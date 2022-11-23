Culture/Tourism
Anambra Community Moves To Fight Crime, Declares Operation Know Your Tenants
Following a rising wave of crime, Uke community in Idemili South Council of Anambra State has declared what it called ‘operation knows your tenants.’
The community said the move has become necessary since it was discovered that some of the criminal elements in the state are non-natives.
It would be recalled that the state government and police had said they have intensified the fight against criminal gangs in the state, and now carrying the fight to their hideouts across the state.
The Publicity Secretary of Uke Development Union (UDU), Mr. Ubaka Onwuanibe, in a statement, made available to newsmen in Awka, yesterday, said the community has now made it compulsory for all houses, shops and land owners to ensure they know the identity and occupation of those they rent their property out to occupy.
The statement said: “It is with every sense of responsibility that UDU Executive Council reassures of total commitment to ensuring safety and security of life and property in Ukeland.
“It is also imperative to sound a serious note of warning to every household in Ukeland to be very mindful of strangers admitted and accepted as tenants in their shops, stores, houses and compounds.
“In no distant time, format of such admittance and accommodation shall be made available to all village Chairmen and strict adherence to the guidelines is expected.
“It is pertinent to remind ourselves, again, of the need for all hands to be on deck in everything concerning security in Ukeland.”
Commenting on the recent kidnap and rescue of their son, Mr. Chukwudiebube Modu, the union’s secretary thanked their President General, Mr. Peter Onyejegbu and the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Charles Agbala, for the synergy that moved security agents to act promptly.
IN another development, the state government, yesterday, announced that it has restored peace among the Nkwelle Ezunaka community in Oyi Local Council of the state after over eight years of crisis.
The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, who brokered the peace during reconciliatory meeting with the warring factions in his office at the Government House Awka, commended members of the community for allowing peace to reign.
Nwabunwanne reminded them of the need for peaceful coexistence, insisting that he reconciled the factions for progress and stability to return to their community.
Culture/Tourism
Court Remands Men In Bonny Over Cultism
A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court in Rivers State presided over by A. O. Amadi Nna has remanded four members of Yoruba Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre over charges of cultism and conspiracy offences
The four accused persons remanded by the court last Thursday in Port Harcourt included Aboluwge Sunday, (aka Douglas), Tope Alaska, Tao Feak Olayiwola and Bore Ayodeji
The presiding Chief Magistrate had on April 11, 2022 adjourned the matter to Thursday for bail considerations.
However, on the resumed date, Chief Magistrate, Nna declined to grant the accused persons bail after hearing the arguments from the counsel in the matter and ordered that they should be remanded in the correctional custody and directed that the case file be sent to DPP for legal advice .
The presiding chief magistrate later adjourned the matter to 25th of May, 2022 for DPP’s advice.
Speaking to journalists after the court sitting, the complainant and Chairman of Yoruba Community in Bonny said what the group wanted from the matter was justice and added that the accused persons and their gang members were hounding members of the association in Bonny.
He said most of them had relocated their families from Bonny to Port Harcourt because of various threats to life by the groups operating in Bonny Local Government Area and urged the state government and Bonny Local Government Council to ensure that those cult gang groups operating in the area were dislodged.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Culture/Tourism
Hotel Management System | Hotel Management Software
As a hotel industry provider, you know how hard it is to boost profits while giving customers a personalized guest experience. You need hotel software solutions that provide you with what you need, when you need it—whether you work at a large global company, smaller chain, or independent hotel.
Join more than 10,000 hospitality properties worldwide—including some of the world’s most recognizable hotels, resorts, and gaming facilities—that use our hotel software to improve guest experiences and boost profits.
Our hospitality software systems deliver multi-departmental hotel management software that touches every area of your business, whether it’s your financial and asset team; central reservations or corporate office; on-property operations; sales, marketing, and loyalty team; maintenance group; or coordinators of labor and staffing schedules. Our hotel management solutions connect your hospitality-specific strategy and plans to your front- and back-office systems so you can make better decisions and more money. From hotel financial management software, to food and beverage management software, hotel property management software, central reservations, gaming management, and more, you’ll get the tools you need to manage availability, rates, reservations, guest profiles, and in-house services.
Join more than 10,000 hotels, resorts, gaming properties and government housing facilities worldwide that use our Hospitality software, which was developed by technology experts who have more than 25 years of experience in hospitality.
Request a free quote and demo at info@eproafrica.com or call: 0803-478-0061
Culture/Tourism
Rivers: How Wrestling Promotes Peace, Unity
Prominent among the fading cultures of the people of Rivers State is wrestling. In the good olden days, almost all communities in Rivers State could boast of producing wrestling champions. But today, it is difficult to even hear of wrestling as a sport.
