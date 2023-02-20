Maritime
MWUN Threatens Shipping Coys With Sanction Over Employment
Following the act of non adherence to the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) employment rules by shipping companies in Nigeria, the union has threatened to sanction the companies.
MWUN has also issued a 7-Day ultimatum to the companies starting from Friday 17th February to Friday, 24th February 2023, to comply with the minimum employment standard for its members or be ready for a face-off with the union.
MWUN stated that failure of the shipping companies to comply would lead to industrial action by its members and withdrawal of their services from all ports, jetties, terminals and oil and gas platforms nationwide.
President General, MWUN, Comrade Adeyanju Adewale, disclosed this to newsmen during an interview in Lagos
Adewale noted that members of the union are currently underpaid and overused, accusing all shipping companies in Nigeria and employers of labour in the sector of continuous and outright refusal to interface with the union to negotiate a minimum standard of employment for its employees.
He insisted that failure of the companies to conclude necessary negotiations of the condition of service will lead to total shut down of all facilities.
“We wish to note that the struggle to get employers of labour in the shipping sector to negotiate with MWUN has been ongoing since 2019, a clear four years and still counting.
“We have ran circles most times to get these employers of labour to come to a meeting, and where they do, they come up with reasons not to engage the union in Collective Bargaining negotiating for the improvement of the livelihood of our members in the shipping sector.
“These members are currently underpaid, overused and often subjected to frustrating working conditions, which include retirement, remuneration and gratuity regime that can only be described as a death sentence.
“The MWUN in evaluating the gory conditions under which our members in the shipping sector work, had to declare a state of emergency in the sector with the hope that this will ignite some meaningful change in the employment conditions of our members.
“Unfortunately, this has not been possible, due to the recalcitrant attitude and indifference of shipping companies to the sad plight of their employee’s.
“The last straw was the outcome of a joint meeting MWUN had with some representatives of the shipping companies under the aegis of the Shipping Association of Nigeria ((SAN) on the 15th of February 2023, wherein these representatives informed the union that their mandate is to request MWUN to negotiate employees’ working condition on individual company basis, i.e. plant by plant, which is in clear violation of our procedural agreement signed in 2014 with representatives of shipping companies which recommended a global standard for collective bargaining negotiation and agreements.
“This effectively brought negotiations to a stalemate. In the sustained refusal of Shipping Companies to negotiate with the union and their continuous subjection of our members to slavish work conditions, we can no longer sit back, fold our arms and watch our members denied their rights to decent income and improved working conditions.
“MWUN wishes to state that if at the expiration of this ultimatum, we do not get any response from the Shipping companies, the union will have no alternative other than to call upon our members in the shipping, dock, seamen and NPA sector to withdraw their services from all ports, jetties, terminals and oil and gas platforms nationwide without recourse to further noticed”, he said.
Also Speaking, MWUN’s National Treasurer, Comrade Uche Igwe Onu, while corroborating the position of the union, stated that “there is nothing new in our position with SAN.
“SAN has failed to create minimum standards for workers. Before now they claimed that FCCPCP had barred them from negotiating with the union.
“But we told them that they are simply buying time, because we asked them to confirm the core mandate of that agency which led to two weeks’ notice from the Union”, he said.
###
Maritime
31 Ships With PMS, Others Arrive Lagos Ports, Today
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says a total of 31 ships with various cargoes are expected to arrive the Lagos pilotage Districts today.
This was contained in its Weekly Magazine, “Shipping Position”, and made available to The Tide.
According to the magazine, out of the 31 ships laden with cargoes, five ships are laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) products.
It listed the cargos laden in the ships as PMS, AGO, frozen fish, bulk gas, container’s, bulk salk, wheat Bean, sulphur, and bulk sugar. NPA gave some of the names of the ships as Fortune, St Helen, Gala and Savanna Breeze.
The weekly also listed some shipping agents as APS, Peak, Sancham, WAPS and Coastal Services
The authority noted that the arrival of the cargoes, especially PMS and AGO, would further reduce the hardships faced by consumers and the scarcity of the products in the country.
Maritime
Navy Arrests, Hands Over Ship Over IMO Regulation Violation
The Nigerian Navy Service (NNS) has arrested and handed over a ship tanker, MT Sea Eunice, which violated International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety (NIMASA) regulations.
The ship was eventually handed over to NIMASA for further investigation and possible sanctions.
Disclosing this recently to newsmen at Escravos Onshore in Delta State, the Base Operation Officer, Nigerian Navy ship, Delta, Navy Commander Samuel Musa, said the ship violated the regulations by switching off and on its Automatic Identification System (AIS).
He said the vessel was arrested by the Nigerian Navy, NNS Delta, on August 11, 2022, while the crew “continuously and consistently engaged in switching on and off their Automatic Identification System, which is a violation of the International Maritime Organisation regulations which, back home in Nigeria, NIMASA oversees.
“Consequently, after the completion of the preliminary investigations, the Nigerian Navy, under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Subair Gambo, directed the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, to hand over the vessel to NIMASA, through the Commander, NNS Delta”, he said.
Musa noted that the essence of the handover is a testament to the Nigerian Navy’s position in continuous policing of the Nigerian maritime domain and the synergy and collaboration with other maritime stakeholders.
Earlier, at the taking over event, District Surveyor of NIMASA, Central Zone, Oyadiran Joshua Oyeniyi, said the Agency will scrutinise the naval report on the seized ship and sanction owners appropriately if infractions were detected.
“Having taken over the vessel from the Nigerian Navy, we have to inspect the ship, and look at the report of the Nigerian Navy about the ship.
“We have to carry out our own inspection, and if we find out any infraction, we will sanction the vessel owners.
“It is only after then that we can release the ship to the owners”, Oyeniyi said.
Stories by Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
73 Africans Die In Libya Shipwreck
The United Nations Migra-tion Agency has said a total of 73 African Europe-bound migrants and refugees are missing and presumed dead in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Libyan authorities retrieved at least 11 bodies from the wreck, saying the mishap happened at the weekend,
“Seven people survived and made it to Libyan shores in extremely dire conditions, and were taken to hospital”, UN agency said.
The shipwreck was the latest sea tragedy in the central Mediterranean, a key route for migrants.
IOM’s Missing Migrants project said over 25,821 migrants and refugees have gone missing in the Mediterranean since 2014.
Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for refugees and asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East trying to make it to Europe.
A controversial migration agreement between Italy and Libya was automatically renewed earlier this month for a period of three years, amid warnings by Humanitarian organisations that this might make Rome and the European Union complicit in crimes against humanity.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that assisting Libya’s coast guard, knowing that it will facilitate the return of thousands of people to serious human rights violations, makes Italy and the European Union complicit in such crimes.
IOM said since January 29, at least 531 migrants and refugees have been intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard and returned to the war-torn north African country, .
Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos following a NATO backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
A June 2022 report by the United Nations Independent facts finding Mission on Libya found that migrants and refugees faced murder, enforced disappearance, torture, enslavement, sexual violence, rape, and other inhumane acts in connection with their arbitrary detention.
In September 2022, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) found that crimes against migrants and refugees in Libya “may constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes”.
