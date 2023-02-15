Editorial
The Naira Swap Confusion
The controversy surrounding the redesign of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the subsequent withdrawal of the old notes with the deadline originally set at January 31, 2023, has been reverberating nationwide. The CBN, however, extended the deadline for the usage of the old notes by 10 days, up to February 10, 2023. But the intervention of the Supreme Court halted the CBN from enforcing the February time limit.
This battle, which extended to the two arms of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, remains heated in the public domain with various permutations and insinuations introduced into the unfolding imbroglio. The Senate and the House of Representatives had earlier passed resolutions for the deadline to be extended to the end of June and July 2023 respectively.
The recent claims by the CBN that about N1.9 trillion worth of the old notes had already been received by the banking system and about N900 billion worth are still outside appeared instructive and worth further consideration. In any case, countless issues arise on this seeming power play between the apex monetary authority on one hand and the politicians and lawmakers on the other.
There is the general perception that the naira redesign and the subsequent policy on cash withdrawal limits are linked to the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February and March 2023. That appears plausible given the country’s experience in previous elections where vote buying through the dispensing of cash to gullible voters had played a very key role in the electorate’s inducements to vote in some particular direction.
Consequently, some individuals and civil society organisations called on the CBN to resist any attempt to extend the deadline beyond the dates set for the elections. Most of the reported incidences of vote buying usually take place a few days before the election as well as on the election dates when cash is splashed across the polling booths in the country with the destitute and vulnerable population tempted to compromise in this regard.
Excess cash in the hands of unscrupulous politicians allows them to influence votes cast for their political parties. This is a clear case of the weaponisation of poverty for political gains. So, the CBN’s currency redesign policy appears to have some serious advantage in ensuring free and fair elections in February and March. But the challenge here is how the apex bank can navigate through this process without constituting a stricture in the wheel of progress for the enhancement of economic activities.
Since the apex bank announced that it was going to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations and urged Nigerians to swap the old naira notes with the new ones, the policy is generating more reactions from Nigerians as the new notes are scarce despite assurances by the apex bank that commercial banks should continue to load their ATMs with the new notes. Nigerians across the country have been lamenting the scarcity of the naira notes, with some angry and frustrated bank customers vandalising the facilities of some banks.
The epic battle over the retention or ban of old naira currency notes shifted to the Supreme Court recently when the Attorneys General of three states (Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara) approached the apex court on the issue of the deadline set by the CBN. The states are asking the court to stop the Federal Government from proceeding with its demonetisation policy because of the hardship the policy is bringing upon people in the affected states. The court granted the interim order against the Federal Government, restraining it from going ahead with its deadline for the use of the old naira note until February 15, 2023.
Some state governments, including Rivers, have decided to file separate applications to join the suit instituted by the three states at the Supreme Court on the same issue. The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, commended the Supreme Court for saving democracy by halting the Central Bank from banning the use of the old naira notes after February 10, 2023. The governor said the intervention of the court was timely because some elements were bent on derailing the democratic process. He urged Nigerians to vote against any candidate supporting the manner the currency redesign policy was being implemented.
We entirely agree with the governor’s views. Our position is based on the imminent economic dislocation the hurried implementation of the policy has brought upon hapless Nigerians struggling for survival. For weeks, while the CBN boasted that it had enough of the new notes with the commercial banks, their ATMs were crying in need of them. And as the blame game persisted, the short time frame led to a rush by the people to banks to dispose of old notes.
The CBN could have taken a leaf from the United States, which adopted a gradual process in the redesign of the dollar notes. For instance, the issuance of new banknotes in the first redesign since the 1920s began with the $100 note in 1996. That was followed by the $50 note in 1997, the $20 note in 1998, and the $10 and $5 notes in 2000. As for the United Kingdom, which set 30th September 2022 as the last day to use the paper £20 and £50 notes for retail purposes, the withdrawn notes can always be exchanged at the Bank of England for new notes at any time after this date.
To reduce the present currency crisis, therefore, there is a need for aggressive action by the CBN to ensure an adequate supply of naira in the system. This also accords with the position of the National Council of State (NCS). The council had tasked the CBN during its meeting last week to make the new naira notes available or recirculate the old notes to ease the current suffering of Nigerians. The volume of the new notes in circulation is highly insufficient and most of the ATMs have no new notes to dispense, while the dispensing few are still paying out old notes.
Beyond issuing mere threats, the CBN should sanction severely any commercial bank found hoarding the new naira notes since it claims that it has produced enough for distribution to all the banks across the country. Furthermore, many Point of Sales (PoS) agents are engaged in sharp practices by charging customers up to 30 per cent before paying them money. This has produced a negative effect on the cost of living and businesses. Accordingly, the CBN should punish these agents by withdrawing their licences.
