2023 Election: I’ll Never Mislead Rivers People – Wike …Inaugurates Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road, Others

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he is mindful of the interest of the State to protect it at all times, which is why he cannot mislead Rivers people on the political decision that has been taken concerning the presidential candidate to support during the 25th February 2023 general election.

Governor Wike made the assertion on Thursday while inaugurating some critical road projects in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

The first project that inaugurated at the Ojoto Roundabout in Mile 2 Diobu in Port Harcourt was the dualized Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road.

Other roads projects also inaugurated by the governor were the reconstructed/rehabilitated Edeokia/Femie/ Aeroplane Drive/Okuru Junction to Abuloma Jetty Road, which took place at the Aeroplane Drive junction in Abuloma community.

Governor Wike said he has always advised political officer holders or others in positions of trust to be aware that when their people confide in them, they should use the opportunity to better their lot.

The governor stressed that such leaders endeavour to change the socioeconomic life of their people who they represent in a manner that make living pleasurable for them.

“When you have an opportunity , when the people give you their confidence, you must also make them happy. How do you make them happy? It is by making sure you provide them with things that change their environment, with things that will better their lives, with things that will improve economic activities in their area.”

Governor Wike reiterated that Rivers State has offered him bounteous opportunities to accomplish so much in his private and political life.

The governor said, for such benevolence, he is eternally indebted to the State and will protect its interest in all his life.

He emphasised that nothing will make him to sell the State for anything, not also for a pot of pottage like others who only seek personal benefits do.

“I am sure the people of this area will continue to remember what this road looked like. If I were you, I would take the old picture of this Iloabuchi road and the new one, and put it in your house. When you wake up, you look at what it was and what it is now.

“For what Rivers State has given me, I owed them (Rivers people) a lot in my life and I will continue to protect their interest. I am not going to sell Rivers State to anybody for a pot of porridge. And that is why if I tell you this is the right place, know it is the right place. I am not going to deceive you. I am not one of those leaders who are running around for their personal interest.”

Speaking on the dualised Azikiwe/ Iloabuchi Road, governor Wike commended the host community for cooperating with the contractor, Julius Berger Ltd, to deliver the project within the stipulated completion period of 6 months.

The governor disclosed that the Rivers State government will soon lay the foundation for the construction of the palace of the Eze Epara Rebisi on the land acquired for the project by past military administration in the State.

Governor Wike also spoke at the inauguration of the reconstructed/rehabilitated Edeokia/Femie/ Aeroplane Drive/Okuru Ama Junction to Abuloma Jetty Road.

He advised the people against some of their leaders, who promoted crisis among their people that led to killings instead of creating opportunities that would have empowered the people economically and attract development projects to their communities.

Governor Wike spoke of himself as a leader who did not just occupy public office to enrich himself, but created national impact and attracted development projects to his immediate communities, Rivers State and Nigeria, while he served as Obio/Akpor council chairman, Chief of Staff, Government House, Minister of State for Education and now as a governor.

The governor challenged such leaders to point to projects they attracted to their communities while they served as, Secretary to Rivers State government, Minister of Transport, chairman of Tenders Board and as a Senator, particularly for failing to factor into his constituency project, the Aeroplane Drive that was impassable for a long time.

Governor Wike insisted that his administration delivered critical infrastructure in the State because it believes Rivers people deserve the best.

In response to the request of the Amayanabo of Abuloma, Brigadier General Bright Ateke Fiboinumama (rtd), the governor directed the Commissioner for Works to mobilise his team to Abuloma-Okuru Ama Road including Azuabie Road with a view to reconstructing them, which he said will be his parting gift to the people.

In his address, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the dualised Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road was completed in 6 months, and it has improved the aesthetics of the area, changed the socioeconomic dynamics of the people and eased vehicular traffic flow.

Speaking about the reconstructed/rehabilitated Edeokia/Femie/ Aeroplane Drive/Okuru Ama Junction to Abuloma Jetty Road, Dr. Alabo said the 5.5 Kilometres long roads with varied widths of 7.39 meters and less can last for 20 years, and has solved the problem the people had suffered when the roads were impassable.

In his welcome speech, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Council, Allwell Ihunda thanked governor Wike for accomplishing the road projects that are being inaugurated.

Ihunda said Port Harcourt people are pleased and are resolved to continue to support governor Wike because they will vote in the pattern that he has directed them.