News
We Get Petrol At N200 Per Litre From Depots, IPMAN Cries Out
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has decried the ‘unsustainable’ price that the private depot owners sell the premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol in the country.
Speaking, yesterday, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Deputy National President of IPMAN, Zarama Mustapha, revealed that the private depots get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from the sole importer of the commodity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, however, sell it for as high as N195 to N210 to independent marketers, which is not sustainable.
“Though marketers get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from NNPC depots, the company does not have enough storage facilities to cater to the needs of marketers, hence, the latter resorts to private depot owners. It is more of the issue of private depots collecting the products at the approved price and not selling to the independent marketers at a price approved by the mainstream, downstream regulatory authority.
“You cannot get a product at N195 to N200 and expect to sell it at N175,” he noted.
The IPMAN official said depot owners give excuses such as the cost of transporting the product from the mother vessel to their depots and escalation of the dollar as reasons for the price hike.
Mustapha lamented that most Lagos depots are in a chaotic situation and marketers spend three days to load refined petrol that they are not supposed to spend more than three hours to lift.
He urged the NNPC to engage depot owners to sell the product to marketers at the recommended price, saying the common man is at the receiving end.
For weeks, vehicle owners have had a tough time getting petrol from filling stations, especially in Lagos and Abuja.
Whilst many outlets are closed, the few open ones sell the indispensable commodity for as high as N250 per litre from the uniform price of N169/litre.
The supply shortage has led to long, gruelling snake-like queues at the few open filling stations as motorists and business owners jostle to buy fuel while others resort to the black market.
The situation has also worsened traffic on major roads as vehicle owners block at least one lane to join queues to filling stations.
News
Make Nigerian Youths Innovative, Buhari Tells Corporate Leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked leaders of corporate organisations to build the capacity of Nigerian youths to be innovative and embrace technology to make positive contributions to their organisations and the nation.
The president, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Annual Director’s Conference (ADC), yesterday, in Lagos.
The ADC had as its theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.”
Buhari, noting that the challenges associated with corporate governance were multifaceted, stressed the need for heads of organisations to harness technology to achieve effective governance.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing the necessary legal support and framework to support the entrenchment of good corporate governance practices across various sectors of the economy.
Buhari also pledged his commitment to supporting the IoD by giving the institute’s chartered bill the necessary consideration to enable it to achieve its mandate.
Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed, said the world was hit by a series of global crises which have affected the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Mohammed said technology and digitalisation would set the era of digital transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture and finance.
News
Nigeria Does Not Belong To North, Arewa Youths Tell Northern Elders
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Nigeria does not belong to the North ahead of the 2023 general election.
Apparently reacting to the recent interview granted by a member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alh Sani Zango Daura, in which he called on the North to support a Northern candidate.
The AYCF, in a statement issued by its National President, Yerima Shettima, noted that supporting a southerner was clearly a demonstration of justice.
He noted that this was because Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, or Muslims and Christians of the North, insisting that “even on moral grounds, the most responsible political action by the North was the decision on powershift in 2023, because the Presidency cannot be hereditary and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”.
Shettima further said, however, that the elder was expressing his personal opinion and not the stand of the North in general, saying that a “ little balancing was needed in position of our father Zangon Daura, more so when he admitted that the elders are mere escorts for the younger generation today”.
The AYCF noted that when 13 Northern governors led by Kaduna State Governor, Mal Nasirel-Rufai endorsed a Southern candidate for the 2023 presidency, they repeatedly cited political justice.
“Though we are not card-carrying members of the APC, we shared the view that the decision was in line with being fair to the South in 2023.
“We are aware, as well as our father ZangonDaura, that the North is respected for honouring its promises to the South and this one absolutely undeniable character of all Northerners.
“We are not known to break promises and that explains why our son, President MuhammaduBuhari never objected to the idea of a Southern presidential candidate in the ruling party. In the North, like our father ZangonDaura knows, promises are sacred and in fact a culture”.
It would be recalled that in a viral audio of AlhajiZangonDaura while addressing a group of youths, suggested that they should throw their weight behind a fellow Northerner for the presidency in 2023, citing historic and religious instances, something the AYCF said it believed was “overtaken by events, current realities, and the spirit of justice and fairness in the Nigerian project”.
