Rivers
KELGA Boss Calls For Improved BVAS Machine
The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), if they are ready to deliver credible elections in the country.
Nwanosike said this when he spoke with newsmen at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area at the weekend.
He said the BVAS Machine, which was given a clean bill of health during election demonstration and seminars by the electoral umpire, was opposite of what the people were made to believe.
According to him, people expected high performance from the machine, but expressed regrets that rather than provide a way out, it complicated the system.
The KELGA Boss, stated the need for INEC to work out modalities on how to improve on the BVAS mechine, if they were prepared to take Nigerians out of electoral mess.
Generally, he rated the electoral body high on organisation on the 2023 general elections, and noted that it was peaceful.
“For the first time, elections in the country are without violence. People conducted themselves properly. No shooting, no killings, even the Press and security agents are moving around freely”, he said.
At Omerelu Ward 5, Unit 12, voters who came out in their numbers, expressed satisfaction over the use of the BVAS machine.
They also called on INEC to work on the system to increase its speed, saying that the machine was generally slow , which warranted late voting during the exercise.
The Tide learnt that violence was not witnessed in any part of Ikwerre Local Government Area and voter apathy was also ruled out as against the backdrop of cashless policy.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Port Harcourt Residents Troop Out To Vote
Residents of Port Harcourt trooped out last Saturday to cast their votes at the Presidential election waiting patiently at the various polling units as electoral officials have yet to arrive.
The reports that voters were seen in groups conversing while the atmosphere remained calm and orderly in some polling stations visited.
There was heavy presence of security personnel on the major roads and various strategic points as those deployed to the polling units maintained peace and order.
A voter at Ward 9 Rumueprikon Civic Centre, Praise Chikwendu to our correspondent that he was exited to be part of the exercise, adding that he would be voting for the first time in life.
In Units 10 11, 12, 12, 13 and 14, Rumuodara Ward 2, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, voters waited anxiously for the arrival of electoral officials and materials.
There was commotion at the INEC headquarters, Port Harcourt as collation officers struggled to get their postings to collation centres prompting the police to disperse them with tear gas.
Meanwhile some youths took to football in defiance to the restriction of movement order by the Police ahead of the elections.
The youths converted some major streets and roads in the city into temporary football pitches and engaged in the game while election was going on.
Some of the areas affected included parts of Aba Road, Trans Amadi, Oginigba, Nkpogu, Odili Road, Eleleno, Akpjo, Woji, Rumueibekwe and Rumuomasi areas of Port Harcourt.
Some of the boys told our correspondent last Saturday that they took to football because they were not eligible to vote or could not collect their PVC in time before the INEC deadline.
One who identified himself as Daniel, 19, said he had attempted to collect his PVC on several occasions but could not due to the crowd.
Rivers
RSCTR Backs Continuity in Rivers Leadership …Sets Up Archive Of State History
The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR) says it will support continuity of the developmental strides of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
Chairman of RSCTR, King Dandeson Jaja, who is also the Natural Ruler and Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, at the 114 Quaterly meeting of the body recently, said they are proud of Wike’s achievements so far.
Listing the Governor’s landmarks in education, health and infrastructure development, King Jaja V said, “we are calling on other governors to follow the steps of this government to leave lasting legacies that are unprecedented”.
The RSCTR Chairman said one way to ensure this was to support the government.
On the elections, he said, “let the electorates know that the choices they make will affect them in the next four years. So, they need to make good choice to improve their conditions.”
He urged political actors and parties to play according to the rule, by eschewing violence, intimidation of voters, and reminded them that political parties are just vehicles to achieve their ambitions rather than causing rancour and divisions.
Consequently, the Chairman of the RSTRC says it has completed and fitted a modern library to aid in the knowledge and research of the state rich history.
He said the library is a rich archive with electronic driven search to aid researchers and scholars.
The facility, King Jaja V further stated, is among the upgradement of facilities in the ultramodern council chambers.
He used the opportunity to urge the Governor to set date for its official unveiling.
Rivers
Ogoni In US Threaten Legal Action Over MOSOP Members’ Trial
The Council of Ogoni Professionals and the National Union of Ogoni Students, USA, both affiliates of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), have raised objections over the trial procedures of 12 MOSOP members at the Rivers State High Court, Nchia Division.
They said the trial procedures of the 12 MOSOP members, under the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Constance D. Green may deny the 12 MOSOP members justice.
The two groups alleged that the presiding judge disregarded judicial ethics, and the impartiality expected of a judge by allowing a debriefed claimants’ counsel to take a motion while disregarding a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.
The preliminary objection had been raised by one of the defendants, Apostle Celestine Viura, challenging the jurisdiction of the court on several grounds, including the fact that the judgment in question is currently being challenged before a court of appeal and the claimants’ lawyer, N. Tsaana-Kaa, had long been debriefed by the claimants.
The 12 MOSOP members include Messrs Legborsi Pyagbara, Fegalo Nsuke, Bariara Kpalap, Friday Bemah, Chief Keeper Gbaranor, Prince Biira, Dike Theophilus, Boy Nnaa, Theophilus Joseph Meekor Mbagha, Apostle Celestine Viura, Mr Alex and Adamgbo Sylvester.
The Ogoni professionals and students in the US made the claim in a statement signed by Daewifa Barima Wifa Council of Ogoni Professionals (COP, USA) and Freddie Idamkkue, President, National Union of Ogoni Students (NUOS USA).
Part of the statement reads: “The Council of Ogoni Professionals and the National Union of Ogoni Students , USA strongly condemn the actions of Justice Constance D. Green in the case, and will further take every necessary legal action(s)to ensure that the defendants are not denied justice.
“While COP and NUOS hold the Nigerian judiciary in high esteem, we will not expect that Justice Constance D. Green be allowed to drag the reputation of the Nigerian Judiciary into the mud”.
The groups asserted that after the judge had delivered judgement in the matter, the second defendant, Fegalo Nsuke, filed an appeal against the judgement at the Federal Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division on August 4, 2020.
They claimed that instead of the judge hearing a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the suit following the appeal, she attempted to take a motion to substitute the claimants in the suit on February 14, 2023, noting that “this suggests that Hon. Justice may have a mindset on the issue and is compromised”.
The Ogoni professionals and students in US added that despite the claimant writing the counsel in the suit, Naagbanton Tsaana-Kaa on February 2, 2022, to disengage his legal services and not to further represent them in the suit, the judge is attempting to assume jurisdiction in a matter that an appeal has been entered and the Appeal Court processes are before her.
The statement added: “We have become seriously disturbed by the decisions of Hon. Justice Constance D. Green on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, during which the judge attempted to take a motion to substitute claimants in the suit while a Preliminary Objection (PO) challenging the jurisdiction of the court is pending.
“In fact, the judge refused to take the PO and attempted to take a motion seeking to substitute all the claimants with fresh names”.
By: Ike Wigodo
