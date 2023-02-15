Nation
NUJ Urges FG To End Fuel, Naira Scarcity
The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone D, has urged the Federal Government to end the fuel and Naira scarcity ravaging the country.
The union made the appeal in a Communique issued at the end of its meeting in Makurdi, at the Weekend.
The NUJ noted that the scarcity had crumbled many small businesses and made life very difficult for Nigerians.
According to the union, rural dwellers have been worst hit by the cashless policy and unending fuel scarcity.
In the communique signed by Nancy Orshi, Ademu Seidu and Osaretin Osadebamwen, the NUJ Zone D said government should resolve the issues as soon as possible for the growth of the economy.
The union further urged the Federal Government to step up support for security agencies to enable them make the North Central zone safe from banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.
It called for the reconstruction of Jos-Akwanga road and ensuring the safety of all road users.
On the forthcoming general election, the NUJ appealed to security agencies to work with journalists without any form of molestation or attack.
It said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should reopen its portal for accreditation of journalists who are yet to be captured in the zone.
The NUJ further commended Benue Government for providing an enabling environment for the meeting to hold.
The NUJ Zone D is comprised of state councils in Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Benue, Plateau and the FCT.
Nation
Ministry Urges Schools To Equip Students With Skills, Trades
The Federal Ministry of Education has urged school owners to ensure that students get functional education inclusive of skills and trades that could be translated into means of livelihood in the future.
A Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Education Department in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Achede Joseph, said this at the opening of Strategic Plan Meeting on Monday in Abuja.
The meeting, which focused on leveraging low cost education in Nigeria, was organised by Knosk #100 A-Day School in Kuje.
Joseph said the need for functional education could not be overemphasised, especially from early learning years.
“We, at the Federal Ministry of Education are no longer interested in just paper qualifications of graduates; we want children that will come out of school with skills.
“Education now goes beyond paper certification to acquisition of functional skills that could be translated into means of sustenance and livelihood.
“That is why we the federal ministry of education are empowering the federal colleges especially the federal technical schools.
“By properly equipping these schools so that our children will not just come out with just paper qualifications but will have tangible trades and skills”, he said.
Joseph said the government had also mainstreamed into the educationally curriculum skills acquisition programmes because it realized that skills were the major drivers of the world’s development.
Joseph lauded the Knosk #100 A-Day school for empowering their students with valid skills that would make them graduate and go into businesses and entrepreneurship instead of looking for white collar jobs which were unavailable.
He commended the school for using its little resources to provide solution to the country’s spate of out-of-school children.
He said that the school needed to be recognized and commended on a public platform in order to draw the attention of more funders and sponsors and to also motivate other school owners to absorb out-of-school children.
Founder of the Knosk #100 A-Day School, Mr Kingsley Bangwell, said the school and its project were all primarily established and designed for children from the poorest households and it remained committed to ensuring that the education was affordable.
He said if out-of-school children menace was not addressed at the grassroots, it portended a lot of challenge.
“If this children did not go to school today, in ten years time they would be younger adults without skills, without livelihoods and because they must survive, they will put the rest of us at risk by engaging in illegal means of sustenance.
“So, we are doing what we can to support government because government alone can’t solve this problem, we are doing what we can as a private organization to keep as many children as possible in school and that’s why we set up this school in Kuje.
“The students here get books, uniforms, lunch, sanitary pads for the girls and computer based education.
“And we have run this school primarily raising money on social media by asking people to adopt or sponsor a child in order to keep them in school”, he said.
Bangwell said that it cost #66,000 per term to keep a child in school and many well meaning Nigerians, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and even other private schools had been supporting the school.
According to him, “we’ve been on social media, on Instagram, on Facebook just telling the story of these kids by posting online.
“People visit our pages to see, some come physically to the school to verify someone from the UK had to send someone come check the school before he made a donation.
