Business
NEPC Targets Higher Earning From Non-Oil Sector In 2023
Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has said it is more committed to ensuring that Nigeria earns more revenue from non-oil export in 2023, more than the $4.82bn it generated from non-oil export business in 2022.
NEPC, in a press release through it’s Ekiti State Coordinator, Mrs Iyabode Abe, said the Council under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Yakussak Ezra, will continue to promote the development of non-oil export in other to safeguard the nation’s economy.
Abe noted that technical and training session on product packaging for exporters and Small and Medium Enterprises is being carried out in Ekiti State, and across the country, as part of preparation to achieve goals.
“Over $4.82bn was generated from the non-oil export business in the year 2022 as a result of the Council’s effort in promoting non-oil export, which jacked up the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and economy of the country by 15 per cent”, she said
She revealed also that the Council took further steps to donate two packaging machines to be domiciled at the Technical Incubation Centre in the capital city for use by SMEs in the state to package their products.
Abe in the release also said that the Council was committed to stepping up efforts to promote non-export through training programmes.
“That will expose SMEs to some technicalities of export business for them to have clear competitive edge, and advantage in the global market operations”, she said.
The coordinator described the population of Nigeria’, SMEs as one of the greatest assets of the country in its economic diversification agenda.
She, however, tasked entrepreneurs on product packaging and labelling, which she described as essential driver for a sustainable marketing, on pushing forward made in Nigeria products in the export market.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Again, NNPCL Discovers Oil In Nasarawa communities
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said preliminary findings by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that there is crude oil in Agwatashi and Assakio communities in Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The NNPCL had found oil in Keana LGA and preparations are on to commence its drilling by March.
Speaking during an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Obi LGA yesterday, Governor Sule said his administration will not relent until Nasarawa State begins to enjoy the 13 percent derivation as an oil producing state.
The Governor further said the State Government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the NNPCL on February 18, 2023, to enable them commence the drilling of the oil in Keana LGA without any hitches.
He appealed to the APC stakeholders to re-elect him during the 2023 general election, promising to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
He also called on the stakeholders to elect all other candidates of the APC from top to bottom.
“Preliminary findings have shown that there is oil in Obi LGA. This Saturday, February 18, the NNPCL and the Nasarawa State Government will sign an MoU to drill the oil in Keana LGA.
“In 2019, when I came out to campaign and mentioned oil, a lot of people assumed it was mere politics. That time, I promised that, by the grace of God, I will use my experience that I acquired from my stay in Houston, Texas, global headquarters of the oil, to try.
“As at that time, oil was discovered only in Keana. A lot of people didn’t even know the extent of the oil discovery. The issue of oil has now become a reality. Now NNPCL will drill the first oil well in March.
“I will not rest until we finally join the league of oil producing states and we begin to enjoy the 13 percent derivation. We expect to see appreciable progress by May this year”, he stated.
The Tide’s source reports that as part of his campaign, Sule paid homage to the palaces of the Osuko of Obi, HRH Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri and the Emir of Azara, HRH Alh. Dr. Muhammad Kabiru Ibrahim II.
The APC stakeholders in Obi LGA vowed to mobilise support for all candidates of the party to ensure that they emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.
Business
Nigeria May Lose $18m In GDP Monthly – Rewane
Business
Nigeria Targets 16.2m Tonnes LNG Exports
Nigeria is currently looking forward to exporting 16.2 million tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas in 2023.
This is according to a report by the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), which also said Nigeria’s LNG exports depreciated in 2022, falling 15 per cent compared with 2021.
“We forecast Nigerian exports will rise slightly to 16.2 million tonnes, but still below the 17.1 million tonnes exported in 2021″, according to the report.
The report also disclosed that the expectation of Africa re-starting LNG imports in 2022 failed to materialise due to the soaring cost of LNG as a result of the war in Ukraine.
ICIS noted that the floating power plants of Senegal and Mozambique are unlikely to switch to gas-fired generation.
“Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique were all expected to receive their first cargoes to support power generation, but we no longer consider this viable in any noteworthy volume in the short-term.
“In Ghana, the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit that was briefly stationed at the Tema terminal,the Vasant, is now set to act as the new floating terminal for Turkey. The originally designated FSRU, the Torman II, remains in the Singapore shipyards,” it said.
The report stated further that the government foresees the operation of the country’s gas liquefaction plants at total capacity throughout 2023.
“After a weak second half of the year in 2022, Angola’s 5.4 mtpa Soyo plant finished the year strongly, and ICIS forecasts a slight recovery of around 0.4 million tonnes to around 3.8 million tonnes in 2023.
“Algeria experienced a weak 2022 in terms of LNG exports, seeing a drop of 1.5 million tonnes year-on-year. In 2023, however, ICIS expects a recovery of around 0.8 million to 11 million tonnes”, it stated.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
FG To Unveil Corporate Governance Codes
-
Business4 days ago
NNPCL Hails PETAN’s Support For Energy Transition
-
Politics2 days ago
Play Politics Without Bitterness, Shehu Of Borno Urges Politicians
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Delta FRSC Decorates 107 Newly-Promoted Officers
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Oil Theft: Group Backs Ndiomu-Led Investigative Panel
-
Nation4 days ago
LSBTS Allays Fear Over Blood Wastage
-
Crime/Justice2 days ago
NAWOJ Condemns Rape, Murder Of Pastor’s Wife In Ekpeye
-
Sports2 days ago
Sports Director Debunks MFM Disbandment