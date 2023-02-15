Sports
Lagos To Introduce Karate Training In Schools
Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Alhaji Gafaar Boluwatan, at the weekend, disclosed that the state government has approved karate training in all the six educational districts in the state, as part of the fight against rape, bullying and other forms of attack among the youths.
Boluwatan, who made the declaration during a one-day demonstration organised by Lagos State Karate Association at the Babs Fafunwa Millennium College, Ojodu, Berger, said that developing sports at the grassroots and teaching children and youths self-defence skills, would promote a disciplined society free from crime.
He said that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu government takes the issue of grassroots sports development serious and is desirous to develop Karate and other sports in the state.
Boluwatan announced that approval has been given for Karate coaches to come to schools in Lagos State every Tuesdays and Thursdays to teach the children the basic rules of the martial arts sport.
“Right now, we have approved coaches to come to Millennium College, Ojodu, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays to train the students. We will replicate same in all the six educational zones of the state,” he said.
Chairman, Lagos State Karate Association, who also doubles as Vice President of Karate Federation of Nigeria, Dr. Omololu Bello, said his association is embarking on serious development of the sport and will soon organise a secondary school Karate championship, where the children will have opportunity to exhibit what they are taught.
Bello commended the Lagos State government and the Sports Commission for their support, noting that the aim of the association is to produce future young athletes that will take over from the ageing ones and also bring glory to the country at international competitions.
Also speaking at the event, co-ordinator, school sports at Lagos State Karate Association, Olubumi Solarin, called on parents to encourage their children to participate in combat sports, as it will help them defend themselves in case of emergency.
Solarin noted that the State Karate Association would continue to encourage the development of Karate at the grassroots level to discover more talents, promising that the body is ready to take the sport to all schools in the state.
Sports
S’ Falcons Arrives Mexico For Invitational Tournment
The Super Falcons have arrived at Leon State of Guanajuato, Mexico for the four-nation invitational tournament, Revelation Cup.
The 2023 edition will be held in León, Mexico from February 15 to 21, 2023.
The Super Falcons take on Mexico in their first game at 10pm today.
The team will play their last match against Costa Rica on February 21.
The four countries participating in the tournament include: Nigeria, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico.
The four countries will use the competition to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.The Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that the 2023 edition of the Federation Cup will begin in May.
Sports
B’ League: Kwara Falcons, 11 Others To Battle For Title
The Basketball Africa League announced on Monday the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the 2023 BAL season, which will tip off on Saturday, March 11 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, and will once again feature a total of 38 games in Dakar; Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda over three months in 2023.
The 12 teams include defending BAL champions US Monastir (Tunisia) and five other teams returning from the 2022 season. Five teams will compete in the BAL for the first time, including the first BAL teams from Ivory Coast and Uganda: Abidjan Basket Club (Ivory Coast), Al Ahly (Egypt), City Oilers (Uganda), Kwara Falcons (Nigeria) and Stade Malien (Mali). AS Douanes (Senegal) return to the competition after participating in the inaugural season in 2021.
The season opener will feature AS Douanes taking on Abidjan Basket Club on March 11, while US Monastir will begin their title defense on Sunday, March 12 against Stade Malien.
The 12 teams will once again be divided into two conferences – the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference. Each conference will play a 15-game group phase during which each team will face the other five teams in its conference once. The Sahara Conference’s group phase will take place at the Dakar Arena from March 11 to 21, and the Nile Conference’s group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 26 to May 6. The top four teams from each conference will qualify for the BAL Playoffs and Finals, which will feature a single-elimination tournament at BK Arena in Kigali from May 21 to 27.
Sports
Punch Forces NFF Pay Flamingos Allowances
Following PUNCH’s report that players and officials of the Flamingos were yet to receive their allowances and match bonuses after finishing third at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India last year, the Nigeria Football Federation has paid the team part of their bonuses.
Some of the players told Tidesports source January 10 that they went begging for money to celebrate the Yuletide after the team’s bonuses for qualifying matches against Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia were not paid.
Our correspondent also gathered that the World Cup bonuses for the matches against Chile, New Zealand, USA and Germany were yet to be paid to the officials and players.
“We can’t thank PUNCH enough for being our mouthpiece because after the publication of our plight, we have been paid the bonuses for the qualifiers and transportation,” one of the players, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, said.
Another Flamingos player added, “There has been a lot of positive responses from the NFF and we are expecting more bonuses anytime soon, and I believe by then they will make it public.”
An official of the team added, “We’ve been paid part of our bonuses and we are expecting the rest. The NFF has worked hard to ensure we were paid our qualifying and transport bonuses, but we were told that the Federal Government will pay us soon and they have requested for our bank details. Right now, I am eagerly waiting for the payment of the World Cup bonuses.”
Our correspondent also gathered that players and officials of the women’s national team have also secured their bonuses seven months after camping at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
With this development, the Falcons can now fully focus on their preparations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, beginning with their participation in the inaugural Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico, which begins today.