News
Paris Club Refund: Female Contractor Petitions IGP Over Alleged Threat To Life
A female contractor and Managing Director of Andrew Bishopton Nigeria Limited, Jackie Ikeotuonye, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, over alleged threat to her life and those of her family by the powers that be, in Ebonyi State.
The Ebonyi State Government contracted the company in 2015 to pursue and recover excess deductions on foreign and local loan facilities and other hanging funds, especially the Paris club refund, on its behalf.
She said her life became threatened after the state government reneged on the contract terms it had with the consulting firm, refused to pay the agreed 25percent commission; abruptly terminated the contract and when she approached the court to seek redress.
The development led to her arrest and detention, in August, 2022.
She stated this in a petition she made available to journalists, in Abakaliki, yesterday.
In the petition, which was written by her solicitors, Henry Chukwudi& Co., she called on the police authority to swing into action to unravel the circumstances that led to her initial arrest and detention, in August.
The petition read in part, “We are solicitors to Dr. Jackie Ikeotuonye and Andrew Bishopton Limited; (hereinafter referred to as our clients) and on whose firm and unequivocal instructions we make the following representations.
“The said company was appointed by the Ebonyi State Government as a consultant to recover excess deductions/charges on foreign/local loan facilities and other hanging funds on behalf of Ebonyi State via a letter dated 6th October, 2015, and signed by the then Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Dennis Ude Ekumankama.
“This appointment was followed by a consultancy services agreement signed between the Ebonyi State Government and The Company on the 17th day of November, 2015 wherein it was stated that the state would pay the company 25percent of any sum reconciled, recovered and paid into the account of the state by the Federal Government.
“Meanwhile, on completion of the assignment, the governor of Ebonyi State sent in two demand letters to the Hon Minister of Finance for the repatriation of the reconciled amount of $119, 419,427.59 being over deductions on the account of Ebonyi State Government foreign loans service.
The said letter is herewith attached as annexure 006 for your ease of reference.
“Yet, they claimed our clients did nothing. It might interest you to know that Ebonyi State sadly has an antecedent for disengaging consultants at the point of payment for services.”
It added, “It is further in our brief that instead of towing the path of honour and pay our clients their dues, the state government instead in response to their letters for payment, purportedly terminated the contract via two letters backdated to 26th September, 2016 and 7th June, 2016.
“It is further in our brief that our client’s children are still and highly traumatised, and psychologically disoriented due to the commando style in which the stern looking and heavily armed men stormed our client’s home.
“At the moment, the governor and the government of EbonyiState are still threatening to deal with our client if our client does not go to the High Court in Port Harcourt to set aside the judgement.
“I, therefore, use this medium to call upon you Sir, to use your office to ensure that justice prevails and to put the governor and the Government of Ebonyi State to check.”
But the Commissioner for Information in the state, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, denied the state government ever contracted and owed Andrew Bishopton Nigeria Limited, saying that the claims by the latter were baseless and unfounded.
During a press briefing, in Abakaliki, he alleged that the representatives of the organisation, had, at various times confessed it never had any contractual agreement with the state government.
“The general public is enjoined to discountenance the claims thereof as shenanigans of unscrupulous elements who are on a forum shopping over a clearly and notoriously baseless allegation of performing consultancy services for the Government of Ebonyi, and please discard their claims as vaulting ambitions of greedy people who are on fruitless enterprise and wild-goose chase looking undeservedly for funds meant for the development of Ebonyi State.
“The state government had in different communications extracted confessions from the representatives of Andrew Bishopton Nigeria Limited to the effect that the said company and its partners acted in bad faith and had no contractual basis to make claims against the state government and or the local government councils in the state in respect of any transaction executed or services rendered whatsoever for or on behalf of the state government and or local government areas in the state.”
Trending
-
News5 days ago
NLNG Begins Unveiling Varsity Teaching Hospital Projects In 12 States
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Total Energies Moves To Achieve Global Mandate On Renewable Energy
-
Politics3 days ago
S’Court Orders Retrial Of Ogun PDP Guber Primary Suit
-
News3 days ago
Integrity Group: We’re Not Greedy In Politics, Wike Declares
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Oba Backs Rubber Research Institute In Edo
-
Agriculture19 hours ago
Edo Distributes Irrigation Equipment To 516 Farmers
-
Rivers18 hours ago
LG Boss Assures Community Of Govt Attention
-
Business5 days ago
Naira Redesign: CBN Directs Banks To Begin Saturday Operations