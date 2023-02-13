City Crime
CSOs Protest, Insist On Sack Of EFCC Boss
Over 100 anti-corruption civil society organisations and their supporters staged a protest in Lagos at the weekend in continuation of their call for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged continued disobedience of court orders.
Leaders of the groups, who began what they described as a “week-long protest against politicisation of the EFCC, disobedience of court orders and infringement on human rights of Nigerians”, on Friday, said many CSOs called in to join the struggle after the maiden press conference held in Lagos.
The CSOs walked through the streets of Ikeja, through Ikeja City Mall, ending at the Oregun Junction, in Ikeja, Lagos, chanting protest songs and asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Bawa.
They noted that they were aware of the persistent pressure and intimidation of the Nigerian media to underplay the dissatisfaction of the anti-corruption CSOs with Bawa, stressing that no amount of intimidation would make them give up their collective struggle against corruption and leaders undermining the struggle.
A spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Ayodeji Ologun, who spoke on behalf of the CSOs, said the Coalition of Anti-corruption organisations could not stay aloof while the country’s legal system was being bastardised by the “selfish interests of a few”, insisting that, if Bawa was bent on playing politics, he should get a membership card from any of the political parties.
City Crime
2023 Election: NSCDC Boss Expresses Readiness To Protect NYSC Members
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has assured the safety of Nigerians, before, during and after the 2023 general elections
DCC Olusola Odumusu, Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, in a statement yesterday, noted that the corps would also protect members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, INEC officials and election materials to be deployed for the 2023 general election.
According to him, Dr Audi gave the assurance when he played host to the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed and some key management staff on a courtesy call to NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja.
Dr Audi expressed delight and optimism about the outcome of the synergy existing between the security agencies at the forefront of the 2023 election security management.
He hinted that strategies have been put in place in the interest of national security to address perceived security challenges before, during and after the elections and assured that NYSC members will be adequately protected during the exercise.
He advised Nigerians to participate fully in the forthcoming elections, stating that adequate measures have been put in place by the government to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere across the country.
The NSCDC helmsman called for more public support for security agencies charged with the responsibilities of delivering safe, secure and credible elections.
While he disclosed his intention to deepen the relationship between NSCDC and NYSC which he referred to as a critical partner in the coming election, he charged NSCDC personnel to intensify surveillance that would ensure maximum protection and guarantee the security of NYSC members, their camps and places of primary assignments like they do for other critical national assets and infrastructures of government.
City Crime
Ikpeazu’s Ex-Chief Of Staff Emerges Abia PDP New Guber Candidate
The immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Okey Ahaiwe, has been elected the new governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.
He polled a total of 469 votes to defeat his closest rivals, the deputy governor of the state, Ude Oko-chukwu and Mr Lucky Igbokwe who scored 12 votes each.
Others who participated in the process were a former chairman of the party, Senator Emma Nwaka, who had no vote, and a former House of Assembly member, Sampson Orji, who polled 11 votes.
A total number of 516 votes were cast during the special congress, and 12 votes were declared invalid.
Some of the aspirants including a former Commissioner for Works, Bob Ogu, a businessman, Eric Opia and a female candidate had earlier stepped down for Ahaiwe who hails from the same local government area as the late Prof Uche Ikonne.
The chairman of the Abia PDP primary election committee and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, declared the winner at the special congress held on Saturday.
He assured the candidate that the party will support him to win the governorship election in the state.
Earlier in his speech, the state chairman, Alwell Asiforo Okere, said the special convention became necessary following the death of the former governorship candidate of the party, Prof. Ikonne.
“We lost our governorship candidate Ikonne ten days ago. It is for that reason that we are here today because the electoral act particularly section 33 has compelled us to elect another candidate within 14 days.
“We are very confident that the team led by Obaseki, will do a good job because the party knows the kind of man he is before sending him.
“We know all the candidates. We urge the winner to be magnanimous and embrace others”, Okere said.
“We must do everything to rescue Nigeria from corruption and poverty by starting from Abia State”, the state party chairman said.
In his acceptance speech, Ahaiwe thanked the party delegates for electing him to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election.
He said he would bring his experience from the private and government sectors to move the state forward.
The special convention was monitored by a team from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Mr Festus Okoye.
City Crime
Motorists Fault Persistent Fuel Scarcity …Task NNPC, Others On Supply
Many Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have frowned at the current fuel scarcity being experienced in the territory and environs.
Speaking with The Tide source in Abuja, the motorists expressed displeasure over the reoccurrence of long queues at most fuelling stations.
They urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and other regulatory bodies to aggressively monitor fueling stations that appear to be hoardingpetroleum products.
According to the motorists, such fuelling stations should be sanctioned.
The source reports that most of them were not selling petroleum products, while only few were seen selling.
The long queues had caused heavy gridlocks around the areas where the fueling stations selling fuel were located.
The development had caused hardship on commuters as transportation was difficult to get.
The motorists also have the perception that some marketers and fueling stations were hoarding the products.
The source reports that some of the fueling stations dispensing the products include the Conoil and Total fueling stations opposite the NNPC Towers, which had long queues.
At Karshi Road, only three stations including Forte Oil, Conoil and Best Albino (Black Market) were selling fuel at between N180 and N285, while NNPC Limited Outlet in Karu was selling at N179.
NNPCL Retail station and SALBAS fueling station close to Gwarimpa-Kado Fly-over along Kubwa expressway had fuel but with long queues.
The motorists urged the authorities to revoke the licences of fueling stations that have not dispensed products for months.
A motorist, Mr Godfrey Aremosele who decried the current scarcity said motorists were suspecting that those stations not selling fuel were lifting products to sell at higher prices in other states and outskirts, thereby causing shortage in Abuja.
Mr Donald Ugwu, another motorist, said the situation was not predictable, adding that the suspicion was that marketers were trying to create artificial scarcity to hike the pump price from N180 being sold by some of their members.
According to him, it has not been easy for us during and after the yuletide as fuel price has been high in some areas and states which contributed to the high transportation fare experienced by travellers.
“In Enugu, I bought fuel last week at N340 per litre. I just bought today at N280 per litre at Haris fueling station Maraba, Nasarawa State.
“The government needs to address issues bordering on fuel crisis,” he said.
Another motorist who claimed anonomity expressed displeasure at the situation, adding that there were a lot of things being hidden in the oil and gas sector especially in the subsidy regime.
“It is better to remove the subsidy completely for Nigerians to know the real price of petrol and face it squarely,” the motorist said.
The motorists, however, called on the NNPC Limited and other oil regulatory bodies to swing into action and enforce surveillance to fish out marketers and fuelling stations that were hoarding fuel.
