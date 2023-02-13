PWDs Push For Inclusiveness, Implementation Of Rights

Persons With Disabilities PWDs in Rivers State have called for recognition, inclusiveness in government and corporate policies and respect for their fundamental human rights in the state and beyond.

Speaking recently at a press conference on Disabilities Rights Initiative Project, DRIP, being powered by FAECARE Foundation in Rivers State, the Executive Director of the foundation, Ndifreke Andrew-Essien, fondly known as Freky said that PWDs value many of the same subjects considered important by the general public. According to her, they have the right to full and equal enjoyment of all human rights, fundamental freedoms and deserve respect for their inherent human dignity. Regrettably, however, she noted that despite the extant conventions and laws concerning the rights of PWDs, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) of March, 2007 with its Optional Protocol in September 2010, the Nigerian Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of January, 2019 and Persons with Disabilities Welfare (Enhancement) Law of 2012, the society has remained very far from the reality of implementation of these laws, especially , in the state.

That is why, Andrew-Essien said, FAECARE Foundation, an organization with the vision to add value to the lives of target vulnerable groups in the society, including persons with disabilities embarked on DRIP with a focus on advancing the rights of PWDs and implementation of disability laws in Rivers State to address inclusiveness issues, inequalities, including inequalities towards women and girls with disabilities.

The DRIP approach, she explained focuses on equipping and empowering PWDs with the knowledge and skills to strategically advocate for their rights. She further explained that the understanding of disability has been expanded from welfarist to social and rights-based themes and has therefore, become necessary to take disability into account in development and policy making, as people with disabilities represent a significant proportion of the people. “Real grassroots development cannot progress in a cohesive manner if a significant part of the population continues to be treated differently and discriminated against because of their disabilities.

Meanwhile, considering the prevailing election season in the country, the FAECARE’s Executive Director called upon PWDs to get their permanent voters card, PVC, ensure they play active role in the election process and demand that current and prospective leaders do right by making disability inclusion and disability mainstreaming part of their mandate and policies.

By: Gabriel Nwanetanya