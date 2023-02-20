Business
PH Airport Users Decry Shutdown Of Banking Operations
Users and business operators at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have decried the total shutdown of banking activities at the airport, describing it as unpresidented.
Some of these users and business operators lamented that banking activities collapsed since the beginning of the week, and that the United Bank for Africa (UBA), being the only bank remained in operation at the airport closed shop.
Reacting to this when interacting with The Tide at the airport on Thursday, a business operator at the airport, Barry Nwida, lamented that business activities at the airport have been negatively affected, as no form of banking activity was going on at the airport.
According to him, all the two ATMs owned by the bank are out of use, adding that the bank has not opened for business since the week, expressing worries over the situation and it effects in the entire airport community.
“You can see that the UBA, being the only bank operating in the airport has closed shop. I was surprised to see that since Monday till now, the bank has refused to open for business, but their staff are all inside, and locked themselves inside.
“I do not understand what that means, and no body can go in there since Monday. We know the challenges of the Naira redesign policy, but in this case, and as the only bank still operating here, they ought not to have closed shop, meaning that all forms of banking activities in this airport is suspended”, he stated.
Barry, however, expressed hope that all the issues surrounding the Naira redesign policy will be settled after the general elections, and urged authorities of the UBA to reconsider the plight of the airport community, and render skeletal services to the people, just like other banks elsewhere.
Also lamenting on the banking problem at the airport, Mr Victor Anele, a travel agent at the airport, said he has urged his clients to pay cash for their flight tickets, noting that he had suffered some setbacks on the bank transfer issue.
Anele said he is no longer willing to process any traveling client, who do not give him cash for that, and recounted numerous challenges he had suffered, especially within the week, following the closure of the UBA.
“The money I used to get from the UBA here at the airport to run my business is not forth-coming since the week, and I have been running to and fro to get money outside the airport, all at my expenses.
“The little gain one would make is going on expenses. It has never been like this, because I usually do all banking activities at the airport. But since Monday, the story has been different as the bank shut their door, and that was why I told my clients to pay cash for now”, he explained.
The Tide observed that the UBA’s door was closed, and staff members locked themselves inside, but only use the back door for recreation purpose.
Further enquiry revealed that they have not opened for business since Monday, and no reason was given for that.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Ex-Finance Minister Blames CBN For New Naira Crisis
Former Minister of Finance, Dr Idika Kalu, has faulted the logistics of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the crisis that has characterised the distribution of new N1000, N500 and N200.
Kalu, who spoke on a live Television programme at the weekend, noted that the new naira scarcity was a result of a huge logistic mistake.
“It is obvious that what we are dealing with is huge logistic mistakes that have been made”, he said.
Kalu added that the CBN ought to have done its preliminary assessment of how long and what it would take to ensure the efficient distribution of the new notes.
“You have to assess the timing, which is predicated on how long it will take to do the exercise that you want to do. So, that is where it is really up to the Central Bank and its advisers to come up to the government to say, you have agreed we will do this.
“This is how much time we need, every aspect of it, procuring the papers for printing, whether it is imported or locally made, the printing process itself, the logistics of identifying the various constituencies, the banks, the communities, the rural areas and all segments of this country.
“The people are not interested in all these details but you have to take into account how you are going to deliver. Is it by air, road, train or a combination of all that?”, he added.
He explained that the reason the new notes were not in banks when people needed them was due to poor logistics.
“The logistics have to be very carefully put together. It is very apparent that we did not do that. I think the logistics are really the problem not the question of jurisdiction”, Kalu noted.
He further faulted the CBN’s reasons for redesigning the old notes, stating that countries don’t change their currencies because they want to improve the effectiveness of monetary policies.
He also noted that there were other policies that the CBN and the Federal Government could have introduced if they wanted to tackle corruption and the high amount of currency in circulation.
Kalu also said the naira redesign plan of the CBN would likely lead to a contraction in the economy.
He further questioned the metrics of inflation used to measure the effectiveness of the naira redesign policy.
“If you curtail the money supply, it will bring down inflation. But they will have to check on what it does to production and employment. So, it is not a one-dimensional measure of success,” he said.
He further described the naira redesign policy of the CBN as draconian, noting that there was something wrong with what the CBN was trying to do.
