Benin Monarch Decries Election Violence, Bloodshed

The Labour Party (LP) has won five out of the seven local government areas so far declared in Plateau State while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to make an appearance on the winners’ list.

The LP won in Bokkos, Langtang North, Jos East, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

The PDP won in Mikang and Langtang South while the APC is yet to win.

According to figures reeled out by the Returning Officers, results from Mikang show APC got 5,044, PDP got 7,211, and LP got 7,201.

In Barkin Ladi LGA, APC got 12,514, LP got 32,489, and PDP got 9,073.

In Riyom LGA, PDP got 8,181, LP got 15,171, APC got 6,936 while NNPP got 87.

In Jos East, APC got 6,348, Labour Party got 6,386, PDP got 5,144 and NNPP got 156.

In Langtang South, APC got 7,478, Labour Party got 6,045, PDP got 12,467 and NNPP got 24.

In Langtang North, APC got 8,706, Labour Party got 21,590, PDP got 17,751 and NNPP got 73.

In Bokkos LGA, APC got 10,858, PDP got 8,569 and LP got 32,581.

Tinubu Wins 24 LGs So Far In Oyo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is currently leading in 24 local governments out of the 33 local governments in the state.

His closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has not won any local government in the announcement made so far.

Tinubu Beats Atiku In Ondo

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, defeated the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku with 246,477 votes in the election held last Saturday in Ondo State.

Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state, polling 361,944 votes as against Atiku’s 115,467 votes.

The difference is 246,477.

The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashakin, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo State capital, last night.

The Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of the state are for Irele where APC got 17,334; LP 704; and PDP 6,523.

In Idanre, APC got 13,061; LP 2,262; and PDP 10,532.

In Ose LGA, APC scored 14,376; LP 2,031; and PDP 4,767.

In Owo LGA, APC 21,480; LP 3,200; and PDP 5,173.

In Ondo East, APC 8,390; LP 2,004; and PDP 3,912.

In Akure North, APC 14,261; LP 2,945; and PDP 4,637.

In Akoko South-West, APC 28,367; LP 920; PDP 5,376.

In Akoko South-East, APC 10,765; LP 470; PDP – 3,016.

In Ifedore LGA, APC -15,055; LP 954; PDP-45,360.

In Akoko North-East, APC-25,757; LP-124; PDP 2,400.

In Akoko North-West, APC-24,633; LP 736, PDP 5,200.

In Ondo West, APC 24,053; LP 6,171; and PDP 8,534.

In Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, APC 14,750; LP 1,076; PDP 6,199.

In Ese-Odo, APC 11,160; LP 1,709; PDP 8,200.

In Ilaje, APC 19,173; LP 1,143; and PDP 6,780.

In Akure South, APC 45,694; LP 13,950; PDP 9,047.

In Odigbo, APC-27,521; LP-3,507; PDP-7,786.

In Okitipupa, APC- 26,114; LP- 1,826; and PDP-12,025.

Tinubu Wins 17 LGs In Ogun

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in all the 17 local government areas, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared in Ogun State.

Tinubu won all the 17 local government areas declared so far, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is trailing behind him.

The Collation Officer for the State, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale announced the result at the State Collation Centre for the state.

The results declared so far are as follows:

In Remo North, APC: 5,814; PDP: 3,627; LP: 984.

In Ikenne LG, APC: 9,431; LP: 2,678; PDP: 6,616.

Four polling units were cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.

In Egbado South LG, APC: 18,471; PDP: 5,012; LP: 3,126.

In Ewekoro LG, APC: 9,778; PDP: 3,646; LP: 2,287.

In Abeokuta North LG, APC: 20,094; PDP: 5,057; LP: 4,092.

Two units were cancelled due to over voting.

In Ijebu North LG, APC: 21,844; PDP: 7,233; LP: 2,372.

Two units were cancelled due to mal-accreditation.