Currently, millions of Nigerians are battling with fuel scarcity and escalating prices of petrol, kerosene, and diesel. Enormous productive time is being wasted on long queues. The untoward fuel crisis coincided with long queues at the INEC offices across the country by eligible citizens who waited to collect their PVCs, ahead of the forthcoming elections. Sadly, Nigerians now have to endure another long queue to obtain the redesigned naira notes and swap the old currency.
Editorial
Addressing Petroleum Products Supply Challenges
Nigeria’s Federal Government recently announced that the commencement of operations at the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery had been moved from December 2022 to the first quarter of this year. In September last year, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while speaking after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, promised Nigerians that the country’s biggest refinery would become functional by December 2022.
However, that was no longer possible, according to Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari. Both men spoke at the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard (2015 – 2023) series, anchored by the Federal Ministry of Information in Abuja. The reason adduced by Sylva and Kyari was that the government was buying stakes in some upcoming privately owned refineries in the country because of the need to ensure the nation’s energy security.
Sadly, the Nigerian government, instead of developing refining capacity, waits patiently for the completion of private refineries currently being constructed to end fuel scarcity in the country. This compels the nation to rely on imported petrol for local consumption. This factor robs Nigeria of the gains of the current spike in crude oil prices. The contentious issue of fuel subsidy would not have arisen if Nigeria can refine all its needed petroleum products, as dependence on imported fuel has continued to put serious pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange account at the expense of other productive sectors of the economy.
We reject the reason given by the two government officials for the inability of the Port Harcourt Refinery to commence production last December as originally scheduled. If the refinery had worked, it would have added 60,000 barrels per day of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the supply equation at a time when fuel scarcity has returned across the country and prices have skyrocketed to between N280 and N500 per litre at the few filling stations dispensing the product. This would have helped to reduce the burden on Nigerians.
Furthermore, we think that resuscitating and putting other local refineries back on stream will additionally boost the government’s desire to bridge the yawning gap in the demand and supply chain, and reduce the frustration millions of Nigerians are facing in efforts to move around from one place to another or power their homes. Getting more private sector-driven refineries, like Dangote, Waltersmith, and others to contribute to enhancing the volume or quantity of refined petroleum products available to consumers will help address the excruciating pains the people are experiencing.
At a time when inflation has risen to an all-time high, the Naira’s capacity to compete at the international market (exchange rate) is so weak, the purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been drastically whittled down, and economic opportunities are near zero. Hence, addressing the fuel supply hiccup is key to refocusing the nation, and returning it to a functional state.
Petrol shortages have been recurring for several decades in Nigeria. The present scarcity resurfaced about four months ago and has defied all logic and solutions. The government and its agencies are clueless, making disconnected statements and uncoordinated moves. Curiously, the Department of State Service (DSS) directed the NNPC Limited, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria to resolve the fuel crisis in 48 hours.
Others directed by the Service were the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, and other stakeholders. The queues initially appeared to reduce after the directive, but the reprieve did not last as the scarcity assumed a more acute dimension, frustrating Nigerians who are now spending many precious hours at filling stations.
Marketers were selling the product at prices ranging from N175 to N300 per litre in defiance of the regulated pricing regime, signifying an out-of-control. Some private depots in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and other cities increased the ex-depot price to N235/litre as against the approved N148.17/litre. The scenario is further proof of the disarray in the administration of President Buhari. A serious, coordinated government would have cobbled together an inter-agency effort, efficiently coordinated, and with tasks assigned to each agency.
This development is ignominious considering that Nigeria is one of the six leading oil producers and exporters in the world, a fact the President once underscored when meeting with stakeholders. But lamentations are not enough. The Buhari-led government should set to work immediately on a long-term scheme that will not only end scarcity, but ensure the refining of enough petroleum products locally for Nigerians’ consumption. The corruption-ridden importation, which has hampered local refining, is the bane of fuel supply.
Whenever Nigeria experiences fuel scarcity, there are usual speculations about likely causes, claims, and counter-claims by operators and regulators. But one constant fact is that scarcity is not often because of product non-availability but the general increase in the overall cost of importing the product, which usually affects marketers who are always without the required capital amid complaints of unsettled previous loans from the banks.
It is time to ask the Nigerian authorities pertinent questions. What has happened to the refineries the NNPC claimed had been turned around to complement import? What impact has the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had on fuel supply? The law, passed after more than a decade of debate, was meant to overhaul the nation’s oil industry; is it doing that? What about the modular refinery development strategy that was meant to leverage local refining? Why is it not operational yet, and is there nothing to be done about that?
Buhari should stop treating petrol scarcity with levity. As President and de facto Petroleum Minister, he should suspend his endless foreign trips, and coordinate an inter-agency effort to resolve the current supply logjam. Certainly, enough excuses have been offered for the fuel scarcity in the country and sufficient damage has been done to the people’s well-being. The present administration can end this national shame if it shows a greater commitment to governance and the interest of the people.
