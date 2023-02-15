News
50-Member EU Observers Set To Monitor General Elections
A 50-member strong European Observation Mission in Nigeria, 2023, will be deployed across the country to monitor the forthcoming general elections.
The observers, who will operate in 20 teams in various parts of the country, will also be complemented by some embassy staff of EU-member countries in the country for monitoring polling units.
Some members of the mission, who will operate in Lagos and are already in the country, shed light on the plans of the team during a visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos Operations, on Tuesday.
The team of two EU’s observers comprising Mr Marko Logar, Long Term Observer and Ms Agnieszka Gorna, Long Term Observer, told NAN they looked forward to international best practices in the forthcoming polls..
The elections begin in 11 days time with the Presidential election.
Logar said that some members of the team already in the country had been observing election campaigns and the preparations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the elections.
According to him, the team has also been meeting critical stakeholders like Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non Governmental Organisations and judiciary while also speaking with the media about activities ahead of the elections.
Logar said that the mission’s findings after the election would be presented by its Chief Observer.
He said that they would also present the preliminary and final report on the elections..
Also speaking, Gorna added that the team was asking a lot of questions from stakeholders, just like their colleagues deployed to other states were doing.
“We are not supporting any political party. We will be open to all comments and criticisms.
“We will like to be visible and transparent. We have nothing to hide,” she said.
On expectations, Gorna said,” Everything should be according to the law – the Electoral Law, following international practices.
According to him, the EU has 20 teams of observers in Nigeria and would also get more staff to monitor polling units.
“Mostly in this period, we are interested in the campaign of candidates and political parties because campaign is still ongoing.
“We have 20 teams in the country collecting information and each team is observing different states,” Gorna added.
She said that the mission was completely independent and had no limitations, adding that they were not supporting any political party but wishing every candidate good luck.
The observer added that the mission was trying to check information on social media because it was easy to put just anything out there.
“We need to be very careful about misinformation and disinformation. This, of course is the problem everywhere,” she said.
The members were received by Mr Abdul-fatah Babatunde, the Acting Head of Lagos Operations as well as other management staff and editors in Lagos.
Babatunde, who welcomed the team, said that NAN had a wide spread with offices in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, foreign offices, 12 zonal offices and district offices.
The acting HLO, who noted that no media organisation had the reach of NAN, said that the agency had taken the forthcoming elections as a national assignment.
He said: “Everything that will make it a success is what we are after. We can assure you, we are giving good reportage of all the activities.
“We have been covering all the political parties to give everyone of them a voice. We extend equal coverage to all of them. We do not discriminate.
“We give all political parties equal chances to sell their candidates and manifestoes. We report events as we see it without any colouration.”
He urged the team to reach out to NAN at anytime they needed to, especially when releasing their reports.
Other editors present include Mr Folorunso Poroye, the Head of Editorial Department; Mr Oluwole Sogunle, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head, Metro Desk; Mr Joe Idika, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head, Science and Technology Desk; Mrs Ijeoma Popoola, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head of Judiciary Desk, and Mr Dianabasi Effiong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head of Health Desk.
Others are Mrs Wunmi Ashafa, Head Economic Desk and Mr Kamal Oropo, Head Multimedia Desk.
FG Uncovers N5.2trn Debts In 10 MDAs
The Federal Government says it has uncovered monumental debts of approximately N5.2 trillion.
The Director, Special Project, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Victor Omota, stated this during the North-West sensitization workshop organized for personnel from various Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs on Federal Government debt recovery drive through project Lighthouse Program.
Omota who was represented by his Deputy Director, Mohammed Saidu, said the debt is being owed by over 5,000 debtors across ten (10) Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
According to him, “the Ministry through the consolidation efforts of the Debt Analytics & Reporting Application has been able to aggregate monumental debts of approximately N5.2 trillion.
These debts came to the spotlight from data aggregated from over 5,000+ debtors across ten (10) Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The debt aggregation effort is still ongolng,” he said.
The director added that, “These debts are in the form of debt liabilities to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); refunds to the government by companies who failed to deliver on projects for which payment had been effected, unpaid credit facilities granted to both corporate entities and individuals by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA); judgment debt in favour of government, debts Owed Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by Insurance Companies etc.
“The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) initiated “Project Lighthouse”, which is one of the portfolio projects under the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI). This initiative has enabled the aggregation of relevant economic and financial information from multiple agencies who hitherto did not share data. Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing and enforcement.
“Data from Project Lighthouse revealed that many companies and individuals who owe government agencies, have refused to honor their obligations were still being paid especially through the government platforms such as GlFMIS and Treasury Single Account (TSA) due to lack of Visibility over this transactions,” Omota noted.