In Ijebu North-East LG, APC: 7,430; PDP: 2,859; LP: 1,779.

In Imeko Afon LG, APC: 12,146; PDP: 4,560; LP: 568.

In Odeda LG, APC: 12,945; PDP: 3,855; LP: 3,064.

In Egbado North LG, APC: 19,053; PDP: 9,830; LP: 1,535.

In Ijebu-Ode LG, APC: 16,072; PDP: 4,057; LP: 3,162.

There was one cancellation due to over voting.

In Sagamu LG, APC: 21,118; PDP: 8,136; LP: 6,437.

In Ipokia LG, APC: 16,929; PDP: 16,082; LP: 1,860.

In Odogbolu LG, APC: 12,374; PDP: 6,176; LP: 2,688.

One unit was cancelled due to over voting.

In Abeokuta South LG, APC: 28,111; PDP: 7,787; LP: 8,930.

One polling unit was cancelled due to violence.

In Ogun Waterside LG, APC: 8,522; PDP: 5,090; LP: 481.

Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.

In Ifo LGA, APC – 26,507; LP – 9,751; PDP 5,760.

Atiku Leads In Six Yobe Local Councils

.Defeats Tinubu In Buni’s LG

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yobe State has declared six LGAs’ results for the just concluded presidential election in Yobe State.

The Collation Officer for Presidential election in the state, Prof. Umaru Pate presided over the results collation exercise at the INEC presidential collation centre in Damaturu.

Pate is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, Gombe State.

The presidential results of the six LGAs of the state were unveiled after the collation officers of the local government areas of the state brings in their results.

The local government results declared are Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Karasuwa and Machina, respectively.

Atiku also defeated the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of of Yobe State hails from Gujba LGA.

The result was announced by the returning officer of the LGA, Dr Musa Hassan El-zamani, saw Atiku scored 8,204 votes against Tinubu who scored 6,643 votes.

The candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 265 and 217 votes, respectively.

The collation of the results is still ongoing at the presidential collation centre in Damaturu.

Yobe has a total of 1,485,146 registered voters.

The results are as follows:

Tarmuwa LGA

Registered votes: 46,272

Accredited votes:9,884

APC-4,416

ADP- 32

PDP- 4,178

LP- 7

NNPP- 118

2- GUJBA

Registered Votes:73,774

Accredited votes: 16,806

APC- 6,643

ADC- 56

PDP-8,204

LP- 25

NNPP- 217

Total Valid votes: 15,490

Total Rejected Votes: 1,312

Total Votes Cast: 16,802

3- GULANI

Registered Votes:66,721

Accredited votes: 18,587

APC- 7,995

ADP- 59

PDP-8,646

LP- 06

NNPP- 767

Total Valid votes: 17,756

Total Rejected Votes: 183

Total Votes Cast: 18,569

4- DAMATURU

Registered Votes:119,349

Accredited votes: 27,672

APC- 7,306

ADP- 84

PDP-16,649

LP- 769

NNPP- 553

Total Valid votes: 25,953

Total Rejected Votes: 1,612

Total Votes Cast: 27,565

5- MACHINA

Registered Votes:45,848

Accredited votes:48,007

APC- 8,067

ADP- 78

PDP-3,501

LP- 31

NNPP- 797

Total Valid votes: 12,812

Total Rejected Votes: 1,082

Total Votes Cast: 13,894

6 -NANGERE

Registered Votes: 82,254

Accredited votes: 26,499

APC- 8,060

ADP- 65

PDP-15,813

LP- 147

NNPP- 464

Total Valid votes: 25,070

Total Rejected Votes: 1,308

Total Votes Cast: 26,378.

Tinubu Win Katsina, As Atiku Gets 11 LGs

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is leading his two main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rab’iu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina State.

So far, Tinubu has won 18 local government areas, while Atiku has triumphed in 11 in the 29 local government areas where results have been collated and announced so far.

The state has 34 local government areas.