Editorial
Need To Sustain Pipelines Security
The security agreement which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited entered with Tantita Security Services Limited seems to be yielding positive results as the country has started experiencing an increase in crude oil sales at the international market.
This disclosure was made when the Deputy Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason, commended the NNPC Limited and non-state actors for ensuring the security of oil facilities in oil-producing states. He stated this in Abuja after leading a delegation alongside the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Mr Sariki Arda, on an oversight function to riverine areas of Delta State.
Akpatason said the security of oil facilities in the region had increased the volume of crude oil production. He commended the Federal Government, the Navy, and Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited for its success and urged the government to look into offshore oil theft. He attributed the successes recorded in the crude oil production a result of the signing of the pipeline surveillance contract with Tantita Security Service, owned by Government Tompolo.
On August 13, this year, NNPC signed a contract with Tantita Security Service for pipeline monitoring services. Before the contract was awarded, NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive, Mele Kyari, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, had warned that more than 700,000 barrels of Nigerian oil were being stolen each day.
About 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange comes from crude oil sales, which have been thwarted by oil thieves. The knock-on effect of this crude oil theft is that foreign exchange reserves are under considerable pressure, and the shortage of U.S. dollars causes the Naira to depreciate. Security contracts have become a priority because Nigeria also relies on crude oil and gas revenues to fund much of the Federal Government’s budget.
Cumulatively, Nigeria’s national oil production has recovered to an average of more than 1.47 million barrels per day in November from an all-time low of 1.1 million barrels per day before the contract was signed in August 2022, according to documents released by the NNPC. This translates to an increase of over 300,000 BPD.
Likewise, the findings further suggest that oil production continues to improve significantly as more and more wells and associated surface facilities, hitherto shut down by ongoing theft and vandalism, reopen. Specifically, narrowing down on the Joint Venture assets, mainly onshore which were mostly affected by the security challenges, the NNPC had witnessed a slump in production from a monthly average of 800,00 BPD in January 2022 to about 500,000 BPD in August 2022.
But after the mobilisation of production sharing contracts, the country’s average joint venture oil production in August – November 2022 period increased by about 190,000 barrels per day. A breakdown of the joint venture’s increase showed as of August, oil production averaged 502,759 barrels per day, which is the lowest this year.
According to the document, production rose to 521,834 BPD in September this year following the signing of the safety contract on August 13, before rising further to an average of 590,431 BPD and 668,147 BPD in October and November. The findings further suggest that gas production has been similarly impacted since the pact was signed. Specifically, before the agreement, disruptions to major arterial lines severely affected gas production and evacuations, depriving gas-fired power plants and industrial feedstock operations.
However, over the past four months, NNPC Limited has recovered an average of approximately 500 million standard cubic feet per day of gas production. This added over 230 MMSCFD to export via Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), and an additional volume of about 205 MMSCFD for power generation and other domestic uses.
It is for these reasons that we lend our voice to the commendation from the Representatives because the country has indeed seen a significant increase in its capacity to produce hydrocarbons, which is our main foreign exchange earner. Consequently, all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry should cooperate with the government to end crude theft and pipeline sabotage.
Security personnel must apprehend and prosecute criminals involved in the despicable act. All collaborators in the NNPC, whether regulators, supervisors, or managers, should be arrested and prosecuted, as they have shown themselves to be enemies of the nation. Sadly, there are reports accusing some international oil companies (IOCs) and national oil companies (NOCs) of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta. That is why security agencies must reinforce their efforts to break off the ill. The involvement of private security is imperative.
The Niger Delta communities and their leaders should spare no efforts to combat oil theft in the region. Bunkering, sabotage of pipelines and illegal refineries are criminal acts that not only threaten Nigeria’s economic security but also damage the environment and aquatic life. This fight requires a joint effort. Therefore, youth in the region must work hand-in-hand with the Joint Task Force (JTF), giving them the support they need to neutralise the threat.
As we applaud the efforts of various security agencies working alongside existing private security arrangements, there is good reason to maintain a constant crackdown on these criminals. Affected government representatives, including security operatives involved in the ongoing war against oil thieves in the Niger Delta, should be aware that this war will not end with the mere publication of photos in the national dailies. The Federal Government must make inclusive policies, exercise stronger political will, and provide security personnel with the proper guidance to end the hazard.
Editorial
Combating Food Crisis In Nigeria
Dire economic conditions have been exacerbated by severe shortages in food supply in Nigeria. Therefore, the government should do all it can to ensure that the country is not hit by food depletion by promoting local production rather than resorting to the usual food imports. Immediate steps should also be taken to combat the threat of destructive pests.
