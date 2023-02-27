News
2023 Election: I’ll Never Mislead Rivers People – Wike …Inaugurates Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road, Others
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he is mindful of the interest of the State to protect it at all times, which is why he cannot mislead Rivers people on the political decision that has been taken concerning the presidential candidate to support during the 25th February 2023 general election.
Governor Wike made the assertion on Thursday while inaugurating some critical road projects in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.
The first project that inaugurated at the Ojoto Roundabout in Mile 2 Diobu in Port Harcourt was the dualized Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road.
Other roads projects also inaugurated by the governor were the reconstructed/rehabilitated Edeokia/Femie/ Aeroplane Drive/Okuru Junction to Abuloma Jetty Road, which took place at the Aeroplane Drive junction in Abuloma community.
Governor Wike said he has always advised political officer holders or others in positions of trust to be aware that when their people confide in them, they should use the opportunity to better their lot.
The governor stressed that such leaders endeavour to change the socioeconomic life of their people who they represent in a manner that make living pleasurable for them.
“When you have an opportunity , when the people give you their confidence, you must also make them happy. How do you make them happy? It is by making sure you provide them with things that change their environment, with things that will better their lives, with things that will improve economic activities in their area.”
Governor Wike reiterated that Rivers State has offered him bounteous opportunities to accomplish so much in his private and political life.
The governor said, for such benevolence, he is eternally indebted to the State and will protect its interest in all his life.
He emphasised that nothing will make him to sell the State for anything, not also for a pot of pottage like others who only seek personal benefits do.
“I am sure the people of this area will continue to remember what this road looked like. If I were you, I would take the old picture of this Iloabuchi road and the new one, and put it in your house. When you wake up, you look at what it was and what it is now.
“For what Rivers State has given me, I owed them (Rivers people) a lot in my life and I will continue to protect their interest. I am not going to sell Rivers State to anybody for a pot of porridge. And that is why if I tell you this is the right place, know it is the right place. I am not going to deceive you. I am not one of those leaders who are running around for their personal interest.”
Speaking on the dualised Azikiwe/ Iloabuchi Road, governor Wike commended the host community for cooperating with the contractor, Julius Berger Ltd, to deliver the project within the stipulated completion period of 6 months.
The governor disclosed that the Rivers State government will soon lay the foundation for the construction of the palace of the Eze Epara Rebisi on the land acquired for the project by past military administration in the State.
Governor Wike also spoke at the inauguration of the reconstructed/rehabilitated Edeokia/Femie/ Aeroplane Drive/Okuru Ama Junction to Abuloma Jetty Road.
He advised the people against some of their leaders, who promoted crisis among their people that led to killings instead of creating opportunities that would have empowered the people economically and attract development projects to their communities.
Governor Wike spoke of himself as a leader who did not just occupy public office to enrich himself, but created national impact and attracted development projects to his immediate communities, Rivers State and Nigeria, while he served as Obio/Akpor council chairman, Chief of Staff, Government House, Minister of State for Education and now as a governor.
The governor challenged such leaders to point to projects they attracted to their communities while they served as, Secretary to Rivers State government, Minister of Transport, chairman of Tenders Board and as a Senator, particularly for failing to factor into his constituency project, the Aeroplane Drive that was impassable for a long time.
Governor Wike insisted that his administration delivered critical infrastructure in the State because it believes Rivers people deserve the best.
In response to the request of the Amayanabo of Abuloma, Brigadier General Bright Ateke Fiboinumama (rtd), the governor directed the Commissioner for Works to mobilise his team to Abuloma-Okuru Ama Road including Azuabie Road with a view to reconstructing them, which he said will be his parting gift to the people.
In his address, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the dualised Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road was completed in 6 months, and it has improved the aesthetics of the area, changed the socioeconomic dynamics of the people and eased vehicular traffic flow.
Speaking about the reconstructed/rehabilitated Edeokia/Femie/ Aeroplane Drive/Okuru Ama Junction to Abuloma Jetty Road, Dr. Alabo said the 5.5 Kilometres long roads with varied widths of 7.39 meters and less can last for 20 years, and has solved the problem the people had suffered when the roads were impassable.
In his welcome speech, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Council, Allwell Ihunda thanked governor Wike for accomplishing the road projects that are being inaugurated.
Ihunda said Port Harcourt people are pleased and are resolved to continue to support governor Wike because they will vote in the pattern that he has directed them.
