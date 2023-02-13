Niger Delta
Bayelsa 2023: SA Hails Diri’s 2nd Term Bid
Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Inter-party Relations, Dr Jackson Ebi Suokiri, has said the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has shown greater capacity and competence in the leadership of the state.
He made the assertions in his office in Yenagoa recently while speaking with The Tide on the sidelines of the third anniversary celebrations of the Governor Diri-led “Prosperity Government”.
It would be recalled that Diri took oath of office as Governor on 14th February, 2020, and on 14th of February, 2023 would have served three out of his first four year tenure as Governor of the state.
The Governor’s aide, who bared his mind on the programmes and projects of the Diri’s administration, reaffirmed the Governor’s Commitment towards human capacity and infrastructural development.
The Special Adviser noted also that upon assumption of office as Governor of the state, Senator Diri made the state entirely safe for investments to thrive by ensuring the enabling peace and tranquility and provision of adequate security architecture.
He said there was no Local Government Area of the state without executed or ongoing infrastructural projects by the Diri’s administration.
While calling on Bayelsans to continually keep faith in the government, the Kaiama-born legal practitioner lampooned those from the opposition divide whom he alleged were making “unfounded and unnecessary allegations against the government on its policies and programmes”.
Suokiri who also spoke on the Governor’s recent picking up of the governorship intent form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November, 2023 governorship polls in the state, noted that Governor Diri’s achievements were visible in all spheres of the state, saying he deserves re-election for consolidation and even greater achievements for the state.
“This government has touched lives of Bayelsans in all spheres. It’s been paying salaries promptly to civil servants in the state Civil Service, it’s been conducting regular promotion exercises for Civil Servants in the state and implementing their promotion incremental benefits.
“This government, from inception into office has been releasing N200,000,000 monthly for the payment of gratuity owed retirees.
“On infrastructure and urban renewal, this government has redesigned and reconstructed the Edepie/Etegwe roundabout in the Yenagoa LGA.
“This government completed and commissioned the Imiringi bridge, awarded contract and completed the construction of the collapsed Elebele bridge, both in the Ogbia LGA of the state.
“This government also initiated, constructed and inaugurated the 4.5km Igbedi road in the Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA of the state; completed construction and inaugurated the Nembe unity bridge in the Nembe LGA of the state; completed the Onopa bridge and constructed the access road to the New Yenagoa city; constructed and inaugurated the Igbogene-Okarki section of the phase one of the Igbogene-AIT/Elebele outer ring road; and don’t forget that the construction of the three Senatorial roads projects with multiples of bridges is on course under this administration.
“Diri has shown capacity and competence, he truly deserves a befitting second tenure and I want to urge all Bayelsans to queue behind the Governor on his second tenure when finally the time comes”, Suokiri added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Bayelsa Enjoying Continuity In Governance
Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said the state is enjoying steady growth due to the continuity policy of his administration.
Diri stated that continuing projects of previous administrations had not only saved funds of the state, but also ensured that they reaped the full benefits of the policy.
The Bayelsa helmsman, who spoke during the inauguration of a new complex for the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS) in Yenagoa, noted that the scheme was a brainchild of the immediate past administration of Senator Seriake Dickson.
Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, inaugurated the BHIS House as part of activities marking the third anniversary of the Diri administration.
Diri said his administration decided to continue with the health scheme due to its benefits to people of the state, stating however, that his administration expanded it to accommodate the informal sector so as to reach out to more people.
The Bayelsa Chief Executive added that the BHIS House was constructed to give workers a befitting office space to implement the programme and to ensure that the health system of the state was on the right track.
“This health scheme was initiated by my immediate past predecessor. We looked at it and saw the benefits for our people. We decided to continue and expand it. Today it has accommodated the informal sector”, he said.
Also speaking, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Okowa, commended the implementation of the health insurance scheme in Bayelsa, saying it is among the few states in the country where the scheme is functional.
Describing health insurance as important, Okowa said it caters to the health needs of the very poor and that the essence of governance is to touch the lives of the ordinary people.
He lauded the Diri’s administration for building a befitting office space for the scheme, saying it will enhance its implementation.
The PDP Vice Presidential candidate also hailed former Governor Seriake Dickson for initiating the BHIS and commended Diri for not deviating, saying continuity in governance is laudable, especially when the policy is about the people.
Okowa decried the non-release of funds by the APC-led Federal Government, which he said had stalled implementation of the scheme at the federal level.
He promised that when elected into office, the PDP will ensure that every aspect of the Health Act is made operational.
“I am truly excited because it is about the people. When we take care of the health of the people, we are touching their lives. Obviously, through the Health Insurance Scheme of Bayelsa State, the lives of the people are impacted positively.
“I must thank the Government of Bayelsa for the level they have attained in the health sector. Many states cannot boast of the number of functional healthcare centres in Bayelsa State”, Okowa said.
Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, said the BHIS policy is in line with the World Health Organization’s recommendations to provide for the health needs of the people.
He said after the inauguration of the BHIS by the immediate past administration, it has grown to the point where other states understudy the progress made by the state.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Oil Theft: Group Backs Ndiomu-Led Investigative Panel
Niger Delta Peace Advocate, a civil society group, has drummed support for the Interim Administrator, of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu led Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria.
The group made this known in a statement by its Chairman, Ebitimi Kurowei and the Publicity Secretary, Ekpe Ekere, on Friday in Abuja.
The National security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, had in December 2022, inaugurated an 11-man special investigative panel to probe oil theft in the Niger Delta region chaired by Ndiomu.
The group condemned what it described as “media campaign of calumny and character assassination against the person and office of the Interim Administrator of PAP, by some faceless groups and individuals”.
According to them, ordinarily, silence would have been a sufficient response to the relentless yet futile attempts at discrediting Gen. Ndiomu and his good works at PAP.
“However, the barrage of attacks against the hardworking Interim Administrator have recently become more organised, intense and desperate, thus demanding a retort from well-meaning groups and individuals who truly understand how the PAP functions generally and how it presently functions under the leadership of Ndiomu.
“In one of the most recent installments of mischief makers’ hysterical attempt to discredit Ndiomu, a so-called group of Niger Delta elders, wrote a petition to NSA, whose office supervises the PAP, seeking the removal of Ndiomu as PAP Interim Administrator.
“The group cited distraction by his related role as chairman of the Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria.
“Knowing what those distractors stand for and what their ultimate goal is, it is very easy to either dismiss their laughable and unfounded allegations against Ndiomu or tear them down by setting the record straight. And we have decided to do the latter,” it said.
The group said when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of PAP in September 2022, it was with a task to wind down the programme due to the many controversies surrounding it.
It said the Federal Government later had a rethink following some stakeholders intervention initiated by Ndiomu and allowed the programme to continue under strict conditions.
It commended Ndiomu for his leadership qualities, forthright assessment of the situation and courageous willingness to carry out needed reforms.
According to the group, one of those conditions leading to the decision to retain PAP was that its database, which was compromised over the years, had to be cleaned up.
The group added that the internal and external audits of PAP’s database in September 2022, uncovered monumental fraud in the payment of stipends, saying an individual was receiving stipends meant for 33 persons through fraudulent means in a particular case.
According to them, Ndiomu also initiated plans to renegotiate existing contracts with its vendors and ordered the immediate verification process of all delegates and was able to save over NI.5billion.
“As a well-meaning group, we recognise Ndiomu’s efforts to clean up the ex-agitators’ database.
“We are certain that, although his efforts at sanitising the PAP have generated disquiet in some quarters and are causing panic among those who want the status quo to be retained for their selfish interests, those with nothing to hide have nothing to worry about.
“We, therefore, completely support Ndiomu ‘s decision to only pay contractors whose works have been completed and verified.
“We strongly advise that, rather than sponsor propaganda in the media to manipulate Ndiomu, contractors should focus on ensuring that they have all evidence of completed work as a requirement for payment,” they added.
The group however, commended President Buhari for his insistence on transparency at all interventionist agencies in the Niger Delta and for finding Ndiomu worthy of the enormous task of re-assessing, redirecting and implementing a holistic review of the PAP.
“We also call on the NSA, Gen. Monguno to disregard and dismiss all petitions against Ndiomu and continue to effectively supervise the programme in line with the present administration’s policy on accountability.
“While we urge Ndiomu not to be distracted and assure him of the support of legitimate elders and people of the Niger Delta, we call on his detractors to work with him to enable Ndiomu to deliver on the much-needed reforms of the programme.
“The current state of agitation and rancour augurs ill for the image of the Niger Delta as a region and the peace-building component of the PAP.
“Finally, we are confident that Ndiomu can accomplish his tasks as chairman of the Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria, as well as the Interim Administrator of PAP, given his track record in service,” they added.
Police Beef-up Security In Banks, ATM Points In Bayelsa
The Police Command in Bayelsa State have beefed up security in Banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) points in the state to forestall any breach of the peace.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ben Okolo, charged Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders, and other operatives to closely monitor Banks and ATM points in their areas to ensure money were dispensed by banks.
SP Asinim Butswat, Police Public Relations Officer in the state made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Yenogoa.
He said the Command understood the plight of the masses and were hopeful that the new measures introduced by the CBN would improve circulation of the currency in the coming days.
The statement warned miscreants, under any guise, to desist from carrying out any unlawful assembly to unleash violence in the state.
Asinim said the Command would not allow any person or group of persons to truncate the relative peace being enjoyed in Bayelsa.
The Command appealed to members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful and legitimate businesses as the command was poised to guarantee public safety and security.
