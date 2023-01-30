Men, Not Women Solely Responsible For Child’s Gender -Don …As VC Restates Call To Support Research

A 19-year-old Accounting student of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) last Friday, Oluwagbemiga Akinseye, emerged as the best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 class at the 13th convocation of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olasebikan Fakolujo, who disclosed this during the institution convocation, said the young man with the Cumulative Grade Point Average ( CGPA) of 4.87 emerged the best out of 30 other students who bagged First Class Honours.

Fakolujo explained that the graduating students cut across five colleges of the institutions, saying that a total number of 481 students graduated in the academic session.

He said out of the 481 students, 88 postgraduate students in 15 various fields of study graduated in the academic year.

According to him, 179 students bag Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 210 students are in the category of Second Class Honours ( Lower Division) while 59 students and three students are in the Third Class Honours category and Pass category respectively.

He disclosed that five more academic courses were accredited in the year under review by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Fakolujo said that the university had witnessed tremendous transformation in recent years, asking parents and guardians to bring their children and wards to the school for quality education in all facets of human endeavours.

Speaking on his feat, Akinseye, the best-graduating student in 2021 /2022 Academic in JABU, said his parents are the driving force to achieve emerge as the best student.

According to him, he said he had to put in his best to please his parents who sacrificed so much by paying much money as his school fees.

He said; “My initial motivation was fear. I went to public secondary school school before I gained admission to JABU where I started paying N500,000.00 and I decided to brace up so that I would not lose my parents’ money”.

Akinseye however, said he had plans to go further in his field of study to become a chartered accountant and aim to become a financial expert in the country

Speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, JABU, Pastor Olusegun Oladele, said that the vision of the founding fathers of the institution was to produce intellectuals with spiritual inclination that would impact world positively.

Oladele, who is the President of the Christ Apostolic Church ( CAC), said that JABU was not just a higher institution but a crucible in which men and women of character, integrity and enterprise were formed.

He commended the assiduousness of the institution’s management and staff despite challenges they had faced.