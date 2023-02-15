Central Bank Lacks Solution To Naira Crisis – NECA

Sequel to the challenges and problems in naira swap which still persist, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not understand the naira crisis challenges.

The association also said the apex bank appears not to have a solution to the economic problems caused by the naira redesign policy.

NECA in a statement by its Director-General, Mr Wale Oyerinde, obtained on Monday, said the situation had allowed speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy.

“Thus far, it does not seem that the CBN understands the challenges, nor have solutions to the economic issues, thereby allowing speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy”, he stated.

The NECA boss noted that for a key monetary policy like the naira design, the apex bank was expected to have carried out a detailed analysis and simulation of likely social and economic challenges that might arise and provide definitive response to them.

According to him, the value chain in the formal and informal sector with over N10bn cash transaction daily was almost being destroyed with consequences for employment, business sustainability and national development.

“In the last few weeks, with the cash squeeze and the purchasing ability of Nigerians greatly impaired by the shameless implementation of the policy, the economy has witnessed a significant bashing with report stating that the real sector witnessed about 40 per cent drop in productive activities.

“As the cash crush continues, thousands of productive hours are lost daily on queues by employees and many cannot even get to work. CBN’s desire for a cashless economy was commendable, it should not, in the process exclude those it intended to include.

“We urge that critical and immediate effort should be made to improve or upgrade alternative routes to cash, thereby ensuring seamless transactions before going digital.

“The series of actions being taken by the CBN now in the form of having agent naira swap, etc are afterthoughts, after the reality of resistant by Nigerians. It is callous to deprive citizens of the new naira notes after cajoling them to deposit the old ones in the banks.” Oyerinde stated.

By: Corlins Walter