Rivers
Ex-Youth Leader Cautions Against Violence
The former President, Omerelu Youth Association (OYA), Mr. Stanley Amadi , has cautioned against criminality, especially by young people as the country gears for another general elections.
Amadi said this when he spoke with newsmen in Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday.
The Omerelu ex- Youth Leader, who spoke against the back drop of the burning of a certain politician’s building in the community recently, said such was not in consonant with the character of an Omerelu man.
According to him, violence under whatever guise cannot provide solution to any issue, but would rather worsen it.
He said people must learn how to embrace peace and follow it to the latter, if harmonious living meant anything to them.
The former OYA boss expressed regrets that some people could still go wild even in the face of many peace and conflict channels in the state and country at large.
For the young people, he informed that they the ones whose future in being gambled with and should henceforth, not consent to any negative advice no matter the angle it was coming from.
“We must think more on how to live in unity. People must shun violence and not to consider it as any means of conflict resolution. Peace is the in-thing and must be maintained at all levels”, he said.
On the arson carried out on the politician’s house by some hoodlums, he warned against such in order to avoid total break down of law and order in the community.
He recalled how Omerelu was plunged into crisis some years ago and added that a second phase of such ugly development ought not to be experienced.
Meanwhile, he cautioned against ‘fortification’ of young people for election purposes by politicians as it will thereafter, lead the beneficiaries into crime.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
IFAD-Funded Project Creates Over 5000 Jobs In N’Delta
An IFAD-funded project, Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), said it created 5194 decent jobs for women and youths in the Niger Delta in three years.
The National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND, Engr. Abiodun Sanni, who made this known in media roundtable in Port Harcourt, said the project facilitated 700 incubators in the region between 2019 and 2022.
He said LIFE-ND was co-funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Federal Government, some states in Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Abiodun said the objective of the project was to ensure enhanced income, food security and job creation for rural youths and women through agribusiness development on a sustainable basis.
He said LIFE-ND had fostered partnership with over 15 technical and financial organisations for support services and access to needed resources for the beneficiaries.
The national project coordinator said that the project was being implemented in six of the nine states that made up the Niger Delta – Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Ondo.
He said it had also promoted the development of environmentally friendly production cluster facilities for the enterprise commodities promoted across the six states.
The national project coordinator explained that LIFE-ND was designed to be implemented over a 12-year period in two phases of six years each.
He said the first phase which commenced in 2019 would be completed in 2025, adding that it had seven priority commodities/enterprises – cassava, rice, oil palm, fishery, poultry, cocoa and plantain.
Abiodun called for media collaboration with LIFE-ND in the implementation of its programmes, saying the media had a crucial role to play in the success of its operation.
Some of the beneficiaries, Fashakin Victor from Ondo, Michael Stanley from Delta and Montul Nathaniel from Cross River said LIFE-ND had helped them to establish agricbusiness.
Victor and Stanley both poultry farmers said they now produced thousands of birds which they sold while Nathaniel, a rice farmer, said he now produced and packaged four tonnes of rice.
Also speaking, the General Secretary, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, emphasised the need for the project to engage the media adequately in publicising its activities.
Uwugiaren said LIFE-ND had achieved a lot but needed to have its achievements brought to the notice of the funders and the public through robust and sustainable media engagement.
The Tide’s source reports that participants at the roundtable included media executives from across the country as well as LIFE-ND officials and beneficiaries.
Rivers
PHCCIMA Head Charges Members, Others On Training Opportunity
President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, has charged members and other participants to utilize all opportunities at their disposal and harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) programme.
Elechi gave the charge as he addressed participants at a two-day South South regional intensive training workshop organised by the AFCFTA Implementation Committee at the PHCCIMA Secretariat in Port Harcourt during the week.
The President said the knowledge that will be acquired at the workshop will be of help to participants and broaden their businesses scope.
He revealed that the program should have taken place in Enugu, but was extended to Port Harcourt due to some considerations by the organisers.
The Works ex-Parmanent Secretary, also thanked the organizers for the choice of Port Harcourt City for the programme.
He, however, expressed some reservations on the part of Rivers people and called on them to wake from their slumber and embrace new innovations.
The PHCCIMA Head further tasked the people on the need to participate fully in the programme, so as to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts in Lagos and Kano.
The 2nd Deputy President, Hon. Prince Charles Beke, had earlier welcomed the participants on behalf of the President.
The participants at the AfCFTA training came from the six southern states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Delta and Rivers State.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Tai Local Government Area Pledges Support For RSU Sakpenwa/Kira Campus
The Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Hon. Mbakpone Okpe has assured the Management of the Rivers State University (RSU) of the Council’s support for the smooth running of the RSU Sakpenwa / Kira Campus, situated in the Tai Local Government.
The Chairman gave the assurance on Wednesday 8th February, 2023, when he played host to the Management of the University and leaders of the host communities, who are the landlords of the Sakpenwa / Kira Campus – Kebara Kira and Deyor Kira.
Speaking at a special meeting held at the Council Secretariat, the Council boss, Hon. Okpe expressed gratitude to the Governor of Rivers State for approving the establishment of the satellite campus in Tai Local Government Area, stating that the presence of the University will improve the living standard of the host communities as well as other communities in the Local Government.
He called on his people to join him in providing an enabling environment for the University Campus, stressing that some security measures have already been put in place by his cabinet to safeguard lives and property in the campus.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, DSSRS, who led the delegation on the visit, thanked the Chairman of Tai Local Government Area for showing commitment towards the commencement of academic activities in the Sakpenwa / Kira Campus.
Prof. Okogbule noted that a University is a permanent institution that will outlive those who establish it and continue to benefit its host communities. He charged the people of Tai LGA to own the Sakpenwa / Kira Campus and ensure that the structures are protected.
In his remarks, the former Caretaker Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr. Monday Agabe called on the two communities to work as an indivisible body and in synergy with the University to provide a peaceful environment for staff and students of the University.
Trending
-
Rivers8 hours ago
IFAD-Funded Project Creates Over 5000 Jobs In N’Delta
-
Politics7 hours ago
S’Court Verdicts: ‘Blame Political Parties, Not Justices’
-
Maritime8 hours ago
NCS Intercepts Army Camouflage, Cannabis Sativa
-
News7 hours ago
Polls: Buhari To Unveil Vehicles, Anti-Riot Cannons For Police, Today
-
News8 hours ago
Probe Electoral Violence In Nigeria, SERAP Urges ICC
-
Opinion7 hours ago
Yeomanry In Feudalist Economy
-
Niger Delta7 hours ago
Asaba Mechanic Village, Ogbeogono Market Annex ‘ll Create Jobs, Revenue –Investors
-
Politics7 hours ago
UK Spends £10m On Electoral Process, Trusts INEC To Overcome Challenges