Tinubu has polled a total of 407,979 votes, while Atiku has 389,776 votes.

Kwankwaso, who has yet to win in any local government area, is trailing with 47,532 votes.

Atiku of PDP won in Batsari Local Government area with 8,889 against Tinubu’s 7,017 while the NNPP got 1,096 in the area.

He also won Mashi with 16,086, APC with 12,868 and NNPP got 1107.

Another local government area in which Atiku won is Kurfi where he polled 12,528 ahead of Tinubu who got 11,203.

The PDP candidate also won Batagarawa with 16,987 against 13,950 polled by Tinubu.

Atiku also won Dutsin Ma with 17,917 ahead of Tinubu who got 13,233 and Kwankwaso who got 3,799.

Kusada local government also went to the PDP with 10,990 while APC got 7,442 and NNPP polled 474.

He has also won Kankiya with 17,426 ahead of Tinubu who has 10,658 and Kwankwaso 700.

Atiku also won Kankara with 22,035 against Tinubu’s14,456 and Kwankwaso’s 1,774.

In Mani, Atiku polled 18,998 while Tinubu got 14,334 and Kwankwaso 3,361.

In Bakori, the PDP candidate got 20,070 while Tinubu 15,036.

In Jibia, Atiku won with 13,761 ahead of Tinubu with 10,690.

Tinubu, however, won at Matazu with 12,008 ahead of Atiku who got 9,644 and Kwankwaso who polled 415.

In Kaita, APC got 14,595, PDP 11,793 and NNPP 799.

In Musawa LGA, APC has 14,360, PDP 10,603 and NNPP 2,033.

Tinubu won Ingawa with 12,315 while Atiku got 12,152 and Kwankwaso 3,388.

In Charanci, Tinubu got 12,779 Atiku got 8,020 and Mr Kwankwaso 609.

In Dutsi LGA, the APC candidate polled 9,258 votes ahead of Atiku’s 8,074 and Kwankwaso’s 289.

Mai’Adua local government area was won by Tinubu with 19,098 ahead of Atiku who got 14,096 while Kwankwaso got 747.

Tinubu got 16,578 in Bindawa ahead of Atiku who polled 12,582 and Kwankwaso with 2,918.

Baure was also won by the APC with 21,661 while Atiku got 16,820 and Kwankwaso got 592.

He also won in Zango LGA with 13,891 while Atiku got 10,791 and Kwankwaso got 345.

Tinubu also won Danja with 16,202, Atiku 14,004 and Kwankwaso 1,920.

Faskari also went to Tinubu who got 17,180, Atiku 15,667 and Kwankwaso 1,445.

The APC flagbearer also won Kafur with 23,517, Atiku polled 13,167 and Kwankwaso 4,448.

Tinubu also won Daura with 16,889 while Atiku got 12,913 and Kwankwaso got 2,368.

Atiku Wins 18 LGs, Tinubu Grabs Three, Obi Takes Two In A’Ibom

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won a total of 18 out of 23 local government results announced Sunday night by Returning Officers at the INEC state collation centre, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State is made up of 31 local government areas.

In Onna LGA (governor Udom’s hometown), the PDP won with 8,741 votes.

LP scored a total of 4,745 votes, APC scored 1,396 votes and NNPP scored 157 votes.

In Eastern Obolo LGA, PDP scored a total of 2345 to win the LGA, followed by APC with a total of 1,674 votes, while LP polled a total of 1,345 votes and NNPP 25 votes.

Also in Okobo LGA; the PDP won with a total of 5,273 votes, followed by APC which scored 3,168, while LP scored 2,490, NNPP- 172 and YPP- 914

In Itu LGA, the PDP presidential candidate won in Itu LGA with 7,276 votes while LP polled a total of 6,001votes, APC scored 4,134 votes, YPP- 2,439 votes and NNPP scored a total of 991 votes.