###
Business
World Bank Tasks Nigeria, Africa on Trade Barriers
The World Bank Group has urged Nigeria and other African countries to solve the non-tariff barriers and hurdles affecting cross-border goods crossings.
According to the world banking institution, these barriers must be addressed to reap the benefits of the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
In a new report titled, “Can African trade integration be a game changer?”, obtained at the weekend, the institution noted that the AfCFTA, which hopes to connect 54 countries with a combined population of 1.3 billion and GDP of $3.4trn, has several challenges to overcome.
It noted that African businesses should also see the opportunities as its research suggests that the agreement has the potential to bring significant economic and social benefits in the form of faster economic growth, higher incomes, and less poverty.
The World Bank also stated that in addition to ministries of trade involved in the negotiations, other government agencies in each country should also become familiar with AfCFTA and learn the key role they may be called to play in its implementation on the ground.
It added that tackling non-tariff barriers and hurdles affecting cross-border crossings of goods was paramount, as well as reducing barriers to trade in services because each country has its own regulations covering industries such as logistics and transport, financial services, tourism, and communications.
“The agreement faces several challenges. However. the African private sector, including SMEs that could benefit from AfCFTA, should become more familiar with the different chapters of the treaty and learn how the topics addressed – such as the liberalisation of trade in services – can be leveraged to boost their businesses.
“So, signing the agreement is just the first step. It will take much more to unlock AfCFTA’s potential gains in trade, investment, and jobs.
“African nations will need to support the AfCFTA Permanent Secretariat, based in Accra, Ghana, which is charged with administering the agreement.
“Domestic laws and regulations will need to be harmonised with the agreement’s protocols on investment, intellectual property rights, competition and digital trade”, the report stated.
To reap the gains of the agreement, the World Bank emphasised that stakeholders must encourage progressive liberalisation of cross-border trade and investment policies in line with AfCFTA protocols to establish the groundwork for regional value chains in Africa.
It also advised member states to strengthen cross-border trade and investment in services by facilitating trade in digital services, removing FDI restrictions, and liberalising the movement of workers.
“It is now up to the member states and champions within to lead working together with the private sector and civil society, to ensure that the promise of the AfCFTA can finally be a game changer for Africa and reap its many benefits for its people,” the report read further.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
CIBN Says Banks Will Ensure Workers’ Safety
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) last Friday said it was liaising with the Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers to address the current challenges occasioned by the redesigned N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.
It said the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it was safe to do so, noting, however, that the safety of bank workers was paramount.
Several deposit money banks have come under attack by angry customers, with protests recorded in different states across the country, over the scarcity of the redesigned N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.
President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday said the old N200 note would be legal tender till April 10, 2023, while urging Nigerians to deposit their old N500 and 1000 notes with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
However, the CIBN, in a statement signed by the President/Chairman of Council, Ken Opara, and made available to journalists, said the management of banks had been empowered to take proactive measures to close operations in locations where there was a security challenge and inform the CBN.
The statement, titled, “CIBN, Body of Banks CEOs, Sue for Calm”, reassured the public that “the banks will remain open as long as it’s safe to do so.
”Therefore, the safety concerns being expressed in various quarters are already being addressed.
“Banks will continue to ensure that adequate security is in place to protect staff and customers whilst safeguarding the assets of the banks in contending with the current challenge.
“Consequently, we appeal to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence as the banking industry remains resolute and committed to finding ways to address all the related issues”, the statement reads.
Trending
-
Rivers13 hours ago
Andoni LG Previously Under Bad Leadership -Wike
-
Education12 hours ago
NGO Sensitises Teachers, Security Guards On Safety, Child Rights
-
Sports10 hours ago
Nigerian Football Fund Will Revolutionise NPFL -Experts
-
Nation12 hours ago
Osinbajo Inaugurates 100-Bed Maternal Hospital In Ogun
-
Politics11 hours ago
10 States Ask S’Court To Void Buhari’s Directive
-
Business12 hours ago
Nigeria Assure On Meeting 1.8mbd OPEC Production Quota
-
News11 hours ago
Remodelling Obio/Akpor ’ll Continue Under My Govt, Fubara Assures
-
Rivers13 hours ago
PHED Set To Connect Kom-Kom Community