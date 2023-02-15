SMEs
Nigeria Runs Risk Of ‘CBN-Induced’ Recession – NGF
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the Central Bank of Nigeria‘s naira redesign policy could have disastrous effects on the nation and potentially lead to economic recession.
The governors, across party lines, disclosed this in a communique signed by the NGF Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, at the end of their meeting weekend in Abuja.
The NGF noted that the people’s inability to use the new notes has led to severe economic consequences, including the emergence of a black market, food inflation, variable commodity prices, long lines and crowds around ATMs.
“The country runs the risk of a CBN-induced recession”, the NGF said.
The naira redesign policy was introduced as part of the apex bank’s efforts to check inflation, counterfeiting, and corruption. But since the rollout of the policy, Nigerians have had a hard time getting cash for their daily transactions due to scarcity.
With millions of Nigerians unable to access cash, economic activities have slowed in the past month with businesses and households lamenting the hardship in the country.
The NGF advised that the slowdown in economic activities could result in a recession, a condition when a country’s economy declines contracts for two consecutive quarters.
Nigeria slipped into its last recession in the third quarter of 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel and supply-chain of goods around the world. But by the fourth quarter of 2020, the nation slipped out of recession as the GDP grew by 0.11 per cent.
Earlier, the nation experienced its first recession in over two decades in 2016, when the economy contracted by 1.6 per cent due to negative oil prices.
The NGF in its statement said that to deploy a cashless policy and deepen digital transactions, the best practice around the world is to create incentives to attract customers, rather than the ‘draconian approach’ being deployed in Nigeria.
The governors also dismissed the argument by the CBN that the astronomical increase in currency in circulation is the basis for its policy.
It added that the CBN did not consider the increase in the country’s nominal GDP over this period, the doubling of consumer prices, the rising population, and the impact of the Ways & Means advances on the federal government by the CBN.
SMEs
NEPC Tasks MSMEs On Value Addition
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has tasked Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to add value to their products in order to meet export standard.
The Executive Director of the council, Mr Ezra Yakusak, made the call in a seminar at the ongoing 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair, in Kaduna State.
The seminar, organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), has the theme, “Promoting value addition for sustainable growth and development”.
He said there was need for MSMEs to add value to their product in order to compete with other products around the world when exported while gaining more foreign exchange.
“The importance of value addition in products cannot be overemphasised. Global value chain are increasingly buyer-driven and are determined by value chain specific quality attributes.
“This include embedded quality information, globally accepted standard and codification and certificate; with this, products tend to attract more premium pricing,” Yakusak, who was represented by Mr Samuel Abolajihe, said.
The Executive Director stated that NEPC was assisting MSME in terms of certification while providing experts to monitor production processes and advise accordingly.
He added that food products like yam, cassava, plantain, fish, honey, vegetables and others would have more value when properly processed and packaged for export.
Similarly, the former President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, stated that value addition attracts high sales and creates wealth.
He explained that there was need for Nigeria to increase its trade by scaling production and adding value to production, urging government to scale up policies that supports value addition.
Earlier, the President of KADCCIMA, Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, noted that in spite of the abundance of solid minerals, agricultural commodities and other raw materials, Nigeria continues to lose billions of dollars.
According to him, the loss was due to lack of value addition, handling culture in production and export process and focusing more on instant profits received from exporting raw materials.
“It is important for local manufacturers to incorporate significant value addition into their production and export process in order to substantially impact the economy, improve FOREX earning and reduce reliance on oil”, he said.
SMEs
NDE Trains 65 Artisans, Youths On Business Skills
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a five-day Basic Business Training (BBT) for 65 school leavers and artisans in Nasarawa State.
The NDE Director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, made this known at the opening ceremony of the BBT in Lafia on Monday.
Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by the Nasarawa State NDE Coordinator, Mr Chris Bamsida, said the training, designed for artisans and school leavers, was on the rudimentary aspects of business management skills.
He said that with the skills, the chances of their success in the market place were higher.
“The training is part of the agency’s efforts in addressing the menace of business failure arising from lack of managerial skills by new entrants into the informal sector.
“The informal sector is a significant contributor to the economy of every nation”, Nuhu-Fikpo said.
The Director General said the role of local barbers, cobblers, hair dressers, and similar players in the economy could not be disregarded.
He said the directorate was established by an Act of Government in 1987 to implement programmes meant to tackle mass unemployment through various strategies developed over the years.
“The targets of these programmes are the graduates, school leavers and artisans.
“The four core programmes of the directorate are the Rural Employment Promotion (REP), Special Public Works (SPW), Vocational Skills Development (VSD) and the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) which is conducting the training.
“The SSE programme is involved in the development of the entrepreneurial abilities among youths, especially graduates of tertiary institutions, amongst others.
“It was primarily designed to inculcate in the unemployed, the spirit of entrepreneurship, creativity and self-reliance with a view to assisting them set up their own businesses”, he said.
The DG thanked the state government and other stakeholders for their continuous assistance as well as the members of the press for propagating the programmes of the agency.
In a welcome address, Ms Chikodi Ike, the Head of Department, SSE, Abuja said that the agency was committed to its mandate in order to reduce unemployment and poverty within the limits of its resources.
Ike, represented by Mrs Carol Eluwa, Ag. HOD, Women Employment Branch (WEB) NDE, Abuja commended the director general for initiating different policies and programmes in tackling unemployment in the country.
The Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Salihu Enah, represented by the Director of Cooperatives in the Ministry, Alhaji Sani Bello and Dr Idris Umar, General Manager, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, appreciated NDE for its efforts in tackling unemployment in the state.
SMEs
New Naira Notes: FCT Market Women Decry Low Patronage
Market women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried low patronage, attributing it to poor circulation of the new naira notes.
The women told The Tide source in Abuja that the situation had affected their trade adversely.
The source, who visited some of the markets, reports that most of the women had resorted to collecting transfers to enable them make sales, especially those of them selling perishable items.
According to reports, the naira scarcity has made some of the market women, who hitherto did not have bank accounts to open one.
At the Garki International Modern Market, Ngozi Kalu, who sells food items, said she had not sold anything for almost two days as her customers complained that they do not have cash and she did not have a bank account.
“When customers come, they complain that they do not have cash to pay and ask if they can transfer.
“I do not have a bank account, so if they do not have the cash to pay me, they go somewhere else to try.
“That is how I have missed so many sales for two days. I wish I had a bank account”, she said.
Another trader simply known as Mama Victor said she had recorded little sales, because she had a bank account buyers were able to transfer to her account.
“Some customers come and ask if they can transfer, so I give them my account number.
“That is the only way I have been making sales because there is no money anywhere. Even the PoS operators do not have money.”
At the Wuse Market, Mrs Sarah Benjamin said, “before if you come to my place at this time I would have made a lot of sales and you will see people buying carrots, peas, pepper, etc, but today is not like that.
“Many customers say they do not have cash to pay. One of the customers who did transfer was debited but the money has not reflected in my account, that is another challenge”, she said.
Hannah John, who sells perishable items, however, applauded the Federal Government’s cashless policy, saying it would make more women open bank accounts.
“I am happy about what the government is doing because customers are paying money directly to my account so I will go back home carrying very little cash on me”, she said.
