that they would provide quality representation when elected.

On his part, Chief Onueze C.J Okocha said all Ikwerre people would reciprocate the good works of Governor Wike with their votes delivered for all Rivers PDP candidates particularly Sir Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Governor Wike, accompanied by Fubara, Chief Orbih and other leaders had earlier paid a courtesy call on Obio-Akpor traditional rulers led by HRM Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara, at the Obio-Akpor Ehie Apara Cultural Centre, Rumuadaolu.