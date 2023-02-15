News
2023 Census’ll Empower 1.5m Nigerians -NPC …To Spend N400bn On Enumeration
The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that about 1.5 million Nigerians would be empowered as the nation holds the 2023 population and housing census.
It also said that although the sum of N100bn has so far been expended in preparing for the exercise, over N400 billion will still be spent in the exercise which is billed to commence after the general elections.
The Commission highlighted the gains the nation stands to benefit as those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person and as the money is ploughed back, the economy of the country would be positively impacted.
The Head of the Public Affairs Department in the Plateau State office of NPC, Jick Lawrence, gave the disclosure in Jos during a day capacity building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census where he solicited the support of the media in creating awareness ahead of the exercise so that citizens would understand and actively participate in it.
He said among other things that, “Over N400 billion will be spent on 2023 population and housing census. About N100 billion has so far been expended on preparations for the census. The exercise is very big and capital-intensive. Census is critical to the development and so deserves critical attention. The process and methodology of the 2023 census would inspire confidence.
“Those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person. 56,000 vehicles would be hired to enhance the movement of personnel and materials, and about 800,000 Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), would be procured, the circulation of cash transferred into the hands of functionaries and clients, who supply infrastructure and services, would add value to the economy.”
He listed that more items would be added to the questionnaires to be issued to households to obtain dependable information and stressed that only those met at home would be enumerated by the personnel.
He presented two papers with the titles, ‘Enumeration Area Demarcation and Mapping for the 2023 Census’ as well as ‘How to generate media content on the 2023 Population and Housing Census.’
Earlier, the State Director of the Commission, Pam Deme who stood in for the Federal Commissioner representing the State, Cecilia Dapoet called for more collaboration between the Commission and the Media so the level of awareness could be scaled up and ensure citizens correct the wrong perception about the census.
Deme also presented a paper titled ‘Process and Methodology for 2023 Population and Housing Census as the State Chairman of the NUJ, Paul Jatau who spoke on behalf of the journalists promised to offer their platforms for the creation of awareness to communities.
News
FG Uncovers N5.2trn Debts In 10 MDAs
The Federal Government says it has uncovered monumental debts of approximately N5.2 trillion.
The Director, Special Project, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Victor Omota, stated this during the North-West sensitization workshop organized for personnel from various Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs on Federal Government debt recovery drive through project Lighthouse Program.
Omota who was represented by his Deputy Director, Mohammed Saidu, said the debt is being owed by over 5,000 debtors across ten (10) Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
According to him, “the Ministry through the consolidation efforts of the Debt Analytics & Reporting Application has been able to aggregate monumental debts of approximately N5.2 trillion.
These debts came to the spotlight from data aggregated from over 5,000+ debtors across ten (10) Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The debt aggregation effort is still ongolng,” he said.
The director added that, “These debts are in the form of debt liabilities to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); refunds to the government by companies who failed to deliver on projects for which payment had been effected, unpaid credit facilities granted to both corporate entities and individuals by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA); judgment debt in favour of government, debts Owed Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by Insurance Companies etc.
“The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) initiated “Project Lighthouse”, which is one of the portfolio projects under the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI). This initiative has enabled the aggregation of relevant economic and financial information from multiple agencies who hitherto did not share data. Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing and enforcement.
“Data from Project Lighthouse revealed that many companies and individuals who owe government agencies, have refused to honor their obligations were still being paid especially through the government platforms such as GlFMIS and Treasury Single Account (TSA) due to lack of Visibility over this transactions,” Omota noted.
The director, however, solicited for the support of the participants drawn from various MDA across the zone in providing quality and relevant information (debt-related data) to populate the platform in order to realize the goals and aspirations of the laudable project.
News
Implementation Of Naira Swap Policy Is Political -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the shoddy implementation of the naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is political and has worsened the living condition of the poor in society.
Governor Wike stressed that the essence of government and its agency such as CBN, is not to inflict hardship on the masses, but to cushion it.
He made this remarks during the official presentation of letter of nomination on the “award of Independent Man of the Year 2022,” on him by the management of Independent Newspapers, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.
The governor informed that Nigerians are suffering as a result of the tactless implementation of the naira swap policy, and urged government to urgently ameliorate the condition of the people.
“We are in a difficult situation now. It doesn’t matter what anybody may say. The truth must be told at all times. Nigerians are suffering now and as a people we owe that responsibility to cushion the level of hardship that Nigerians are facing, we are not to worsen the situation.”
Governor Wike said people are not necessarily opposed to the redesign of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes, but they are concerned about the implementation of the policy and the hardship it has inflicted on the masses.
“Nobody says, and let it be on record that there is nothing wrong with redesigning our naira. What we are saying is the implementation will not help, rather it will aggravate the condition that people face, particularly the poor people.”
He said those who insist that the naira swap policy will curb corruption and eliminate vote buying during the general election are not sincere. According to him, “the whole thing is been political, and that is not what it is supposed to be.”
