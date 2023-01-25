Peace Returns To Iriebe Yam Market After Leadership Tussle

Following the resolution of the leadership crisis at the Iriebe Yam Zone, peace has finally returned to the market.

Chief Imam of Iriebe Market, Alhaji Ahmed, who gave this indication in an interview with The Tide, said the traders have resolved to work together for the peace and unity of the market.

He also assured people of the general cleanliness of the market, just as business is now flourishing in the market

According to Alhaji Ahmed, the Yam Zone is very peaceful and traders are free to carry on with their businesses without fear.

He blamed the recent crisis in the market on leadership tussle, saying however, that the situation has now been resolved.

Ahmed alleged that those who lost election instigated the crisis, adding that these persons brought some policemen who came to arrest some innocent persons.

He said the matter is now before Zone 16 in Bayelsa and investigation is ongoing.

He disclosed that since Alhaji Ali Kwande took over the affairs of the market as the new Chairman, there has been relative peace in the market.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of the market, Mohamed Zaki, said business activities have resumed in the market.

According to him, “the Iriebe Yam Zone is a place where people can do legal business free from any kind of restriction”.

He urged the general public to disregard the rumours that the market is in crisis, saying a new executive under the leadership of Alhaji Kwande is now in charge of the market.

According to him, “traders in the market and business owners know that the tenure of Shehu expired since last year December and Alhaji Kwande has taken over with the support of the King of Iriebe and other stakeholders of the community, including the traders and business owners.”

Some business owners and traders, who spoke to The Tide, hailed the leadership quality of Alhaji Kwande and his executives, noting that since their emergence, business activities have flourished in the market.

They pledged their unalloyed support to Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and pleaded with the government to support the market with some basic amenities that will facilitate the flow of businesses in the area.

The traders also pleaded with the Commissioner of Police, Mr Effiong Okon, to set a satellite in the market with a view to fishing out trouble makers.

By: John Bibor