Presidential Polls: Police Warn Against Circulating Fake Results
Against the backdrop of various circulations of unauthenticated results from Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force has warned persons or groups engaging in spreading fake election results to desist or face the wrath of the law.
The Police urged Nigerians to wait patiently for INEC’s official results.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday morning, advised mischief makers to stop overheating the polity, noting that those billed to cast their votes yesterday should go about the civic duty in an orderly manner as security has been re-enforced.
It reads, “The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.
“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation.
“The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.
“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.”
INEC To Conduct Fresh Election In 7 RAs In Rivers …Receives Presidential Results From Three Rivers LGAs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will conduct a fresh election in seven Registration Areas (RAs) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem stated this yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the proceedings for the collation of results for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections in the state.
Also present at the briefing were political parties’ agents, security agencies, international and local observers, civil society organisations and INEC staff in Rivers State who were involved in the conduct of the election.
Sinikiem also expressed satisfaction with the electoral process across the state, adding that out of the 17 RAs in Degema, election only held in 10 following some challenges faced by the INEC staff who could not access the area on the election day.
He however, urged Rivers people and various stakeholders to be patient with the Commission, assuring that every vote must be counted.
“This briefing is necessary at this time, that the electorates are very expectant of the outcome of their wishes, which is very sacrosanct and the Commission has a duty of protecting the wishes of the masses in the election of February 25, 2023, the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives.
“Results were collated primarily from a polling unit via Form EC8A, EC8A (1), EC8A (2) for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections respectively.
“The election went in smoothly in all the LGAs, though the Presiding Officers had a hitching problems of uploading results from polling units to the INEC Result Quarters (IRQ). This is as a result of poor network which is a national problem or issues in all the places that elections did not hold yesterday due to one reason or the other, part from violence that will not affect the outcome of the elections.
“We have a situation in Degema Local Government, about seven RAs, we could not deploy and that we are also covered by Section 24 (2) of the Electoral Act. So we are looking at how to configure new BVAS to schedule possibly tomorrow, to conclude that RAs in Degema.
I have received clearance from the headquarters to go ahead and organize election there within the shortest reasonable time.
“Degema has 17 RAs and Election took place in only 10 RAs. You know if we don’t conclude is going to substantially affect the outcome of the election. That is paramount. But for others, if it will not substantially affect the outcome, election might not take place in those places”, Sinikiem added.
Meanwhile, results from the presidential results from Ahoada West, Opobo/Nkoro and Tai Local Government Areas have been received by INEC in Rivers State. While the Labour Presidential candidate, Peter Obi won in Ahoada West, his counterpart in All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu won in Opobo/Nkoro and Tai.
INEC turned down the presidential results from Gokana and Abua/Odual and directed the Collation Officers to reconcile the figures.
Electoral Violence: SERAP Writes US President, Seeks Visa Ban On Perpetrators
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged United States President, Joe Biden, to exercise his powers to ban Nigerian officials, politicians, and other perpetrators and sponsors of violence during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.
SERAP also urged Biden to revoke the visas of anyone suspected to be responsible for cases of intimidation, harassment and violence during the elections, and to impose asset freezes and property sanctions on them and their families.
The letter followed reports of cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence in several states of the country.
In the letter dated 25 February 2023 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The imposition targeted sanctions against suspected perpetrators and sponsors of election-related violence in Nigeria would promote accountability, end impunity, and deter human rights violations.
“Applying the presidential proclamations, Global Magnitsky Act, and Immigration and Nationality Act as recommended would be very helpful to the efforts to stop further violence before, during and after elections, facilitate free and fair elections, and encourage the people to exercise their right to vote.
“The recommended travel bans, asset freezes and property sanctions should also cover anyone who may perpetrate and sponsor violence and human rights crimes during the postponed elections in 141 polling units, and the governorship elections scheduled for March 2023.
“SERAP welcomes your government’s publicly expressed commitment to impose visa restrictions on officials, politicians and other perpetrators and sponsors of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence. We urge you to include asset freezes and property sanctions on the list.
“Giving serious consideration to our recommendations and promptly implementing them would give meaning to this commitment, and demonstrate the willingness of your government to support and strengthen democracy, citizens’ participation and the rule of law, as well as end a culture of election-related violence in Nigeria.”
