Tell Nigerians Who Killed A.K. Dikibo, Wike Challenges Sekibo

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, to tell the world the killer of former Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP. Chief Aminasoari Kala Dikibo.

Governor Wike threw up the challenge to counter the claim put up by Sekibo that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was putting off its campaign in Rivers State because of the threat to the life of members of the campaign council.

Speaking at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, venue of PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Monday, Governor Wike asserted that Rivers people know Sekibo as sponsor of the cult group associated with several deaths in the State.

This is contained in a statement by Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Monday.

Wike said, “All of us know who Abiye Sekibo is. Don’t we? I use this medium today to challenge Dr Abiye Sekibo. I want to ask you wherever you are, can you tell us who killed A.K Dikibo, the former National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Governor Wike also mentioned the death of Gospel Biobele, who was found dead a day after he had written and submitted a petition against Dr. Sekibo to challenge his ministerial nomination.

“Who killed Chief Gospel Biobele? Chief Gospel Biobele was the one who wrote petition against Abiye not to be minister when he was nominated. Immediately Biobele wrote the petition, the next day he was killed in his house. Abiye Sekibo, who killed Biobele?”

Governor Wike maintained that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration and headed by late Justice Kayode Esho, indicted Dr Sekibo as sponsor of cultism in the State.

“Ordinarily, I shouldn’t bother myself with a man who is known for killing, and who is now saying they want to kill him. Abiye, I challenge you. Justice Kayode Esho Judicial Panel indicted you as the sponsor of cultism in the State. I’m not the one. Justice Esho, justice of the Supreme Court of the blessed memory, who chaired judicial panel of inquiry indicted you”, he alleged.

Speaking further, Governor Wike alleged that it was because of Abiye’s dastardly character that former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him as his Minister Of Transport.

Governor Wike explained that PDP PCC in Abuja had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.

He said the Atiku Abubakar campaigners, having realised that they did not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for them went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout owned by the State government, which was not granted.

Instead of returning to prepare the stadium that was approved for them, the PCC are making spurious allegation of threat to life as the reason why they are putting off holding their rally in Rivers State, Wike stated.

Soliciting votes for PDP consolidation team, Governor Wike told PDP members in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to ensure that they win their individual political units and wards for the party during the forthcoming general elections.

He urged his loyalists in the PDP to work hard to win their wards so that the holistic winning secured in the election for the PDP governorship flag-bearer, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other PDP candidates in the state would be ground standing.

Fubara, in his speech, solicited votes from the Akuku-Toru people to enable him consolidate on Governor Wike’s achievements.

Fubara noted the several development projects that have been delivered by Governor Wike in the area, which include the Abonnema ring-road project, better healthcare, phase one of Trans-Kalabari road and security.

He assured that when he clinches electoral victory with their votes, his administration would ensure effective development of youths in the area, and also improve living condition of the people in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who presented the party’s flags to the various candidates, urged Akuku-Toru people to deliver 100 per cent votes to all PDP candidates in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates that are flying the flag of the party, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, contesting for Rivers West Senatorial District, noted the massive turn out of the people and urged them to continue in such show of love by voting for them to win.

In his address, Secretary to the Rivers State government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, declared that Akuku-Toru is PDP, adding that the people are determined to prove it with the quantum of winning votes that they will deliver for all the candidates.

On his part, Chairman of Rivers Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba assured that Akuku-Toru people would not allow primordial sentiments to affect the choice of who to cast their votes for, which is Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other candidates of the party.

Governor Wike had earlier led Fubara and some elders of the party to the palace of HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel, Amanayanabo of Abonnema, on a courtesy call before proceeding to the venue of the campaign.