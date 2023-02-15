Lagos To Introduce Karate Training In Schools

Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Alhaji Gafaar Boluwatan, at the weekend, disclosed that the state government has approved karate training in all the six educational districts in the state, as part of the fight against rape, bullying and other forms of attack among the youths.

Boluwatan, who made the declaration during a one-day demonstration organised by Lagos State Karate Association at the Babs Fafunwa Millennium College, Ojodu, Berger, said that developing sports at the grassroots and teaching children and youths self-defence skills, would promote a disciplined society free from crime.

He said that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu government takes the issue of grassroots sports development serious and is desirous to develop Karate and other sports in the state.

Boluwatan announced that approval has been given for Karate coaches to come to schools in Lagos State every Tuesdays and Thursdays to teach the children the basic rules of the martial arts sport.

“Right now, we have approved coaches to come to Millennium College, Ojodu, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays to train the students. We will replicate same in all the six educational zones of the state,” he said.

Chairman, Lagos State Karate Association, who also doubles as Vice President of Karate Federation of Nigeria, Dr. Omololu Bello, said his association is embarking on serious development of the sport and will soon organise a secondary school Karate championship, where the children will have opportunity to exhibit what they are taught.

Bello commended the Lagos State government and the Sports Commission for their support, noting that the aim of the association is to produce future young athletes that will take over from the ageing ones and also bring glory to the country at international competitions.

Also speaking at the event, co-ordinator, school sports at Lagos State Karate Association, Olubumi Solarin, called on parents to encourage their children to participate in combat sports, as it will help them defend themselves in case of emergency.

Solarin noted that the State Karate Association would continue to encourage the development of Karate at the grassroots level to discover more talents, promising that the body is ready to take the sport to all schools in the state.