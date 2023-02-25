City Crime
Wanted Person
The following person by name, Emmanuel Odiwonma, whose last known address is 52 Balaogu Kuku road, Ijebode, Ogun sate have been declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
Click for more information. Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.
City Crime
CSOs Protest, Insist On Sack Of EFCC Boss
Over 100 anti-corruption civil society organisations and their supporters staged a protest in Lagos at the weekend in continuation of their call for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged continued disobedience of court orders.
Leaders of the groups, who began what they described as a “week-long protest against politicisation of the EFCC, disobedience of court orders and infringement on human rights of Nigerians”, on Friday, said many CSOs called in to join the struggle after the maiden press conference held in Lagos.
The CSOs walked through the streets of Ikeja, through Ikeja City Mall, ending at the Oregun Junction, in Ikeja, Lagos, chanting protest songs and asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Bawa.
They noted that they were aware of the persistent pressure and intimidation of the Nigerian media to underplay the dissatisfaction of the anti-corruption CSOs with Bawa, stressing that no amount of intimidation would make them give up their collective struggle against corruption and leaders undermining the struggle.
A spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Ayodeji Ologun, who spoke on behalf of the CSOs, said the Coalition of Anti-corruption organisations could not stay aloof while the country’s legal system was being bastardised by the “selfish interests of a few”, insisting that, if Bawa was bent on playing politics, he should get a membership card from any of the political parties.
City Crime
2023 Election: NSCDC Boss Expresses Readiness To Protect NYSC Members
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has assured the safety of Nigerians, before, during and after the 2023 general elections
DCC Olusola Odumusu, Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, in a statement yesterday, noted that the corps would also protect members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, INEC officials and election materials to be deployed for the 2023 general election.
According to him, Dr Audi gave the assurance when he played host to the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed and some key management staff on a courtesy call to NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja.
Dr Audi expressed delight and optimism about the outcome of the synergy existing between the security agencies at the forefront of the 2023 election security management.
He hinted that strategies have been put in place in the interest of national security to address perceived security challenges before, during and after the elections and assured that NYSC members will be adequately protected during the exercise.
He advised Nigerians to participate fully in the forthcoming elections, stating that adequate measures have been put in place by the government to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere across the country.
The NSCDC helmsman called for more public support for security agencies charged with the responsibilities of delivering safe, secure and credible elections.
While he disclosed his intention to deepen the relationship between NSCDC and NYSC which he referred to as a critical partner in the coming election, he charged NSCDC personnel to intensify surveillance that would ensure maximum protection and guarantee the security of NYSC members, their camps and places of primary assignments like they do for other critical national assets and infrastructures of government.
