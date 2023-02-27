Featured
Earthquake: Nigeria Donates $1m To Turkey
The Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, has delivered $1m support fund to the Turkish government.
Bello and other members of the delegation were received by the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Mevlüt Çavuþoðlu, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
The visit was on the heels of the tragic 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, which resulted in the death of about 50,000 people, including former Chelsea and Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.
Bello noted that Buhari was unable to personally pay a condolence visit to the country due to the general elections in Nigeria.
The FCT minister conveyed the President’s heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the government and people of Turkey over the devastating earthquake.
The minister also handed over Buhari’s letter of condolence as well as a Central Bank of Nigeria Promissory Note of $1,000,000 for onward transmission to President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan.
He said the token was a donation by the Nigerian Government to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts in cushioning the effects of the tragic earthquake.
Meanwhile, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs in his remarks, explained that President Erdoðan was unable to personally receive the delegation due to the exigencies of directly overseeing humanitarian efforts in the 11 quake-hit southern provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.
The minister thanked Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria for their show of solidarity, financial, as well as material support to the Republic of Turkey in her trying times.
He noted that the First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier donated 10,000 blankets on behalf of the African First Ladies Forum to the humanitarian efforts in the country.
Çavuþoðlu told the Nigerian delegation that as of February 23, 2023, no fewer than 43,000 persons had been confirmed dead while 14 million people were affected in 11 provinces of the country.
He added that the government had resolved to embark on rebuilding new cities with all associated infrastructure in all the locations of the disaster.
The minister, while wishing Nigeria successful and peaceful general elections, reiterated that in compliance with the country’s constitution, the Government of Türkiye was also committed to conducting its forthcoming general election scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023, despite the devastating effects of the earthquake.
Featured
BVAS Glitches, Evidence Of INEC’s Poor Preparedness For Polls -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the associated slow performance of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BVAS) is evidence of poor level of preparation on the part of the Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC) concerning the 2023 general election.
Wike expressed his displeasure when he spoke with journalists shortly after he cast his vote at 12.42pm at his Polling Unit 7 in Ward 9, Rumuepirikom of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on Saturday.
The governor and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike had returned two hours after they were initially unable to cast their vote due to failure of BVAS to accredit them.
Wike said despite the promise of fixing the identified problem that delayed voting at the polling unit, INEC seemed still not in full control in order to ensure the BVAS machine operate maximally.
This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Saturday.
Wike said, “Of all the promises made since I left here two hours ago, the BVAS is still not very functional. I don’t want to begin to suspect foul play.
“But from reports that I have received from other local governments, it does appear to me that it is the same experience.
“And then, you now wonder why it will be the same experience to Rivers people. I don’t want to have any suspicion yet. But I don’t think it is quite encouraging.”
The governor pointed out that the system glitches, if not unresolved, could lead to disenfranchising registered voters in the polling unit and other parts of the state that had similar experience.
“My people cannot be disenfranchised. As you can see, I have never done an election where you see this kind of crowd. I believe that they will extend the voting period (time) to 6 pm.
“Look at the time now; voting ought to have started from 8:30am to 2:30pm but we are just starting. So, I’m not happy with the preparedness of INEC as regards the election”, he said.
Governor Wike noted that the Rivers voters that turned up for the election were patient, enduring the scorching sun because they are determined to be part of the process.
“The electorate are still staying under the sun to make sure that they exercise their franchise, it is their right to vote. We have also told them that we believe it will be settled, but their patience cannot be taken for granted.
“I believe that every Nigerian would want to participate in this particular election. So, INEC should do everything within their powers to make sure that the people vote. If the people don’t vote, they won’t be happy”, he said.
It will be recalled that the Rivers State governor was unable to cast his vote at about 10:50am when he first arrived his polling unit.
The BVAS assigned to the unit could not function because of the technical problem it encountered, which made accrediting the governor and his wife difficult.
Featured
Petrol Price Increases By 54.52%, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed that the average retail price paid by consumers for petrol increased from N166.40 in January, 2022 to N257.12 in January, 2023.
This is according to the NBS’s Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for January, 2023 released in Abuja, recently.
The report said the January 2023 price represented a 54.52 per cent increase when compared to the value recorded in January, 2022 at N166.40.
“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of December, 2022, the average retail price increased by 24.70per cent from N206.19.
On state profiles’ analysis, the NBS said that Imo paid the highest average retail price for petrol at N332.14, followed by Rivers and Akwa Ibom at N327.14 and N319.00, respectively.
Conversely, Sokoto paid the lowest average retail price for petrol, at N191.43, followed by Plateau at 192.14, and Borno at 193.91
Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price in January 2023 at N307.85, while the North-Central recorded the lowest at N217.15.
The NBS also revealed in its Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch Report for January 2023, that the average retail price paid for diesel by consumers was N828.82 per litre.
It said the January 2023 price amounted to a 187.69per cent increase from the N288.09 per litre recorded in January 2022.
“While on a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 1.34per cent from N817.86 per litre reported in December 2022.”