The director, however, solicited for the support of the participants drawn from various MDA across the zone in providing quality and relevant information (debt-related data) to populate the platform in order to realize the goals and aspirations of the laudable project.
2023 Census’ll Empower 1.5m Nigerians -NPC …To Spend N400bn On Enumeration
The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that about 1.5 million Nigerians would be empowered as the nation holds the 2023 population and housing census.
It also said that although the sum of N100bn has so far been expended in preparing for the exercise, over N400 billion will still be spent in the exercise which is billed to commence after the general elections.
The Commission highlighted the gains the nation stands to benefit as those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person and as the money is ploughed back, the economy of the country would be positively impacted.
The Head of the Public Affairs Department in the Plateau State office of NPC, Jick Lawrence, gave the disclosure in Jos during a day capacity building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census where he solicited the support of the media in creating awareness ahead of the exercise so that citizens would understand and actively participate in it.
He said among other things that, “Over N400 billion will be spent on 2023 population and housing census. About N100 billion has so far been expended on preparations for the census. The exercise is very big and capital-intensive. Census is critical to the development and so deserves critical attention. The process and methodology of the 2023 census would inspire confidence.
“Those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person. 56,000 vehicles would be hired to enhance the movement of personnel and materials, and about 800,000 Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), would be procured, the circulation of cash transferred into the hands of functionaries and clients, who supply infrastructure and services, would add value to the economy.”
He listed that more items would be added to the questionnaires to be issued to households to obtain dependable information and stressed that only those met at home would be enumerated by the personnel.
He presented two papers with the titles, ‘Enumeration Area Demarcation and Mapping for the 2023 Census’ as well as ‘How to generate media content on the 2023 Population and Housing Census.’
Earlier, the State Director of the Commission, Pam Deme who stood in for the Federal Commissioner representing the State, Cecilia Dapoet called for more collaboration between the Commission and the Media so the level of awareness could be scaled up and ensure citizens correct the wrong perception about the census.
Deme also presented a paper titled ‘Process and Methodology for 2023 Population and Housing Census as the State Chairman of the NUJ, Paul Jatau who spoke on behalf of the journalists promised to offer their platforms for the creation of awareness to communities.
Implementation Of Naira Swap Policy Is Political -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the shoddy implementation of the naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is political and has worsened the living condition of the poor in society.
Governor Wike stressed that the essence of government and its agency such as CBN, is not to inflict hardship on the masses, but to cushion it.
He made this remarks during the official presentation of letter of nomination on the “award of Independent Man of the Year 2022,” on him by the management of Independent Newspapers, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.
The governor informed that Nigerians are suffering as a result of the tactless implementation of the naira swap policy, and urged government to urgently ameliorate the condition of the people.
“We are in a difficult situation now. It doesn’t matter what anybody may say. The truth must be told at all times. Nigerians are suffering now and as a people we owe that responsibility to cushion the level of hardship that Nigerians are facing, we are not to worsen the situation.”
Governor Wike said people are not necessarily opposed to the redesign of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes, but they are concerned about the implementation of the policy and the hardship it has inflicted on the masses.
“Nobody says, and let it be on record that there is nothing wrong with redesigning our naira. What we are saying is the implementation will not help, rather it will aggravate the condition that people face, particularly the poor people.”
He said those who insist that the naira swap policy will curb corruption and eliminate vote buying during the general election are not sincere. According to him, “the whole thing is been political, and that is not what it is supposed to be.”
Governor Wike, said it is regrettable the CBN has failed to emulate the global best practice in its implementation of the naira swap policy. He stressed that ideally the CBN should have allowed the old notes to be in circulation alongside the new notes for at least one year before it is completely phased out.
“You have also not made the new one available and then you have said we can’t collect the old one again. Now, you that even have money in the bank, you’re not allowed to even collect your money.”
The governor observed that those who are advocating that Nigerians should embrace internet banking have failed to take into cognisance the fact that vast majority of the citizens, particularly in the rural areas don’t have bank accounts.
Governor Wike charged the media not to be indifferent to the prevailing situation in the country because it has a vital role to play in the peoples’ quest for actualisation of a just and equitable nation.
Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers, Steve Omanufeme, said governor Wike, was nominated for the award for his dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness.
“We are today to officially present the letter of your nomination as Independent Man of the year 2022. Everybody can see and know what you have done in Rivers State. But beyond that, we are giving this award because of your action which people misunderstood, especially your contribution to good governance, your dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness.
Omanufeme said governor Wike has become the voice of the voiceless in the country and expressed confidence that history will be fair to him.
He urged Nigerians to take the governor’s message to heart and work towards defending the country’s fledgling democracy.
“This award is to put it in history that you were there, you came and you conquered, and even tried to make us, we the spectators, believe in you. We pray we carry it on and tell Nigerians that the oppressed must be released from the shackles.