For Esit Eket LGA, the PDP scored a total of 4,484 votes while scored APC 3,819 votes; LP scored 2,555, NNPP scored 79 votes and YPP scored 279 votes.

In Ibeno LGA the PDP won in Ibeno presidential election with a total of 3,246 votes, LP scored 2,403 votes, APC polled a total of 878, while NNPP and YPP scored 47 and 424 votes, respectively.

Also, the PDP won Ini LGA by scoring 7,740 votes, while APC scored 3,943 votes, LP-2,894 votes and NNPP- 76 votes.

The PDP also won in Nsit Atai with a total of 8,371 votes, APC scored 2,853 votes, while LP polled a total of 1,067 votes and NNPP 305 votes.

Again, PDP also won in Oron by scoring 3,295 votes, LP- 3,033 votes, APC-2,443 votes and NNPC 59 votes.

In Etinan LGA, PDP scored a total of 10,455 votes, followed by APC which scored 4,505 votes, and then LP with 4,180 votes.

In the same vein, in Nsit Ubium LGA, PDP won with a huge score of 11,308 Votes, while APC polled a total of 2,792 votes and LP scored a total of 2,329, while NNPP and YPP scored 279 and 427, respectively.

For Nsit Ibom LGA, the PDP also polled a total of 8,176 votes to defeat APC, LP and NNPP which scored 5,975; 2,215 and 128, respectively.

For Mkpat Enin LGA, also the PDP presidential candidate won with a total of 9,441, followed by LP which scored 4,105 votes, APC scored 2,152 votes and NNPP scored 187 votes.

Again, the PDP won in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA with a total of 9,326 votes, APC 6,480 votes, LP- 3,698 votes and NNPP 345 votes.

In Mbo LGA, the PDP won by scoring 3,922 votes, APC scored 3,204 votes, LP polled 1,456 votes and NNPP scored – 56 votes.

In Ikono LGA, the PDP also won by polling 6,731 votes, APC- 6622votes and LP- 5198, votes and Also in Udung Uko LGA the PDP won with a total of PDP- 2,701votes, while APC and LP scored 1,555, and 1,068, respectively.

Again, in Uruan LGA, PDP won with a total of 9,327 votes while the APC scored 5,287 and LP- 3,024 votes.

Also in Obot Akara LGA, the PDP won with 8,029 votes, APC scored 4,477votes while LP scored 2,542.

However, the Labour Party won in two local government areas, including Uyo, the state capital with a total of 27, 534 votes, while the PDP polled a total of 12,245, the APC scored 7,769, and NNPP scored 1,044.

The LP also won in Ibiono Ibom LGA with a total score of 7,752, followed by the PDP which scored 5274, the APC scored 3,407 and NNPP- 997.

On its part, the second major visible political party in the state, the APC won in no fewer than three LGA namely Etim Ekpo, Ika and Urueoffong/Oruko

In Etim Ekpo LGA, the APC won with a total of 5,182 votes, followed by PDP which polled 4,733 votes, LP 1,711 votes, NNPP- 40 votes and YPP- 278 votes.

In Urueoffong/Oruko the APC won with- 3,697 votes, while PDP- polled 3,419 votes and LP- 2,010 votes.

Also in Ika LGA, the APC polled a total of- 5,511, the PDP- 3,750 votes and the LP – 1,054 votes.

According to INEC, the remaining LGAs presidential results would be announced on Monday when the Returning Officers and Electoral Officers arrive at the collation centre in Uyo.

Atiku Wins Tinubu, Obi, Others In Gombe

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won in all the 11 local government areas of Gombe State.

In the results declared early Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), returning Officer for the election, Professor Maimuna Waziri, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Gashua, said Atiku polled a total number of 319,123 votes against presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored a total of 146,977 votes.

In the result declared from Shongom LGA, Atiku Abubakar scored 13,520 against APC’s 7,525; Peter Obi of Labour Party scored 2,579 while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP scored 256 votes.