Over the years, Nigeria has spent billions of dollars importing basic food items from other countries. Not long ago, former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, revealed that Nigeria spent as much as $20 billion a year on food imports. This is an infamy for a country with 99.9 per cent arable land that has huge potential for agricultural development.
It can be seen that policy and institutional obstacles are the main stumbling block to Nigeria’s agricultural development and agro-related industries. In addition to the lack of commitment, there has been no policy push for agro-processing and value-added tool manufacturing. Furthermore, epileptic power is a major barrier. Nigerians would not be importing food or going hungry if the right policies and structures were in place.
Reports show that more people are falling into extreme poverty daily. Some live on less than a dollar a day and are unable to eat three meals a day. About 7.1 million people in Nigeria are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, and another 1.8 million people are still living in camps for internally displaced persons in conflict-affected areas. Their main need is food. We must identify the problems associated with food production and distribution to overcome the looming hunger and food crisis.
Insecurity is a major concern currently plaguing food production, supply, and distribution. The killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram militants is still fresh in farmers’ memories. Similar killings by bandits or herder/farmer conflicts have occurred across the country. Insecurity also hinders the free movement and distribution of agricultural products. These events create great fear among farmers, who are forced to abandon their farms.
Low agricultural product quality and inputs are also identified as one of the threats to food production. At a 2019 national workshop analysing agricultural input supply chains in West Africa and the Sahel sub region, agricultural experts agreed that despite population growth in Nigeria and West Africa, agricultural inputs and productivity were declining. Their position was that most farmers did not understand improved seeds and how to obtain them. Farmers’ awareness in this regard must be improved.
Lack of storage is another issue in the food value chain that contributes to hunger. Sadly, more than 60 per cent of our produce perishes before it reaches the final consumer. This is because the country lacks sufficient storage facilities to keep perishable goods. Tomatoes, peppers, onions, and others are the hardest hit. These products are prone to spoilage soon after harvest.
Consequently, we call for the speedy re-introduction of various marketing boards, especially for cash crops such as cocoa, cashew, rice, and maize. The defunct marketing boards were emplaced to scale agricultural hurdles of poor financing, fluctuating prices and inability to access markets. The agricultural boards were of great help to farmers with relevant information and capacity building towards stabilising production and marketing of farm produce.
Poor transport systems and road networks have also been identified as a factor hindering an effective and efficient food distribution system. Currently, most produce is transported across the country by road on trucks. Food distribution and delivery to their respective destinations are greatly hampered by poor roads and general insecurity.
The current rice revolution policy of the government is applaudable, but not adequate. That is why the price is still on an upward swing. The availability of alternative food to rice must be the priority of governments at all levels. A situation where rice is given so much priority almost to the neglect and exclusion of other food crops the country is equally blessed with is not in the interest of the nation.
Our federal lawmakers should enact a law to compel all tiers of government to regulate prices of food and other items, guarantee food security and lessen the economic hardship on Nigerians. The legislators should meet with critical stakeholders in the country to address the frightening rise in the prices of goods. These should include captains of industry and other promoters in the economic sector on ways for a drastic reduction in prices of goods and services.
From the onset of COVID-19, global food prices have rocketed, putting pressure on the world’s most fragile countries. In Nigeria, especially, soaring prices and growing insecurity are deeply felt and could foment protests and social unrest. The pain is unusually acute because purchasing power and social safety nets are virtually absent in the country, and discontent with underperforming governments is simmering.
Since local production of food is not getting the required boost, the Federal Government should reopen more borders to address the food shortage in the country. This will be a step in the right direction. Food importation could arrest Nigeria’s food inflation to an extent. Making food available and taming hunger that could escalate conflicts should be the focus of our country rather than protectionism. This measure would help reduce the surging cost of food items and other necessities.
Besides the insecurity that daunts farmers, the poor state of infrastructure in rural areas where most of the farming population lives is a major impediment to Nigeria’s efforts to ensure food security. State governments should correct this. The need to provide good rural roads and off-grid electricity using solar energy to improve the lives of rural residents cannot be overemphasised. States need to prioritise rural infrastructure and agriculture with strong private-sector.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Trans Kalabari Road Excites Monarchs
-
Sports4 days ago
Bayelsa United Appeal To IMC Over Sanction, Fine
-
Ict/Telecom2 days ago
Data Protection Bureau Set To Create 500,000 Jobs
-
Business2 days ago
Central Bank Lacks Solution To Naira Crisis – NECA
-
News2 days ago
FG Uncovers N5.2trn Debts In 10 MDAs
-
News4 days ago
FG Shuts Polytechnics, Colleges Over Polls
-
Business4 days ago
Kwara Sets Up Task Force On Fuel Scarcity
-
Nation2 days ago
FG Boosts Debt Recovery Measures, Blocks Revenue Loopholes