“So we have donations from Nigerians, non-Nigerians, donations from Australia, Japan, US, and from people we don’t even know, they just watch our social pages, they check and they come to support us.
“And It’s four years now that we’ve been running the school and while we thank support from NGOs like the Grant from MacArthur foundation, we also need more support for our teachers and primarily for the students”, he said.
He called for more sponsorship from individuals, the government and private organisations to keep the school running and keep the students in school.
Bangwell said that the vision of the school was to replicate it across Nigeria and in Africa by the year 2025.
Mrs Olusola Bankole, Member of the Board of Trustees of the School, said that she hoped the strategic meeting with educational stakeholders would attract the right sponsors, partners and donors.
“This event was set up to project the school and its activities to the public and to draw the attention of potential partners and donors.
“We want to be able to let others also know that there is such a school and that this is how far we have gone, these are the impacts we have made and this is what we intend to do in the next phase of our activities.
“Another major essence of this meeting is also to promote the impacts of what we are doing in education; you know one of the basic purposes of education in the Nigerian constitution is to give every child the right to quality education
“But we noticed that what some of these students are even getting is less than quality, what it means is that even the Nigerian government needs to work and the education ministries need to work to meet up with educational standards in the country”, she said.
She urged the government should look into the spate of out-of-school children and support schools such as Knosk who where providing solutions to the menace.
She reiterated that quality education was expensive and that the welfare of the children in the school could not be left for the school management alone or a few partnering sponsors.
“We currently have the support of the MacArthur Foundation but nobody should miss the facts that education is expensive and quality education is even more expensive.
“The cost of what we give to the children is enormous but without supports we may not be able to continue doing what we are doing.
“Supports from well-meaning people and even support from other private schools who are aware that we are doing the right thing is what has kept the school running and we need more support to ensure that no child is left behind”, she said.
She said that there were various ways to support and keep the students in school, including monthly support, annual, quarterly and continuous.
The Tide’s source reports that Knosk #100 A-Day school is a low cost school for underprivileged children in Kuje community.
The school provides school uniforms, books, lunch and sanitary pads for the girls with a daily fee of #100 per student.
Nation
NAPTIP Vows to Arrest, Prosecute Political Violence Perpetrators
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP) has vowed to bring to book anyone who engaged in political violence during the 2023 general elections.
The Director General, NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated this during a parley with journalists in Abuja, Monday.
Waziri-Azi said Sections 23 and 24 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015, empowers the agency to arrest and prosecute political violence perpetrators as well as their sponsor.
To this extent, she said “NAPTIP was set to deploy its, “duly trained personnel” to various polling centers at ward levels that would monitor and ensure a peaceful voting exercise as well as enforce the relevant sections of the VAPP Act.
Waziri-Azi insisted that the meaningful participation of all persons in political processes was key to achieving a more secure, prosperous and democratic society.
She, however, stated that this could be obstructed by political violence, hence the introduction of Section 23 and 24 of the VAPP Act, which prohibits all forms of political violence by individuals and state actors.
“Based on the forgoing, and in the midst of political violence across the country since the beginning of the present electioneering process including those on INEC facilities, it has become necessary for the agency to deliberately work with other sister law enforcement agencies to implement the above referenced section of the VAPP Act at this time”, Waziri-Azi said.
She described political violence as any crime perpetrated in the course of political activities like elections, such as thuggery, mugging, use of force to disrupt meetings; or the use of dangerous weapons that may cause bodily harm or injury.
“Section 23 of the Act provides, imprisonment of up to four years or a fine of up to five hundred thousand or both”, for convicts, just as it criminalises any attempt to commit political violence like inciting, aiding, abetting or counseling another person to commit the crime including receiving or assisting a person to commit political crime.
Nation
Stakeholders Advocate Condom Use For STI’s Prevention, Unwanted Pregnancy
In commemoration of 2023 International Condom Day, stakeholders have called for the correct and consistent use of condoms for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) and unwanted pregnancy.
