Louis Edem To Invest N10m In Basketball Dev
Organiser of the Louis Edem Basketball Championship, which debuted at the weekend, Loius Edem Ekpeyoung, has disclosed that he will invest N10 million to develop basketball in the grassroots within the next five years.
Speaking after watching reigning champions of the Nigeria Basketball League, Kwara Falcons, beat Spintex Knights of Ghana 75-57 to win the inaugural Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Championship at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Ekpeyong said Nigeria’s basketball development needed to be taken seriously, with stakeholders investing more funds to ensure the country meets the standard of other top nations in the sport.
Ekpeyong, who was delighted by the large number of teams that participated in the event, said Nigeria’s players need more grassroots tournaments to sharpen their skills and also get monetary rewards to improve their standard of living.
He added that four Nigerian teams will be taken to Ghana for another edition of the Louis Edem tourney later this year, as part of efforts to expose them to the game at international level.
“My intention is to see that more youths play basketball and players at the elite level get more championships to earn a living from the sport they love.
“Ghana will host the next Louis Edem Invitational Championship later this year and four Nigerian teams will be sponsored by the foundation to be part of the event.
“I am ready to work with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to ensure we have a well tailored functional basketball league in the country,” he said.
S’ Falcons Arrives Mexico For Invitational Tournment
The Super Falcons have arrived at Leon State of Guanajuato, Mexico for the four-nation invitational tournament, Revelation Cup.
The 2023 edition will be held in León, Mexico from February 15 to 21, 2023.
The Super Falcons take on Mexico in their first game at 10pm today.
The team will play their last match against Costa Rica on February 21.
The four countries participating in the tournament include: Nigeria, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico.
The four countries will use the competition to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.The Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that the 2023 edition of the Federation Cup will begin in May.
B’ League: Kwara Falcons, 11 Others To Battle For Title
The Basketball Africa League announced on Monday the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the 2023 BAL season, which will tip off on Saturday, March 11 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, and will once again feature a total of 38 games in Dakar; Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda over three months in 2023.
The 12 teams include defending BAL champions US Monastir (Tunisia) and five other teams returning from the 2022 season. Five teams will compete in the BAL for the first time, including the first BAL teams from Ivory Coast and Uganda: Abidjan Basket Club (Ivory Coast), Al Ahly (Egypt), City Oilers (Uganda), Kwara Falcons (Nigeria) and Stade Malien (Mali). AS Douanes (Senegal) return to the competition after participating in the inaugural season in 2021.
The season opener will feature AS Douanes taking on Abidjan Basket Club on March 11, while US Monastir will begin their title defense on Sunday, March 12 against Stade Malien.
The 12 teams will once again be divided into two conferences – the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference. Each conference will play a 15-game group phase during which each team will face the other five teams in its conference once. The Sahara Conference’s group phase will take place at the Dakar Arena from March 11 to 21, and the Nile Conference’s group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 26 to May 6. The top four teams from each conference will qualify for the BAL Playoffs and Finals, which will feature a single-elimination tournament at BK Arena in Kigali from May 21 to 27.
Punch Forces NFF Pay Flamingos Allowances
Following PUNCH’s report that players and officials of the Flamingos were yet to receive their allowances and match bonuses after finishing third at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India last year, the Nigeria Football Federation has paid the team part of their bonuses.
Some of the players told Tidesports source January 10 that they went begging for money to celebrate the Yuletide after the team’s bonuses for qualifying matches against Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia were not paid.
Our correspondent also gathered that the World Cup bonuses for the matches against Chile, New Zealand, USA and Germany were yet to be paid to the officials and players.
“We can’t thank PUNCH enough for being our mouthpiece because after the publication of our plight, we have been paid the bonuses for the qualifiers and transportation,” one of the players, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, said.
Another Flamingos player added, “There has been a lot of positive responses from the NFF and we are expecting more bonuses anytime soon, and I believe by then they will make it public.”
An official of the team added, “We’ve been paid part of our bonuses and we are expecting the rest. The NFF has worked hard to ensure we were paid our qualifying and transport bonuses, but we were told that the Federal Government will pay us soon and they have requested for our bank details. Right now, I am eagerly waiting for the payment of the World Cup bonuses.”
Our correspondent also gathered that players and officials of the women’s national team have also secured their bonuses seven months after camping at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
With this development, the Falcons can now fully focus on their preparations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, beginning with their participation in the inaugural Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico, which begins today.
