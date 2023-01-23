Sports
AFN Cautions Road Race Organisers
All existing and intending road race organisers in Nigeria must henceforth register with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as a pre-condition to get their races sanctioned, the AFN has said.
AFN Vice President, Tafida Gadzama, who is also the head of the federation’s road race sub-committee, yesterday, said the registration order became necessary following complaints over non-payment of prize monies and uncertified measurement of race courses.
“The AFN received a letter from World Athletics warning that the federation will be held responsible for non-payment of prize monies. This is unacceptable going forward and to ensure our athletes get rewarded for participating in any road race, all the organisers must yearly register with the AFN and will be issued with licenses certifying them as such,” Gadzama said.
Gadzama also said registration as a road race organiser is just the first step towards getting any race sanctioned.
“The other conditions to be met will be attached to the licenses that will be issued upon registration,” he said. The AFN, through its road race sub-committee, will also send technical and medical delegates to all registered road races in Nigeria.
“We have seen races where World Athletics competition rules are not strictly followed and where world records are set when we, for now, know the level of our athletes. As World Athletics have been doing to protect the integrity of road races worldwide, especially with the label road races, the AFN, as an affiliate of the world body cannot do otherwise, hence the decision to send technical and medical delegates.
“The technical delegates will ensure all World Athletics rules are strictly applied before, during and after a race and all race courses are properly measured,” he said.
Napoli To Offer Osimhen €7m Yearly Contract
Napoli is prepared to break their wage structure to keep Victor Osimhen at the club and offer him a much bigger salary than he earns now, Tidesports source reports.
The Nigerian striker is having a great season at Napoli and has scored 14 times in 19 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.
He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants next season, with multiple clubs across Europe believed to be interested in him.
According to reports in Italy, as reported by AreaNapoli, it has been claimed that Napoli are ready to break their wage structure to keep the striker beyond next summer.
They have a maximum salary limit of €3.5m per year for any player, but Napoli are prepared to make an exception for Osimhen.
The club are set to meet the forward’s representatives and offer him a contract worth up to €7m per season and Napoli believe it could help them convince Osimhen to stay on for at least one more season.
Although it is a huge contract offer by Serie A standards, Manchester United, who are keen to sign the Nigeria international, are in a position to offer him a lot more than that and Osimhen will surely want to test himself in the Premier League.
However, if he wants to leave, Napoli are likely to accept offers in the region of €120m for him next summer and with the remarkable form he is showing this season, there will be no shortage of suitors once the transfer window opens.
It is no surprise that the biggest clubs in Europe are eyeing the striker, as he is powerful, has pace and is a superb finisher with a career record of 80 goals in 171 outings, which is only expected to keep rising as he is still only 24.
Delta 2022: Bayelsa Offers Automatic Employment To Medallists
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has announced a reward package for athletes that represented the state at the 2022 National Sports Festival held at Asaba, Delta State.
Bayelsa placed a historic second behind Delta, surpassing its earlier best position of third recorded at the 2020 festival hosted by Edo State in 2022.
Governor Diri, who received the state’s contingent on Wednesday inside the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa, recalled that Bayelsa won 109 gold, 104 silver and 87 bronze medals.
This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, and made available to Tidesports source , the governor announced N1 million each to individual gold medallists and N750, 000 each for team gold.
He also rewarded individual silver medallists with N500, 000 and N300, 000 went to team silver medallists, while individual bronze medallists got N300, 000 and N150, 000 for each team bronze medallist.
Coaches and secretaries of gold medal teams got N500, 000 each, while their assistants got N300, 000 each. Those in silver category got N300, 000 each and their assistants N200, 000.
The governor also rewarded non-medallists with N50, 000 each.
He also announced automatic employment for those yet to be employed in the state sports council and directed the Ministry of Youth and Sports to work out the modalities.
We’ll Turn The Table Around In Subsequent Games – Nasarawa Coach
Nasarawa United Chief Coach, Abubakar Arikya, has assured fans and people of the State that they will turn the table round in their subsequent games in spite of their unimpressive performances in recent times.
The Solid Miners, as they are fondly called, lost 3-0 to visiting Akwa United on Sunday at the ongoing abridged 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week three game, at Jos International Stadium, Plateau State.
Coach Arikya said this in his post match interview with sports journalists and made available to Tidesports through the club’s Media Officer, Eche Amos, shortly after his side lost to Akwa United.
According to him, he accepted the outcome of the game in good faith and hoped to turn around the situation for better in subsequent matches.
“It’s never our making to lose any game, however, we accept the outcome in good faith with the hope of turning around the situation for better in subsequent games.
“The boys (players) played very well in the first-half and we had a lot of chances but could not convert them.
“But the game changed towards the closing stage of the first half and the second half wasn’t good for us.
“In all, it’s a day we have to forget in a hurry and move on,” Coach Arikya said.
As it is, Nasarawa United has suffered three straight loss in NPFL, as they lost to Enyimba, Abia Warriors and Akwa United but the technical crew still believed that they will record winnings in future.
Nasarawa United will Saturday pay visit to Gombe United to play one of the week four games in NPFL scheduled to hold at different match venues in the country.
By: Tonye Orabere
