Sports
W’CUP: Ex-Falcons Coach Urges NFF For Early Preparations
Former Super Falcons coach, Ismaila Mabo, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure the women’s national team began preparations on time for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Tidesports source reports.
The biggest women’s football tournament has been scheduled to hold in Australia and New Zealand in the summer. The Falcons were disappointing at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year as they failed to successfully defend their title, and were also absent from the podium for the second time ever in the competition, after losing 1-0 to Zambia in the third-place match to end up in fourth place. The Falcons are paired in Group B alongside Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and the Republic of Ireland and face a tough task of making it out of the group phase.
Despite the daunting challenge confronting the nine-time African champions, Mabo believes early preparations will be key to the Falcons’ success at the Mundial.
“Early preparation is always the key to major tournaments like this and I hope the Nigeria Football Federation will put it into consideration that the country’s name and that of the ladies’ reputations are at stake,” Mabo told Tidesports source .
Sports
CAFCC: Supporters Club Chairman Frowns Against Stadium Rejection
The Chairman of Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, has frowned against the rejection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to host any of CAF Confederation’s Cup, (CAFCC) games.
He said the rejection will deny United to get total home support when the CAFCC competiition starts next week, saying that playing at home has its own peculiar advantage.
Owhor said this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Tidesports after the reports from CAF that said the Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) champions had adopted the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for their home matches.
CAF has earlier asked the management of Rivers United to renovate the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, to International standard, saying that the Stadium lack some basic facilities to host international football competitions.
“ We will still give our maximum support to our team even though the matches will be played in Uyo, but it is painful that we are playing our home games outside our home.
“ I remember when Rivers United FC played in Enyimba Stadium sometimes ago, it was not so good for the team and we saw what happened .
“But I will say that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is like a home to Rivers United FC, you can see we defeated Dakkada FC in Uyo so we conceived no tension and fear.
“I use this opportunity to appeal to the State Government through Ministry of Sports to try their best and return” the team back to its base, ‘ Owhor said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
NPFL: Boboye Denies Wikki Tourists Move
Former Akwa United coach, Kennedy Boboye, has dissociated himself from speculations linking him with the coaching job of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists Tidesports source reports.
The Wikki job became vacant after former handler, Kabiru Dogo, resigned his appointment after amassing only one point in four games.
Following Dogo’s exit, reports have linked the former Plateau United and Sunshine Stars coach with the Giant Elephants, as tweeted by league journalist, Taye Hassan, on Wednesday.
“Kennedy Boboye could be the next tactician to be in Wikki Tourists dugout as information is coming in from a close source in Bauchi,” Hassan posted.
However, Boboye waved off the speculation in a telephone interview with Tidesports source.
“Anything you guys see, just conclude with it, I have been hearing this thing since yesterday,” Boboye said.
While Wikki Tourists have also confirmed the exit of Dogo, the club has put head coach Abdullah Adamu in charge of the squad.
After his spell with Sunshine Stars in 2015, Boboye won the league with Plateau United and Akwa United in 2017 and 2022 respectively, leaving both jobs the following season.
Sports
Bendel Insurance Coach Set To Win LBA Award
Bendel Insurance coach Monday Odigie has emerged as the clear favourite to win the League Bloggers Coach of The Month Award for January in the already five-week-old 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League.
Odigie is contending with Lobi Stars Mohammed Baba-Ganaru, Stanley Eguma of Rivers United as well as Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars for the award.
From their respective numbers in the month under review, Odigie stands above the rest with four wins in four games. Baba-Ganaru, Eguma and Ogunmodede all secured three wins in four matches for their respective teams.
Also, Odigie’s Bendel Insurance have met Remo this season with the Benin Arsenal reigning supreme with a 3-0 win in Benin City.
In the Player of The month category, current league top scorer and Bendel Insurance forward Osarenkhoe Imade also leads the pack with his impressive four goals in four games in the month under review.
Imade scored his first goal on the opening day against Akwa United in Uyo, before following it up with further strikes against Plateau United, Kwara United and Remo.
Other players in the running for the award include Imade’s strike partner, Ismael Sarki, who scored three goals in January; Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, who kept three clean sheets.
Lobi Stars duo Joseph Atule and Kumaga Suur and Onyebuchi Ifeanyi of Plateau United are also on the nomination list.
Trending
-
Editorial16 hours ago
Need To Sustain Pipelines Security
-
Rivers15 hours ago
PDP Takes Campaign To Elele-Alimini …Emohua Campaign Train Visits Ward 9
-
News17 hours ago
Expect More Projects, Fubara Assures Okrika People
-
Business15 hours ago
Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation: NNPCL, Daewoo Sign N342bn Deal
-
News16 hours ago
PSC Appoints Three DIGs, Suspends Promotion Of Eight CPs, 11 DCPs
-
Politics15 hours ago
Rivers Governorship: The Imperative Of Fubara And Odu
-
Opinion16 hours ago
Time To Embrace Technical Education
-
Rivers15 hours ago
Treat Corps Members’ Matters As Top Priority, Wike Tasks Traditional Rulers, Others …As Rivers Hosts 1615 Corps Members