Niger Delta
2023 Polls: PDP Support Groups Want Police Neutrality
About 15 support groups of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State have called for the neutrality of the state Police Command during the general elections.
The group made the call on Saturday at a news conference where they also demanded for the redeployment of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the state.
Spokesperson for the groups, Dr Claimnz Enamhe, stated that facts on ground showed the DCP Operations had no respect for the Oath of Office he swore to.
The groups recalled the role played by the DCP during the Ogoja/Yala bye-election and posited that with him, there was no way the security agency would be neutral.
“We call on President Buhari, who is the number one security officer of the country, to look at the case of Cross River State and ask the Inspector General of Police to, without any delay, redeploy DCP Francis Idu,
“We have very serious information that some people are sponsoring some security personnel to harrass and intimidate voters by all means.
Enamhe, who is the National President of the Advancement of Cross River State People (NAACP), noted that the 2023 general elections were for the people to decide who to entrust with governance of the state.
He appealed to men and officers of the police command and other security agencies not to allow themselves to be used to haras and disenfranchise voters, especially supporters of the opposition parties.
However, spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, said the Command had remained resolute and most professional in the discharge of its constitutional duty of protection of lives and property.
She urged all parties involved to remain calm and law abiding as there was no cause for alarm.
“We are not police for any political party, we are police for the entire citizenry, our duty is to protect lives and property, and we won’t violate that to please anybody,” she stated.
The Tide reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections come up on Saturday while the governorship poll and the state Houses of Assembly is scheduled for March 11.
The support groups include Reclaim Cross River, Health Professionals For Sandy, Elites For Sandy, Atiku Youths, PDP Angels, Stronger Together, Advocacy For True Democracy , Mandated Mandate, Aso World Wide For Sandy and Caterpillar Ladies.
Niger Delta
Foundation Provides Free Education To Over 700 Students
The Principal, Rochas Foundation College, Zaria, Kaduna State, Hajiya Rabiat Ibrahim, said the college has provided free education to over 700 students in an effort to reduce out-of-school children in Nigeria.
She disclosed this, Saturday, to The Tide source on the sidelines of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, organised by the college in Zaria.
Hajiya Ibrahim said the foundation provide free secondary education to orphans and less-privileged students, adding that apart from the free education, the beneficiaries enjoy one square meal, free books, uniform and sandals.
The Principal continued that the college commenced the 2017/2018 academic session in Zaria with 200 orphans and less-privileged students, and it now has over 700 students.
She added that of the benefitting students, 94 are graduating from the college this year and the foundation had paid for their WAEC and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examinations.
She, therefore, commended the giant strides of Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the founder of the institution, and appealed for partnerships with other philanthropists to strengthen the initiatives.
One of the beneficiaries, Ms Hafsat Ibrahim, described the founder of the college as an icon of love and humility; a role model, supporter, giver and a father with difference.
“Daddy you are a person with a diamond heart not a gold heart, a heart that shines and makes others shine from it, a heart that can never be broken”, she said.
Ibrahim said as beneficiaries of Okorocha’s benevolent gesture, which makes most of their moments extra ordinary, they (students) prayed for God to keep and preserve him in joy and endless blessing.
The source also reports that highlights of the event were debates and presentation of scientific innovations by the students of the college.
Niger Delta
African Leaders Commit To Implementing Macro-Economic Output Report
African leaders have pledged to take immediate action to integrate recommendations from the newly released Africa’s Macro-Economic Performance and Outlook report into their national development plans.
The leaders made the pledge at the on-going 36th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa.
In a statement issued on African Development Bank’s (AfDB) website, they spoke during presentation of the bank’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook Report.
Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, said the study, conducted by the AfDB group, provided an impetus for the continent’s leaders to forge ahead with needed reforms.
Hichelema, represented by his Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, described the report as a significant milestone in the quest for evidence-based knowledge.
According to him, the report will inform policymaking for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Africa.
“The findings of this important report, therefore, provide us with a set of concrete policies that we must urgently implement to sustain the recovery and build resilience in Zambia and on the continent.
“Although, Zambia was not spared from global shocks, the country’s economy has shown resilience,” he said.
Hichelema acknowledged the impact of Zambia’s heavy debt burden on the country’s fiscal stability.
He said his administration had inaugurated reforms that would spur economic growth to 4.0 per cent in 2023 and 4.3 per cent in 2024.
The Tide source reports that the AfDB group released the inaugural Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report on January 19.
It has since attracted significant interest among decision-makers in Africa and globally.
The bi-annual report offers policymakers, global investors, researchers, and other development partners up-to-date, evidence-based assessments of the continent’s recent macroeconomic performance.
It also provides a short-to-medium-term outlook.
The AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Mahamat, said the report would be presented to heads of state at the African Union Summit to help steer national planning.
“Knowledge is power. The report, to be published twice a year, is a wealth of knowledge with deep insight into what is going on in Africa in the macroeconomic sphere.
“It identifies challenges and opportunities for the good of our continent.
“If governments, the private sector, and other stakeholders adopt the report, they will be better placed to make informed decisions.
“The report calls for timely structural reforms to enhance government-enabled private-sector industrialisation in key areas,” Mahamat said.
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said the issues in the report also affected Nigeria.
Ahmed said, “We have steered the country toward pre COVID-19 era, but we still face some challenges.
“We have been asking for a liquidity facility as part of the SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) to act as a cushion for us. We have also asked multilateral development banks to give us longer-term financing.
“Nigeria has shown a lot of resilience. We just need that support to enable us to take the full potential.”
AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina observed that although African economies had shown impressive resilience, global support was needed to help the continent navigate financial burdens and its security challenges.
“In spite the slowdown occasioned by multiple shocks, Africa demonstrated continued resilience in all but one country.
“And maintained a positive growth rate in 2022 with stable outlook in 2023 and 2024. African economies are indeed resilient,” Adesina said.
He called for strong and collective support to Africa to help the continent navigate the challenges it faced, especially debt burden and debt vulnerabilities.
The bank president said, “Africa cannot run up the steep hill carrying a bag of debt on its back.
“The channeling of the additional 100 billion dollars of Special Drawing Rights will make a huge difference.
“We must join hands to harness the enormous opportunities in Africa. There is no doubt that we will make good progress. However, we must work fast, be inclusive, and be competitive.”
Also speaking, Assistant Minister of Finance for Policies and Economic Affairs of Egypt, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, said the report was helpful.
Ibrahim said it would enable African policymakers and researchers as a timely databank of sound and evidence-based projects for development and planning.
In a presentation, the Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, said that Africa had the capacity to achieve seven to 10 per cent yearly growth.
Sachs observed that Africa could take advantage of its population to grow a robust single market, citing examples like China and India.
“Building a single market will enable Africa to position among the three largest global marketplaces.
“The continent has the greatest growth potential. And I urge African leaders to build vital regional infrastructure and close the infrastructure gaps over the following decades,” he said.
The director urged governments to lead a revolution to bring about affordable access to health care and education.
Sachs called for greater financing for the continent to place it on sustainable growth, observing that the AfDB was critical to meeting the continent’s financial needs.
“The African Union needs to become a permanent of the G-21,” he said.
Acting Chief Economist and Vice President of AfDB, Prof. Kevin Urama, highlighted the importance of Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook 2023.
Urama said, “as we gather here today, global macroeconomic conditions have become increasingly uncertain due to multiple overlapping shocks that make policymaking and investment decisions very challenging.
“Countries need regular diagnostics and focused policy actions to address these recurring and overlapping shocks.”
The professor affirmed that Africa remained the place to invest in spite suffering global shocks.
According to the report, African economies, following two years of global shocks, will overcome various domestic and global shocks and return to a path of economic recovery, stability, and growth.
It said lingering effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the ravages of accelerating climate change, and impact of rising geo-political conflicts and tension slowed Africa’s growth to an average of 3.8 per cent in 2022.
It further said to sustain growth, Africa’s economies would require comprehensive information and insights to navigate a labyrinth of intertwined global risks, the report said.
The source reports that the bank will release the report in the first and third quarters of each year to complement its flagship Annual African Economic Outlook.
The AfDB is the first institution to release a macroeconomic outlook for Africa for 2023.
Niger Delta
POS, Bankers, Others Risk Jail In Bayelsa
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yenagoa Branch, said it would commence taking up bullish actions against operators of point of sales outlets(POS), banks and other service providers who refuse to render services in consonance with its financial rules and regulations governing the cashless economic policies.
The Tide gathered this during a media briefing held at the instance of the Director, Governor’s Department of the CBN, Mr Joseph Omayokun, at the Yenagoa branch office of the bank.
Omayokun alleged that some fifth columnists may have hijacked the apex bank’s motive of the redesigned new Naira notes.
He expressed regret that the fifth columnists have subjected Nigerians to untold hardship, even as the apex bank has continued to work within the confines of the extant laws and regulations establishing it, to ameliorate the cash crunch issue bedeviling the nation.
He warned against criminal elements and perpetrators of fraudulent acts in the course of carrying out financial transactions following the rampant artificial scarcity of the new and old notes.
He noted that prior to the introduction of the new notes, and stating of time lines within which the old notes would stop being legal tenders, the apex bank had injected substantial amount of the newly redesigned notes into circulation.
The CBN Director emphasised that what the bank has brought into circulation was enough to take care of economic activities in the nation
He said he would convene a meeting with the various banks operating in the state with a view to proffer workable solutions to some of the likely difficulties occasioned by the cash crunch in the banking sector.
“Prior to the CBN’s intitial timelines on when the old Naira notes would cease being legal tender, the apex bank injected substantial amount of the newly redesigned notes into the financial sector.
“Unfortunately, there seem to be a fifth columnist in the banking sector who never wanted the rationale behind the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policies to be achieved.
“Any bank or staff of a bank in the state caught engaging in hoarding cash would be arrested and prosecuted. For the POS operators, the maximum amount they’re expected to charge on customers for a transaction of N10,000 was not supposed to be more than N200,” he said.
“From information at our disposal, POS agents now charge between N1,000 and N2,000 for a transaction of N10,000. This is disheartening.
“Even the petrol stations and other business operators who used to accept electronic transfer as options for payment by customers too are now rejecting it upon the introduction of the newly redesigned notes. They’ve all resorted to cash payments, just to undermine and frustrate the CBN’s cashless policy.
“It’s fraudulent, the public should report any POS operator who charges more than the maximum amount expected as charges on customers of any business outfit who rejects any of the extant electronic option of payment from customers, and be rest assured that the CBN wouldn’t only arrest, but also prosecute such persons.
“The general public should also know that not all POS operators were licensed to operate as cash withdrawal and deposit agents.
“Some POS outlets were only registered to use POS as means for electronic payment in their supermarkets and other businesses, but upon the introduction of the redesign notes, almost all POS agents from information available were now operating as deposit and withdrawal points just to defraud customers with the illegal charges they get from their illegal transactions.
“Going forward, we’d be bullish on these set of fraudulent elements”, the apex bank added.
By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
