News
NDLEA Nabs General Overseer, Two Others For Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Obasi, over attempts to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects – Oyoyo Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.
The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement obtained by The Tide.
According to the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Obasi in her statement indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.
Babafemi said, “Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Obasi said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.
“The theology student, Udezuka, was introduced to Obasi to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.”
Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Innocent, was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair Complex in Ojo area of Lagos, where he had gone in company of his friend, Nwanana Ikechukwu, with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on February 7.
In the same vein, the NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.
In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.
Babafemi further noted that a consignment of 1,340 kilograms of cannabis sativa coming from Ogbese, Ondo State in a liquified natural gas truck to Okurikang Okoyong in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State was also intercepted following credible intelligence by NDLEA operatives.
He explained that the movement was monitored for three weeks and upon arrival, 130 bags of cannabis weighing 1.430 tons were recovered from the LNG truck and 13 motorcycles which were hired by the cartel to convey the consignment deep into the forest.
Meanwhile, in Kano, four suspects Ado Shuaibu, Yahaya Shuaibu, Mamman Sani and Umar Yakubu were arrested in connection with the seizure of 229 blocks of skunk weighing 131.1kgs.
While Umar was arrested on February 7 at Tumfafi village, Kano, the trio of Ado, Yahaya and Mamman were nabbed on February 11 at Garin Balarabe, Maigatari, Jigawa State in a follow up operation. Another suspect, Aisha Muhammad was also arrested in Koki area of Kano with 17kgs cannabis.
No fewer than four members of a syndicate using dispatch motorcycles to distribute illicit drugs in the Lekki area of Lagos State were also arrested on February 5.
They include Tijani Hakeem, Eric Maku, Ahmed Olamide and Adobi Chris. As of the time of their arrest, 1.88kgs of Loud and assorted paraphernalia were recovered from them.
While 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in the Patey area of Lagos Island on February 7 by NDLEA operatives, a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos State by men of Civil Defence Corps were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.
News
NSPMC Has Capacity To Meet Naira Demand, Says CBN
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has insisted that the apex bank and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPMC) have the capacity to meet the currency needs of Nigerians.
Speaking through the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi via a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Emefiele denied ever saying in his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday that the minting firm had material shortage.
The CBN maintained that what Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.
While the CBN said it appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the Naira, it is however alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended. We also wish to restate that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira,” the statement said.
The bank appealed to the public to disregard the said report in the media and exercise more restraint, even as the bank work assiduously to increase the circulation of the new notes in the country.
It also alerted that a misleading voice note trending in the social media, alleging that the CBN planned to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geo-political region of the country, was untrue.
It added: “We wish to state unequivocally that there is no such plan and that the claims are illogical and do not comply with the workings of the Nigerian banking system. The public is advised to ignore such recordings as they do not represent the policy thrust of the CBN and are only the desperate attempts of persons bent on inciting the public against the Bank.
Meanwhile, two public interest lawyers, Ayodele Ademiluyi Esq. and Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq. have instituted a fundamental rights action against the CBN as a result of the new naira notes crisis.
Joined in the action are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Assembly as respondents.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/183/2023 is seeking enforcement of fundamental rights to life, freedom of movement, right to own moveable and immoveable properties, which were brutally violated by the deadline set by the respondents, jointly and severally for 31st January, 2023.
The suit is also seeking the removal of restriction of time for exchange of old naira notes with new notes based on Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2017.
As at the time of filing this report, the matter was yet to be assigned.
News
Polls: Buhari To Unveil Vehicles, Anti-Riot Cannons For Police, Today
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has concluded plans in readiness for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to unveil new equipment acquired to improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations, today.
The equipment to be unveiled include a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this last Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide.
Adejobi said, “Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.
“The IG has expressed the eagerness of the NPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise at the 2023 general election polls.
“He also warns all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the police have been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”
News
New Naira Notes: NECA Advises On Way Forward
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged the Federal Government to look beyond the politics of the naira redesign and focus on the damaging effects on businesses and the economy at large.
Its Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made the call in a statement yesterday in Lagos.
‘’In the last few weeks, with the cash squeeze and the purchasing ability of Nigerians greatly impaired by the poor implementation of the policy, the economy has witnessed a significant bashing.
‘’This is so, with report stating that the real sector witnessed about 40 per cent drop in productive activities.
‘’As the cash crush continues, thousands of productive hours are lost daily on queues by employees and many cannot even get to work.
‘’The value chain in the formal and informal sector with over N10 billion cash transaction daily is almost destroyed with consequences for employment, business sustainability and National development. “ he said.
The Director-General called for critical and immediate effort to be made to improve or upgrade alternative routes to cash, thereby ensuring seamless transactions before going digital.
According to him, the series of actions being taken by the CBN now in the form of having Agent Naira Swap, among others, are afterthoughts, after the reality of resistance by Nigerians.
‘’It is callous to deprive citizens of the new naira notes after cajoling them to deposit the old ones in the banks.
‘’We urge the CBN to sanction the commercial banks that have been found to be complicit in the whole show of shame, even as the CBN cannot extricate itself from being complicit.
‘’As an immediate action, we align with the position of the Council of State that the CBN should release more new naira notes into the economy or allow the use of the old ones, pending a time when it will demonstrate competence by not always putting the cart before the horse in the implementation of monetary policies, “ Oyerinde said.
The NECA boss said that the CBN Naira redesign policy with the objectives as stated by the apex bank was laudable.
He said, however, that like many of the bank’s policy initiatives, this was also flawed by improper and shortsightedness in implementation.
‘’For a definitive monetary policy as the naira design, it is expected that the CBN will not only take lessons from other countries like India, Myanmar, Australia, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and the European Union, which witnessed various degrees of successes and failures when they implanted their currency redesign.
‘’However, CBN will also do a thorough analysis and simulation of likely social and economic challenges that might arise and definitive response to those challenges.
‘’Thus far, it does not seem that the CBN understands the challenges, nor have solutions to the economic issues, thereby allowing speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy, “ Oyerinde said.
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
FG Shuts Polytechnics, Colleges Over Polls
-
Business6 hours ago
1.3 bn Litres Of Petrol Now Available – FG
-
News7 hours ago
New Naira Notes: NECA Advises On Way Forward
-
Nation6 hours ago
JAPA’ Syndrome: JIFORM Seeks Solution To Irregular Migrations
-
News8 hours ago
We’ll Harness Your Potentials, Fubara Assures Eleme People
-
Sports7 hours ago
NSF 2022: States Lose Medals After Investigation
-
Rivers7 hours ago
Ex-Youth Leader Cautions Against Violence
-
Business6 hours ago
PH Airport Users Lament Difficulty In Accessing Cash