In Balanga LGA, Atiku scored 23,326, Tinubu 11,715, Obi got 3,760 and Kwankwaso polled 405 votes.

For Nafada LGA, PDP presidential candidate scored 12,339 against APC’s 8,242, NNPP got 344 votes while Labour Party scored seven votes only.

In the declared result from Funakaye LGA, PDP polled 25,384 votes, APC got 12,672 votes, NNPP scored 767 votes and Labour Party polled 320 votes.

In Yamaltu/Deba LGA, PDP polled 38,479 votes against APC’s 18,896, NNPP got 1,591 while Labour Party scored 740.

In Kwami LGA, PDP polled 24,068, APC got 16,245, NNPP 820, while Labour Party scored 78.

In Billiri LGA, PDP scored 21,991 against APC’s 7,232, while Labour Party scored 8,898 votes and NNPP got 653.

In Dukku LGA, PDP polled 21,579 against APC’s 12,925. While the NNPP scored 899 votes against Labour Party’s 49 votes.

For Akko LGa, PDP scored 55,202 votes against APC’s 22,749 votes.

The Labour Party got 2,241 votes and NNPP got 1,284.

In Kaltungo LGA, PDP polled 20,968, APC 2,464, while Labour Party scored 5,149 votes and NNPP 486 votes.

In Gombe LGA, which is the last to be declared, PDP polled a total of 62,347 votes against APC’s 19,312 voted.

The NNPP and Labour Party got 3,015 and 2,389 votes, respectively.

History Beckons As Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi In Kwara

History now beckons as the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may likely emerge the next president of Nigeria in about 24hours.

This is because he won the presidential election in Kwara State, ahead of around 18 others.

He was declared winner of Saturday’s election in 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

More than two decades of history holds that any candidate that wins Kwara, eventually emerged victorious in the presidential contest.

Tinubu garnered 263,572 votes to defeat his closet challenger and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came a distant second with 136,909 votes.

The number of registered voters for the election was 1,695,928 while the accredited voters were 497,519.

Total valid votes were 469,971, rejected, 26,712 and total votes cast were 496,683.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 31,166 to come third while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP scored 3,141 of the votes cast in the state.

Prof Paul Annune from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly Federal University of Agriculture), was the Collation officer for the Kwara.

The 16 local governments include Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa, Moro, Kaiama, Patigi and Baruteen local government areas.

Atiku Leads In Adamawa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has surged ahead of others in the pack with 181,343 votes in 11 local governments released so far in Adamawa State.

The former Adamawa State governor and vice president to Chief Oluseun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, defeated his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu scored 86, 346 votes, while the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, got 53, 388.

Obi also defeated Atiku in one of local government areas: Numan, where he scored 10, 229.

The 11 LGs where results were announced by the respective returning officers include Lamurde, Gerei, Shelleng, Guyuk, Toungo, Ganye, Mayo-Belwa, Song, Numan, Demsa, Fufore.

In Lamurde, APC scored 3,645; LP 9,744; and 9,912; and in Gerei, APC got 8,551; LP 3,745; and PDP took 17,557.

In Shelleng, APC got 6,213; LP 1,028; PDP 14,765.

In Guyuk, APC scored 5,904; LP 8,165; and PDP 13,942.

In Toungo, APC garnered 4,163; LP 651; PDP 7,401.

Atiku also won Ganye LGA with 21,672; APC 10,112; and LP 1,069.

The PDP further won Mayo-Belwa with 23,479; APC 13,271; and LP 1,392.

In Song, PDP beat others with 20,406; APC 10,993; LP 8,506.

In Numan, APC got 5,115 votes; LP 10,229; PDP 8,984.

In Demsa, PDP garnered 17,166 votes; LP 7,962; and APC 5,746.

In Fufore, PDP got 26,059; APC 12,633; and LP 897.

As at 12:40pm on Monday, results of Gombi, Hong, Jada, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, and Ganaye, were yet to be declared.