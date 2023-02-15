Niger Delta
PFN Holds Sensitisation Rally Ahead 17th Biennial Confab In Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) at the weekend held a rally to sensitise the people about its 17th Biennial Conference slated for 8th through 10th February, 2023.
The rally, which commenced near the St. Peters’ Anglican Church Ovom, in the Yenagoa Council Area of the State, ended at the gateway community of Igbogene, which shares border with Rivers State.
Addressing the crowd, State Chairman of PFN, Pst. Tam Seth Eyedoude, said the essence of the rally was to enlighten the people about the 17th Biennial Conference to be hosted by the state and called on Bayelsans to be partakers of the blessings.
He called on all Bayelsans, irrespective of denomination to key into the programme by giving the necessary support and wider publication, noted that its benefits cannot be overemphasised.
While stressing that Bayelsa State would not remain the same after the programme, Eyedoude called on other church leaders to take advantage of the three-day episcopal visit of the spiritual fathers in other to enrich themselves spiritually.
He expressed appreciation to the national President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, for the preference of Bayelsa as a host state, saying it was indeed, a rare privilege and blessing for great men and women of God to converge in Yenagoa, the state capital for the epoch event.
The state PFN boss expressed optimism that the visit of the spiritual leaders would herald a new dawn of spiritual blessings, and advised the people to connect to the programme in order to be transformed spiritually.
The Tide learnt that the Bayelsa PFN helmsman is the lead pastor of The Redeemed Glory Family Church Inc, Agudama-Epie.
He predicted that the programme would turn things around in all facets of the economy and advised all Bayelsans to be prepared for the invasion of the Kings and Queens.
The sensitisation rally climaxed with the distribution of flyers for the programme.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,
Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Expert Charts Path To End Fuel Scarcity …Advocates Resuscitation Of Refineries
A Professor of Energy and Comparative Environmental Law and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Rivers State University, Prof Samuel Chisa Dike, has proffered lasting solution to the incessant fuel scarcity affecting Nigeria, contending that the general overhaul of the petroleum sector is the surest way to go.
Dike, who gave the indication in an interview in Port Harcourt regretted that the country is still importing fuel in spite of it being blessed with abundant natural resources including oil deposits and reserves.
Consequent upon this, he challenged the Federal Government to immediately resuscitate the four refineries in the country located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna so that they would be able to function and operate in optimal capacity.
According to him, Nigeria has no excuse for exporting crude petroleum products and importing refined products when in actual fact the country is richly endowed.
Dike, also the National President of the Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN) noted with sadness that the country’s petroleum sector is plagued with what he described as systemic and human problems to the point that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited which is saddled with the responsibility of managing the oil sector as well as development, production and distribution of petroleum products is not living above board while its contractors are at the same time apparently short changing Nigerians.
The university teacher, therefore, advocated the general overhaul of the petroleum sector in such a way that square pegs are placed in square holes, with thorough-bred technocrats and experts at the helm of affairs.
According to him, the President of the country who is saddled with several other responsibilities should not function as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.
Dike said both the Petroleum Resources Minister and the Minister of State should be experienced technocrats drawn from the oil and gas sector; and should be persons who are upwardly young and mobile, saying, “these are unique sectors you need unique personalities and experts to manage”.
He further indicated that Nigeria is not yet ripe for the removal of petroleum subsidy since there are no social welfare policies and palliative measures in place to cushion its negative effects on the poor masses, adding that if the subsidy is removed today, it would further inflict untold hardship on the poor.
“We want to mimic developed countries that have removed subsidy in the petroleum sector. In those countries,they have social welfare policies for their citizenry. The economic indicators are good in those countries but they are not in Nigeria”, he said.
In the meantime, Dike suggested that good managers should be deployed to manage the refurbished refineries until at a point when the market is good enough before tinkering with the idea of gradual removal of subsidy.
He said the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) is good but queried the timing, and advised the apex bank to revisit the policy.
Dike said Nigeria needs today a President who is a true democrat keen on enforcing the letters and provisions of the Constitution within the context of equity, justice and fairness, and urged INEC to be neutral in order to conduct free, fair and credible elections.
Niger Delta
Medical Council Inducts 26 Doctors Of Igbinedion University
The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on Monday inducted 26 newly qualified medical doctors of the 2021/2022 session of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State, into professional practice.
The Registrar of the council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, represented by Dr Henry Okwuokenye, a Deputy Registrar of the council, administered the oath.
Sanusi advised the new doctors to embrace specialisation in the field of medicine to enable them remain relevant and in a global competitive world.
Speaking during the 17th oath-taking and induction ceremony in Okada, Benin, the Vice-Chancellor of IUO, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, noted that 18 out of the 26 new doctors were females.
Ezemonye, who drew the attention of government to the massive ongoing brain drain in the health sector, said the phenomenon was affecting and depleting the number of doctors in the country.
“Today’s event provides a further opportunity to draw attention to the massive on-going brain drain in the health sector.
“The phenomenon is affecting medical doctors and all cadres of health workers. It is depleting the number of doctors in the country.
“And impacting negatively on the doctor to patient ratio and contributing to worsening of the unacceptable high morbidity and mortality data for the country.
“The urgency for government and all stakeholders to address the issue cannot be over emphasised,” he said.
According to Ezemonye, Igbinedion university places premium on high ethical standards in the training of its medical students.
“We will, therefore, continue to collaborate with the council to produce doctors that will uphold the Hippocratic oath and practice the profession with honour, dignity and fear of God.
“Altogether, 26 medical doctors produced by the Oba Sijuade Okunade College of Health Sciences, who have been found worthy in character and learning will be inducted into the medical profession at this ceremony.
“An induction ceremony for newly qualified doctors is certainly an opportunity to reinforce the ethical basis of the noble profession of Medicine and Dentistry,” he added.
He commended the visionary leadership of the Founder and Chancellor, Chief (Dr) Gabriel Igbinedion for his foresightedness in establishing the university.
The Guest Speaker, Dr Osahon Enabulele, President, World Medical Association, called on the Federal Government to address all the push factors pushing medical doctors out of the country.
Osahon said: “ Insecurity must be resolved if we must have our workforce intact. No doctor will want to work in an environment where he or she will be kidnapped.
“No doctor will also want to work in an environment where there are no working tools and medical equipment to work with.
According to him, the brain drain in the health sector needs the transparent and sincere efforts of government to tackle.
Osahon, however, urged the young doctors to equip themselves with the rules and guidelines governing the profession for them to be aware of their rights in the workplace.
Niger Delta
Delta FRSC Decorates 107 Newly-Promoted Officers
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Sector Command, on Monday decorated 107 of its newly-promoted officers.
The Tide source reports that three Deputy Corps Commanders are among the officers decorated at a ceremony held at the sector command’s headquarters in Asaba.
The Sector Commander, Mr Udeme Eshiet, who decorated the officers, urged them to live up to expectations.
According to him, to whom much is given, much is expected.
“Your responsibilities have changed, and you must live up to the task before you and do the corps proud by increasing productivity and dedication to duty.
“I am really grateful to the corp marshal and the Federal Road Safety Commission Board”, he said.
The sector commander said that the promotion enhanced staff morale.
“It is a call to be exceptionally disciplined.
“It will now be whether you are worthy to perform a task effectively and efficiently before you are given a sensitive appointment,” he added.
Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Mr Jonathan Ogboh expressed gratitude to God for the promotion.
He also thanked the management of FRSC for finding them worthy of promotion.
“We have every reason to be happy and we have accepted the responsibilities that come with the new rank,” he said.