Governor Wike, said it is regrettable the CBN has failed to emulate the global best practice in its implementation of the naira swap policy. He stressed that ideally the CBN should have allowed the old notes to be in circulation alongside the new notes for at least one year before it is completely phased out.
“You have also not made the new one available and then you have said we can’t collect the old one again. Now, you that even have money in the bank, you’re not allowed to even collect your money.”
The governor observed that those who are advocating that Nigerians should embrace internet banking have failed to take into cognisance the fact that vast majority of the citizens, particularly in the rural areas don’t have bank accounts.
Governor Wike charged the media not to be indifferent to the prevailing situation in the country because it has a vital role to play in the peoples’ quest for actualisation of a just and equitable nation.
Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers, Steve Omanufeme, said governor Wike, was nominated for the award for his dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness.
“We are today to officially present the letter of your nomination as Independent Man of the year 2022. Everybody can see and know what you have done in Rivers State. But beyond that, we are giving this award because of your action which people misunderstood, especially your contribution to good governance, your dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness.
Omanufeme said governor Wike has become the voice of the voiceless in the country and expressed confidence that history will be fair to him.
He urged Nigerians to take the governor’s message to heart and work towards defending the country’s fledgling democracy.
“This award is to put it in history that you were there, you came and you conquered, and even tried to make us, we the spectators, believe in you. We pray we carry it on and tell Nigerians that the oppressed must be released from the shackles.
News
Tell Nigerians Who Killed A.K. Dikibo, Wike Challenges Sekibo
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, to tell the world the killer of former Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP. Chief Aminasoari Kala Dikibo.
Governor Wike threw up the challenge to counter the claim put up by Sekibo that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was putting off its campaign in Rivers State because of the threat to the life of members of the campaign council.
Speaking at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, venue of PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Monday, Governor Wike asserted that Rivers people know Sekibo as sponsor of the cult group associated with several deaths in the State.
This is contained in a statement by Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Monday.
Wike said, “All of us know who Abiye Sekibo is. Don’t we? I use this medium today to challenge Dr Abiye Sekibo. I want to ask you wherever you are, can you tell us who killed A.K Dikibo, the former National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party.”
Governor Wike also mentioned the death of Gospel Biobele, who was found dead a day after he had written and submitted a petition against Dr. Sekibo to challenge his ministerial nomination.
“Who killed Chief Gospel Biobele? Chief Gospel Biobele was the one who wrote petition against Abiye not to be minister when he was nominated. Immediately Biobele wrote the petition, the next day he was killed in his house. Abiye Sekibo, who killed Biobele?”
Governor Wike maintained that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration and headed by late Justice Kayode Esho, indicted Dr Sekibo as sponsor of cultism in the State.
“Ordinarily, I shouldn’t bother myself with a man who is known for killing, and who is now saying they want to kill him. Abiye, I challenge you. Justice Kayode Esho Judicial Panel indicted you as the sponsor of cultism in the State. I’m not the one. Justice Esho, justice of the Supreme Court of the blessed memory, who chaired judicial panel of inquiry indicted you”, he alleged.
Speaking further, Governor Wike alleged that it was because of Abiye’s dastardly character that former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him as his Minister Of Transport.
Governor Wike explained that PDP PCC in Abuja had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.
He said the Atiku Abubakar campaigners, having realised that they did not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for them went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout owned by the State government, which was not granted.
Instead of returning to prepare the stadium that was approved for them, the PCC are making spurious allegation of threat to life as the reason why they are putting off holding their rally in Rivers State, Wike stated.
Soliciting votes for PDP consolidation team, Governor Wike told PDP members in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to ensure that they win their individual political units and wards for the party during the forthcoming general elections.
He urged his loyalists in the PDP to work hard to win their wards so that the holistic winning secured in the election for the PDP governorship flag-bearer, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other PDP candidates in the state would be ground standing.
Fubara, in his speech, solicited votes from the Akuku-Toru people to enable him consolidate on Governor Wike’s achievements.
Fubara noted the several development projects that have been delivered by Governor Wike in the area, which include the Abonnema ring-road project, better healthcare, phase one of Trans-Kalabari road and security.
He assured that when he clinches electoral victory with their votes, his administration would ensure effective development of youths in the area, and also improve living condition of the people in the state.
Also speaking at the event, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who presented the party’s flags to the various candidates, urged Akuku-Toru people to deliver 100 per cent votes to all PDP candidates in the area.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates that are flying the flag of the party, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, contesting for Rivers West Senatorial District, noted the massive turn out of the people and urged them to continue in such show of love by voting for them to win.
In his address, Secretary to the Rivers State government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, declared that Akuku-Toru is PDP, adding that the people are determined to prove it with the quantum of winning votes that they will deliver for all the candidates.
On his part, Chairman of Rivers Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba assured that Akuku-Toru people would not allow primordial sentiments to affect the choice of who to cast their votes for, which is Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other candidates of the party.
Governor Wike had earlier led Fubara and some elders of the party to the palace of HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel, Amanayanabo of Abonnema, on a courtesy call before proceeding to the venue of the campaign.