Its revival has been a serious issue to some communities within the state while others are yet to decide whether to revive it or not.
The near-death of the wrestling culture is blamed on the influence of westernisation, just like other cultural activities such as the masquerade or Owu Dance, etc.
Wrestling is also one of the local sports that does not require much resources to organise because all the needed instruments as well as the human resources are available within the locality.
No doubt, the rebirth of wrestling has become a major issue in some communities in Rivers State, today. It is said that the wrestling was among the main sources of recreation and entertainment in several rural communities even in some cities where it is still practised.
The game (wrestling) as The Tide One Sunday gathered, does not involve much risk because it is usually a battle between two males of equal body size or persons within the same age bracket.
It is only in few cases that men of different age brackets or body sizes are allowed to wrestle. At times, such pairings are done to produce a champion who will represent the community in an external wrestling championship or even in inter-communal conflicts.
In some communities, champion wrestlers are used as body guards of their traditional rulers and chiefs who are viewed as the custodian of the people.
They (champion wrestlers) were used for almost all the risky jobs and errands in the community, because of the common notion that they possess extra-ordinary prowess.
It is this sentiment that makes the wrestling champion the favourite of young girls even in marriage. It is said in some communities that every parent would in their inner most mind prefer that their would-be son-in-law is a champion wrestler, not even an ordinary one. The reason being that he will be of great importance to the family both in the areas of family work and defence.
The Tide On Sunday was told that in recent past some parents would give their daughters to any available champion wrestlers at almost no cost, because they want their family to be respected.
Today, Rumuogba community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State has taken the bull by the horn to recreate the art of wrestling. To this end, the people have finalised plans to revive the wrestling culture.
The Paramount Ruler of Nye Nwe-Eli Rumuogba, HRH Eze (Barr) Temple N. Ejekwu (JP), Eze Ogba Iji Nu Ede, reasoned that wrestling remains the main source of popularity in the communities.
Eze Ejekwu noted that wrestling also brings peace and unity in the communities where it is still practised.
The monarch pointed out that wrestling is one of the notable cultures of the Ikwerre people and should not be allowed to fade away like many other cultures which he said are almost gone.
He argued that plans are in top gear to bring the wrestling culture back to life in his community.
According to him, both the wrestling drums and drummers are intact, saying that in the nearest future wrestling activities will begin to boom again in the community.
He also told The Tide’s Culture and Tourism desk that in his first anniversary which is underway, wrestling match will top other activities as part of the community’s effort to ensure that the younger generations do not forget it totally.
The Eze Ogba Nu-Iji Nu Ede, hinted that the community is also planning to invite other communities for a wrestling championship in order to bring back the lost glory of the wrestling culture.
According to him, wrestling, is the easiest way by which the locals can know who is who, adding that it also brings out the best in the man.
The Rumuogba Paramount Ruler, maintained that wrestling promotes unity and friendship among communities, adding that its near-death has done some havoc to the rural communities.
He said champions who emerge during the community’s wrestling championship, would be projected to the state level, just as the Woji people have taken their cultural dance to the state level.
He argued that since wrestling promotes peace and unity, the community will always experience a huge turnover in various aspects of its trade due to the friendly environment.
He also informed The Tide On Sunday that the wrestling culture has no fetish practice, wondering why the people are shying away from it.
The young monarch, regretted that the wrestling culture which serves as a huge tourist attraction for the people is fading away with a great speed.
He called on the organisers of the CARNIRIV annual festival to always include wrestling as one of the cultural activities of the Rivers people.
That, he said, will do the much expected magic in the bid to revive the wrestling culture of the people of Rivers State.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
PDP Crisis: G5 Govs Form Integrity Group …Say They’re Still Open To Reconciliation
-
Maritime5 days ago
Fuel Price Hike: PH, Bonny Passengers May Pay N4,000 Before Christmas
-
Business3 days ago
PENGASSAN Threatens Strike Over Workers’ Sack In Rivers
-
Rivers3 days ago
Illegal Bunkering: NSCDC Impounds Five Trucks, Arrests Suspect
-
News20 hours ago
NDLEA Seizes 1.5 Tonnes Of Illicit Drugs, Arrests 993 Suspects
-
News19 hours ago
Make Nigerian Youths Innovative, Buhari Tells Corporate Leaders
-
Business5 days ago
Ticket Racketeers Resurface At PH Airport
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Council Seals 381 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In A’Ibom