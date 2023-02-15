Business
Central Bank Lacks Solution To Naira Crisis – NECA
Sequel to the challenges and problems in naira swap which still persist, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not understand the naira crisis challenges.
The association also said the apex bank appears not to have a solution to the economic problems caused by the naira redesign policy.
NECA in a statement by its Director-General, Mr Wale Oyerinde, obtained on Monday, said the situation had allowed speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy.
“Thus far, it does not seem that the CBN understands the challenges, nor have solutions to the economic issues, thereby allowing speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy”, he stated.
The NECA boss noted that for a key monetary policy like the naira design, the apex bank was expected to have carried out a detailed analysis and simulation of likely social and economic challenges that might arise and provide definitive response to them.
According to him, the value chain in the formal and informal sector with over N10bn cash transaction daily was almost being destroyed with consequences for employment, business sustainability and national development.
“In the last few weeks, with the cash squeeze and the purchasing ability of Nigerians greatly impaired by the shameless implementation of the policy, the economy has witnessed a significant bashing with report stating that the real sector witnessed about 40 per cent drop in productive activities.
“As the cash crush continues, thousands of productive hours are lost daily on queues by employees and many cannot even get to work. CBN’s desire for a cashless economy was commendable, it should not, in the process exclude those it intended to include.
“We urge that critical and immediate effort should be made to improve or upgrade alternative routes to cash, thereby ensuring seamless transactions before going digital.
“The series of actions being taken by the CBN now in the form of having agent naira swap, etc are afterthoughts, after the reality of resistant by Nigerians. It is callous to deprive citizens of the new naira notes after cajoling them to deposit the old ones in the banks.” Oyerinde stated.
By: Corlins Walter
Again, NNPCL Discovers Oil In Nasarawa communities
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said preliminary findings by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that there is crude oil in Agwatashi and Assakio communities in Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The NNPCL had found oil in Keana LGA and preparations are on to commence its drilling by March.
Speaking during an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Obi LGA yesterday, Governor Sule said his administration will not relent until Nasarawa State begins to enjoy the 13 percent derivation as an oil producing state.
The Governor further said the State Government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the NNPCL on February 18, 2023, to enable them commence the drilling of the oil in Keana LGA without any hitches.
He appealed to the APC stakeholders to re-elect him during the 2023 general election, promising to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
He also called on the stakeholders to elect all other candidates of the APC from top to bottom.
“Preliminary findings have shown that there is oil in Obi LGA. This Saturday, February 18, the NNPCL and the Nasarawa State Government will sign an MoU to drill the oil in Keana LGA.
“In 2019, when I came out to campaign and mentioned oil, a lot of people assumed it was mere politics. That time, I promised that, by the grace of God, I will use my experience that I acquired from my stay in Houston, Texas, global headquarters of the oil, to try.
“As at that time, oil was discovered only in Keana. A lot of people didn’t even know the extent of the oil discovery. The issue of oil has now become a reality. Now NNPCL will drill the first oil well in March.
“I will not rest until we finally join the league of oil producing states and we begin to enjoy the 13 percent derivation. We expect to see appreciable progress by May this year”, he stated.
The Tide’s source reports that as part of his campaign, Sule paid homage to the palaces of the Osuko of Obi, HRH Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri and the Emir of Azara, HRH Alh. Dr. Muhammad Kabiru Ibrahim II.
The APC stakeholders in Obi LGA vowed to mobilise support for all candidates of the party to ensure that they emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.
Nigeria May Lose $18m In GDP Monthly – Rewane
Nigeria Targets 16.2m Tonnes LNG Exports
Nigeria is currently looking forward to exporting 16.2 million tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas in 2023.
This is according to a report by the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), which also said Nigeria’s LNG exports depreciated in 2022, falling 15 per cent compared with 2021.
“We forecast Nigerian exports will rise slightly to 16.2 million tonnes, but still below the 17.1 million tonnes exported in 2021″, according to the report.
The report also disclosed that the expectation of Africa re-starting LNG imports in 2022 failed to materialise due to the soaring cost of LNG as a result of the war in Ukraine.
ICIS noted that the floating power plants of Senegal and Mozambique are unlikely to switch to gas-fired generation.
“Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique were all expected to receive their first cargoes to support power generation, but we no longer consider this viable in any noteworthy volume in the short-term.
“In Ghana, the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit that was briefly stationed at the Tema terminal,the Vasant, is now set to act as the new floating terminal for Turkey. The originally designated FSRU, the Torman II, remains in the Singapore shipyards,” it said.
The report stated further that the government foresees the operation of the country’s gas liquefaction plants at total capacity throughout 2023.
“After a weak second half of the year in 2022, Angola’s 5.4 mtpa Soyo plant finished the year strongly, and ICIS forecasts a slight recovery of around 0.4 million tonnes to around 3.8 million tonnes in 2023.
“Algeria experienced a weak 2022 in terms of LNG exports, seeing a drop of 1.5 million tonnes year-on-year. In 2023, however, ICIS expects a recovery of around 0.8 million to 11 million tonnes”, it stated.
