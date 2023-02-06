We’ll Not Disappoint Rivers People -Fubara

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised Rivers people and the leadership of the party that the consolidation and continuity team will not disappoint them.

Sir Fubara made the promise at the Rivers State PDP campaign rally for Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, held at the ultra modern car park in Opobo at the weekend.

He said as a son of the soil, he cannot possibly campaign in his hometown because he knows that the people of Opobo/Nkoro know what is at stake.

“I don’t think I need to campaign in Opobo/Nkoro, if I campaign here, then it means that I am not prepared. I just want to dance and thank God because victory is sure.

“I want to urge Opobo/Nkoro people to appreciate this great opportunity with your vote. No single vote must be wasted. Use your vote to make this bold statement.

“Like I stated earlier, I don’t need to campaign here. This present administration has given you access road, it has done land reclamation for you, it is also planning to give you a ring road. Expect more when we come on board.

“Let me use this opportunity and privilege to say a very big thank you to our leader and the leaders of our party in the state for finding me and other candidates of the party worthy to serve.

“My promise to Rivers people and the leadership of PDP in the state is this; we will not disappoint you. God will be with us as we carry out this task”, Fubara said.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said it is the will of God that Opobo will produce the governor of the state this time.

“I want to thank the Amanyanabo of Opobo and his council of chiefs for receiving us warmly. It was very clear that the people of Opobo are ready to lead Rivers State come May 29, 2023.

“I told the Amanyanabo that God can use anybody to bless someone. I told him that it is during his reign that Opobo got road and it is during his reign Opobo will be producing governor of the state. God’s time is always the best,” the governor said.

Wike promised to construct Opobo Ring Road and assured that the incoming administration would complete the project.

“I assure you that before I leave office, I must sign the contract for the construction of Opobo Ring Road, that is my gift to you because your son has proven to be a dependable and loyal person.

“I will sign that ring road and he will complete it for you. I will make it express in my handover note because it is an agreement between me and Opobo people,” he added.

In his solidarity speech, the former Deputy National Chairman, PDP, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja said Governor Wike is an arrow of God.

“Your Excellency, in 2015, God used you as his arrow to stop an Opobo son from becoming governor of this state. In 2023, God is using you to make another son of Opobo to become governor.

“We are going to use our PVC to teach agents of destruction in Opobo a lesson. We are fully focused on electing Siminialayi Fubara for governor and PDP candidates in the national assembly and state assembly elections,” he said.

In her goodwill message, the former Commissioner in Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Sotonye Toby Fulton, thanked Governor Wike and the leadership of the PDP for the choice of Sir Fubara as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our leader, Governor Nyesom Wike and the leaders of our party for the privilege and honour done to us by supporting Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

“I assure you that we will deliver, Opobo/Nkoro has always been PDP, we have been doing it and it is not going to be any different this time, in fact, with God on our side, we will do more this time around, that is a promise from us,” she stated.