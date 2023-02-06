U-17 AFCON: Ugbade Sure To Secure World Cup Ticket

Head coach of the Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade, has expressed optimism that the Golden Eaglets will compete favourably at the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations billed for Algeria from April 29 to May 19, Tidesports source, reports.

At the draw ceremony in Algiers, the Eaglets were drawn in Group B against Morocco, Zambia and perennial rivals South Africa.

Group A has hosts Algeria, Senegal, DR Congo and Somalia, while Group C comprises Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

Reacting to the draw, Ugbade said the Eaglets would stamp their authority on the tournament.

“Morocco is a team that I know very well and considering what they just did at the World Cup, I think their U-17 side will be motivated to do the same. And South Africa has exploded in terms of football and that is supposed to get us worried a bit just as Zambia is always known for good football as well,” Ugbade said.

“I believe they will have enough speed, strength, endurance and power to compete but knowing that we have won the World Cup five times, and that we are favourites for the competition, we are not looking at our group alone.

“So, we have to win our first two games and look to establish some authority in the knockouts. And we know winning the quarter-final sends us to the World Cup. We will not be participating, we will be competing and in our competition, we will join the contenders because we are already a nation that is known to have won the tournament,” he concluded.