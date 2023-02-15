Business
FX Crisis: Manufacturers Groan As Situation Worsens
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s processes of allocating foreign exchange have its members in a dire situation.
MAN said the manufacturing business was becoming an endangered sector due to challenges ranging from forex storage to many other issues.
The Director-General of the association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos.
According to him, the government must deliberately address the issue of prioritising the allocation of scarce forex.
Ajayi-Kadir, who emphasised the importance of forex, said misplaced priority on the part of the government had caused the manufacturing sector to suffer the most with regard to the allocation of foreign exchange.
He said, “When we do exports and repatriate our profits, it goes through the CBN. So, they know every kobo that is coming into your account. When they get it, you can only get your money back at the official rate.
“The painful thing is that once you are subjected through all these processes and have gotten your money at the official rate including the little encouragement they give if you bring it through the I and E window, when you now want to import raw materials or spare parts or machines to produce again.
“You go to the money deposit banks, the ones that they are able to give you, if you are lucky, are about five per cent of what you want. You would now have to go to Bureau De Change, and we know their rates. So, we are shortchanged and this is why the sector’s performance is decreasing”.
The MAN DG said the only way Nigeria will get out of the current forex crisis would be to bolster local production of goods which can be manufactured within the country.
He urged the government to give priority to the productive sector by encouraging production activities in the country.
“There is no way you will get out of the forex crisis if you do not produce locally, and it is common sense that what you import is what you need dollars for. If we produce them in Nigeria we won’t need dollars to import them.
“So, we should give priority to the productive sector that has the capacity to revamp the economy and encourage production activities within the country.
“Manufacturing is becoming such an endangered profession. We have always said that manufacturing is not a business endeavour like any other. It is a deliberate choice that every country has to make.
“There is no country in the world that has become developed that does not have a vibrant manufacturing industry”, he stated further.
Business
Again, NNPCL Discovers Oil In Nasarawa communities
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said preliminary findings by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that there is crude oil in Agwatashi and Assakio communities in Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The NNPCL had found oil in Keana LGA and preparations are on to commence its drilling by March.
Speaking during an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Obi LGA yesterday, Governor Sule said his administration will not relent until Nasarawa State begins to enjoy the 13 percent derivation as an oil producing state.
The Governor further said the State Government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the NNPCL on February 18, 2023, to enable them commence the drilling of the oil in Keana LGA without any hitches.
He appealed to the APC stakeholders to re-elect him during the 2023 general election, promising to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
He also called on the stakeholders to elect all other candidates of the APC from top to bottom.
“Preliminary findings have shown that there is oil in Obi LGA. This Saturday, February 18, the NNPCL and the Nasarawa State Government will sign an MoU to drill the oil in Keana LGA.
“In 2019, when I came out to campaign and mentioned oil, a lot of people assumed it was mere politics. That time, I promised that, by the grace of God, I will use my experience that I acquired from my stay in Houston, Texas, global headquarters of the oil, to try.
“As at that time, oil was discovered only in Keana. A lot of people didn’t even know the extent of the oil discovery. The issue of oil has now become a reality. Now NNPCL will drill the first oil well in March.
“I will not rest until we finally join the league of oil producing states and we begin to enjoy the 13 percent derivation. We expect to see appreciable progress by May this year”, he stated.
The Tide’s source reports that as part of his campaign, Sule paid homage to the palaces of the Osuko of Obi, HRH Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri and the Emir of Azara, HRH Alh. Dr. Muhammad Kabiru Ibrahim II.
The APC stakeholders in Obi LGA vowed to mobilise support for all candidates of the party to ensure that they emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.
Business
Nigeria May Lose $18m In GDP Monthly – Rewane
Business
Nigeria Targets 16.2m Tonnes LNG Exports
Nigeria is currently looking forward to exporting 16.2 million tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas in 2023.
This is according to a report by the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), which also said Nigeria’s LNG exports depreciated in 2022, falling 15 per cent compared with 2021.
“We forecast Nigerian exports will rise slightly to 16.2 million tonnes, but still below the 17.1 million tonnes exported in 2021″, according to the report.
The report also disclosed that the expectation of Africa re-starting LNG imports in 2022 failed to materialise due to the soaring cost of LNG as a result of the war in Ukraine.
ICIS noted that the floating power plants of Senegal and Mozambique are unlikely to switch to gas-fired generation.
“Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique were all expected to receive their first cargoes to support power generation, but we no longer consider this viable in any noteworthy volume in the short-term.
“In Ghana, the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit that was briefly stationed at the Tema terminal,the Vasant, is now set to act as the new floating terminal for Turkey. The originally designated FSRU, the Torman II, remains in the Singapore shipyards,” it said.
The report stated further that the government foresees the operation of the country’s gas liquefaction plants at total capacity throughout 2023.
“After a weak second half of the year in 2022, Angola’s 5.4 mtpa Soyo plant finished the year strongly, and ICIS forecasts a slight recovery of around 0.4 million tonnes to around 3.8 million tonnes in 2023.
“Algeria experienced a weak 2022 in terms of LNG exports, seeing a drop of 1.5 million tonnes year-on-year. In 2023, however, ICIS expects a recovery of around 0.8 million to 11 million tonnes”, it stated.
Trending
-
Rivers4 days ago
Ex-Youth Leader Cautions Against Violence
-
Business4 days ago
1.3 bn Litres Of Petrol Now Available – FG
-
Nation2 days ago
CSOs, FG Partner To Strengthen Governance, Anti-Cultism Policy
-
Rivers2 days ago
Elder Statesman Demands Inclusion Of Traditional Rulers In NDDC Board
-
News4 days ago
NDLEA Nabs General Overseer, Two Others For Drug Trafficking
-
Nation4 days ago
JAPA’ Syndrome: JIFORM Seeks Solution To Irregular Migrations
-
Crime/Justice2 days ago
Court Sentences Cleric To Double Life Imprisonment For Defiling, Impregnating Sisters
-
Sports2 days ago
S’ Falcons Arrives Mexico For Invitational Tournment