The call was made on Monday, in Abuja, in commemoration of the 2023 International Condom Day (ICD) Organised by AIDS HealthCare Foundation (AHF), in collaboration with various key stakeholders.
The stakeholders, among which were NACA, UNFPA, Education as a Vaccine, Association of Positive Youths (APYIN), Society for Family Health, among others.
The Tide’s source reports that ICD, which is celebrated annually on February 13, in conjunction with Valentine’s Day, has its 2023 theme “Always in Fashion”.
Nigeria Country Program Director, AHF, Dr. Echey Ijezie, said ICD was celebrated every year to ensure awareness was raised about the use and importance of condoms in view to reducing STI’s and unwanted pregnancies around the world.
Ijezie said the day was focused on a lot of creativity among adolescents and young people to raise awareness, demystifying stigma and misinformation on condom use.
“AHF have been commemorating ICD since 2009 and this is our 14th year.
“Over the years condoms have played a significant role in reducing STI’s and unwanted pregnancies and it has contributed significantly in no small measure in reducing these infections and the reduction of unwanted pregnancies.
“So it’s a message we propagate, it’s a message we teach and it’s a message we want everyone to use,’’ he said.
The Assistant Director, NACA, Dr Einne Okey-Uchendu, said ICD was set aside to create awareness on correct and consistent use of condoms among young people who cannot abstain from sexual activities to protect themselves.
“NACA implements programmes on comprehensive effective condom programming, we provide condom awareness on different activities especially for young and unmarried people because there is a high rate of HIV infection among young people.
“We are also using the social media platforms so they have information on condom programmes like where to get condoms and how to use them correctly.
“Tomorrow (yesterday) is Valentine ’s Day and a lot of people try to show love by having sex, my message to everyone is love wisely, engage in safe sex and protect yourself by using condoms correctly”, she added.
On her part, the Director for advocacy and Marketing for Africa Bureau, AHF, Ms Oluwkemi Gbadamosi, said ICD was an innovative way of promoting safer sex awareness and the importance of condom use.
She said condoms still remained critical and the only prevention tool for STI’s and unwanted pregnancy adding that people should not be ashamed or afraid to use them.
“ICD is strategically positioned on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.
“This is because we know that on valentine day there is a lot of conversation around expressing love in different forms which includes sexual activities.
“At AHF, we say regardless of how you choose to express yourself, with your loved ones, it is important to remember that the act of protecting yourself is an expression of love,’’ she said.
Speaking on awareness on condoms use, Gbadamosi said a condom culture survey conducted recently by AHF showed that Nigerians perception on condoms use was highly influenced by culture and religion.
“We still have high rate of infections particularly among young peoples, a lot of misconceptions about the use, were some people feel when they use condoms they do not enjoy sex, but that is wrong.
“People still have pleasurable sex, even with the use of condoms, also some people believe if a woman ask for condom , it means she is promiscuous , not realising that she is protecting herself and her partner.
She, however, called for the need to educate pharmacies, supermarkets and chemist shops in rural communities on encouraging people to freely purchase condoms and not feel judged.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
New Naira Notes: NECA Advises On Way Forward
-
Nation4 days ago
Scarce New Naira Notes After CBN Deadline Creates Uncertainty
-
Crime/Justice2 days ago
Court Sentences Cleric To Double Life Imprisonment For Defiling, Impregnating Sisters
-
Sports2 days ago
B’ League: Kwara Falcons, 11 Others To Battle For Title
-
News4 days ago
We’ll Harness Your Potentials, Fubara Assures Eleme People
-
Sports4 days ago
W/Cup Qualifiers: Rivers Hoopers Dominate NBBF National Camp Invitation
-
Ict/Telecom2 days ago
Expert Tasks INEC On Urgent BVAS Upgrade
-
Business2 days ago
FX Crisis: Manufacturers Groan As Situation Worsens