On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in January 2023 was recorded in Bauchi at N900.00, followed by Benue at N885.71, and Adamawa at N866.67.
On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at N768.75, followed by Edo at N788.00, and Akwa Ibom at N788.75.
In addition, the analysis by zone showed that the South-West had the highest price at N845.59, while the South-South recorded the lowest price at N800.49.
Featured
Nigeria’s Unity ’ll Determine How Rivers’ll Vote On Saturday, Wike Insists ……Hails APC Govs For Insistence On Power Shift To South
Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said electorate in the State will not vote for any political party in Saturday’s presidential election that has shown blatant contempt for political power shift and inclusivity in governance.
He said considering the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, the resolve in Rivers State is that electorate and all lovers of Nigeria will vote for the unity of the county during the forthcoming election.
According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike stated these while speaking at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field, venue of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign rally organised by the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council last Saturday.
The governor, who again commended the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their insistence on political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such stance is a proof that they understand the essence of Nigeria’s unity, wherein every section should have feeling of equal stake.
“We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governors who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.”
Governor Wike urged the people to be vigilant and take note of what is going on in Nigeria so that they are not taken unawares.
He said those who are bent on becoming president while undermining citizenship of other Nigerians, should know that ensuring peace is more crucial than just holding on to power.
He said, “For those who are greedy about power, you can get power, you may not have peace. Is it not better to have peace, so when you become president you can govern the people well. Do you want a place that is in crisis?”
Governor Wike explained that Rivers voters would not vote for any presidential candidate who does not factor the interest of the state into his scheme.
“We are going to vote for people who have the interest of our State. Time has passed when you will tell me that Rivers State only produces so and so number of votes. I have no problem about that. In return, what have we gotten.
“So, you must tell Rivers people now, if we vote for you, this is what you’ll have. Politics is you do for me, I’ll do for you. You fall for me, I’ll fall for you. If you push me, I’ll push you. If you love me, I’ll love you”, he said.
The governor warned that Rivers people would never be happy with any of the various national and state assembly candidates of the PDP in the State who will choose to tread the path of betrayers when they eventually win their elections.
“So, if you have in mind to do that, be very careful because we carry a lot of grace. It is not by our powers, it is how it has pleased the almighty God”he said.
Governor Wike urged party faithful not to bother about the brewing political fights, which he noted, are usual experiences.
The governor said: “we have not survived politically without people fighting us, right from chairmanship until now. So, nobody should be afraid. This is the way we have always had it and at the end of the day, we shall triumph.”
Speaking further, Governor Wike informed the people that their various political leaders have been fully instructed on the pattern of voting to adopt in the State.
According to him, “From ward by ward in our local governments, they will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.
“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”
Campaigning for the governoship candidate of the PDP in the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Governor Wike said Fubara is humble and committed to the development of Rivers, and will not disappoint the expectation on him.
He expressed confidence that Fubara would continue in his development trajectory, having been the Accountant General of Rivers State and worked very closely with him to achieve the feat that is being celebrated of his administration.
In his address, the Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP thanked Governor Wike and other PDP leaders for trusting him to be the next governor of the State and assured that the consolidation team would not disappoint them.
Fubara assured that when elected, he would continue to remodel Obio/Akpor Council by adding more development projects to already existing ones and better the standard of living of the people.
Also speaking at the rally, the National Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, noted that the performance of Governor Wike in office has become their weapon for election victory.
Chief Orbih described the choice of Fubara as the governorship candidate as a true reflection of youthful representation, urging the people to vote for him to ensure a continuation of the ongoing development in the state.
Rivers State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, presented flags to the various candidates of the party in the area and urged Obio-Akpor people to vote for PDP during the election.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the Rivers East senatorial candidate, Chief Allwell Nyesoh, described the opportunity given to them to fly the party’s flag as an express victory, and assured that they would provide quality representation when elected.
On his part, Chief Onueze C.J Okocha said all Ikwerre people would reciprocate the good works of Governor Wike with their votes delivered for all Rivers PDP candidates particularly Sir Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Odu.
Governor Wike, accompanied by Fubara, Chief Orbih and other leaders had earlier paid a courtesy call on Obio-Akpor traditional rulers led by HRM Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara, at the Obio-Akpor Ehie Apara Cultural Centre, Rumuadaolu.
Trending
-
Nation14 hours ago
2023 Polls: NBA Decries BVAs Challenges
-
News13 hours ago
Hoodlums Move To Burn INEC Office In Kano
-
Rivers11 hours ago
KELGA Boss Calls For Improved BVAS Machine
-
Politics13 hours ago
INEC Should Consider Airlifting Of Election Materials To Difficult Terrains – Herbert-Miller
-
News12 hours ago
INEC Explains Delayed Upload Of Poll Results On Server
-
Politics2 hours ago
Obi Wins Tinubu In Lagos With 9,848 Votes’ Margin …Beats Asiwaju In Own LG
-
Environment13 hours ago
Park Rangers Arrest 19 Illegal Miners At Old Oyo National Park
-
Sports12 hours ago
24 Clubs To Participate At LSAA Athletics Club Series