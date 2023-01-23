Flooding:Task Before Incoming Government

If for nothing else, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike clearly demonstrated an unparalleled leadership qualities when in the heat of the flood disaster last year the governor quickly responded to the needs of flood ravaged communities by approving a whooping one billion naira to ameliorate their sufferings.

It would be recalled that the flood Management Committee headed by a seasoned technocrat, Dr George Nwaeke, was in every community ravaged by the disaster. Relief materials including cash were given to affected communities across the State.

The 2022 flood was described as a major disaster not just by Nigerians by the international community. The incident affected over 16 states in the country.

In Rivers State for instance, the entire Orashi region was sacked by the incident.

There was complete dislocation of families. Schools turned to refugee camps and even in Abua/Odual,the council hall was turned to a refugee camp.

Faming activities were grounded in places such as Ogba /Egbema/Ndoni Local Government ,Ahoada West and East Local Government Areas , and Abua/Odual.

In far away Soku and Rundele in Akuku Toru and Emohua Local Government Areas respectively, the impact of the disaster was felt.

Neighbouring states of Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Anambra and even parts of the North felt the impact of the disaster.

The Government of Cameroun was blamed for the disaster.

According to various opinions across the country,the disaster was caused by the opening of the Lagdo Dam by the Camerounian authorities.

The critics also blamed the government of Nigeria for refusing to build a dam along the River Niger and Benue to contain water from Lagdo dam.

It would be noted that communities affected by the disaster are still counting their loses till today.

In some of the communities visited by the reporter,they complained about the destruction of their farmlands, high rate of malarial infestations and the fact that some of them still live as refugees.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have been speaking on the impact of the disaster and the role of government in combating future flooding in the country.

A cross section of Nigerians who spoke on the issue said government should start an intensive preparations towards checking perennial flooding in the country..

In a post disaster interview, Prince Sodin Akiagba, a native of Joinkrama Engenni lamented the destructive impact of the disaster on his community.

He said since the abatement of the incident,no government across the country is giving due attention to flood ravaged communities.

According to him, what is dominating discourse is politics, adding that non of the aspirant is even talking about enviromental issues.

Akiagba expressed fears that his people may suffer another disaster this year if nothing is done about it.

He called on government to dredge the Orashi river,while the dam to contain water from Cameroun should be constructed.

Akiagba also called for post flood support for his people.

Speaking last year in an interview,South South zonal director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Godwin Tepikor said the impact of flood disaster can be minimise if Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are provided across the zone.

He said communities should take annual flood predictions seriously for early preparations for it.

Tepikor also proposed regular desilting of gutters and drainages, noting that the culture of indescriminate dumping of refuse into drainages be discouraged.

He said NEMA will collaborate with governments across the region with the view to ameliorating the impact of flood disaster on the people.

. Also speaking, the President General of Ogbakor Egbema Aninso, Mr Ify Francis Igwebuike, told The Tide that his people were abandoned to their fate

He lamented the impact on food security in his kingdom,the loss of lives and property by his people and the fact that there hasn’t been any post flood support for the people.

According to him, some rivers and creeks crisscrossing Egbema could be dredged to facilitate movement of waters to the River Niger.

He said rivers such as the Nkisa and other rivulets can be dredged to ensure runoff to river Niger at Ndoni.

According to Igwebuike, these proposals were made a long time ago but successive governments in Nigeria refused to implement them.

The Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom, Ahoada West Local Government Area, HRM Eze Maxwell Augustine Okpokiri, called for a permanent solution to the problem of flooding in the country.

He said his kingdom has always suffered impact of every flood disaster in the country.

Also speaking, a Port Harcourt based enviromental activist, Prince William Chinwo, said both state and federal governments should do something urgently to check future flood disasters in the country.

According to him, measure should also be taken to support communities ravaged by the incident.

Other activists also said measures be taken to check future occurrence of flooding in the country.

It would be noted that by May 2023 a new democratic government will be installed across the country.

The outgoing administrations may have done their best which to some Nigerians their best as far as flooding was concerned is not good enough for the country.

The onus lies on the incoming administrations both at the local government, state and federal governments to think of something new in the area of flood control and mitigation.

By: John Bibor