News
Pass Constitution Amendment Bills, Gbajabiamila Urges State Assemblies …Says Reps Working To End ASUU Strike
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged state Houses of Assembly to consider and pass bills transmitted to them by the National Assembly in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.
Gbajabiamila made the appeal in his remarks at the opening of plenary, yesterday, after the National Assembly returned from its two-month annual break.
To amend a clause in the Constitution (two-third or four-fifth) majority of each of the Senate and the House has to approve the amendment after which it will be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly, where two-third or 24 of the 36 of them have to concur.
The National Assembly had on March 1, 2022, voted on the 68 amendments recommended by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Special Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.
The bills are seeking to amend various parts of the 1999 Constitution.
The National Assembly had on March 29, 2022, transmitted 44 Constitution alteration bills passed by it to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for concurrence.
The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Amos Ojo, distributed the copies of the bills to clerks of the state Assemblies at a transmission ceremony in Abuja.
Yesterday, Gbajabiamila pointed out that the lawmakers owe Nigerians a Constitution that they (citizens) can identify with and call their own.
He said, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria begins with the words ‘we the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having firmly and solemnly resolved’. In this 9th Assembly, we pledged to effect changes to the constitution that will give full effect to our people’s aspirations and help achieve our nation’s highest ideals.
“We promised a Constitution that reflects the future we desire and the potential we aspire to rather than the past from which we emerged. To that end, we considered and passed substantive amendments, which we forwarded to the state legislatures as required by the Constitution.
“Much of what we hope to become as a nation will remain elusive until we have a genuinely democratic constitution. We need a Constitution that addresses once and for all the unsettled questions that continue to divide us, distract from nation-building and hinder our hopes for a more perfect union.
“Therefore, I appeal to our colleagues in the state parliaments and to all the relevant authorities in the states to expedite action on these constitutional amendment bills under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker (Ahmed Wase). We owe it to the Nigerian people to deliver a Constitution that speaks to our future and, most importantly, comes from and belongs to ‘we the people.’”
Gbajabiamila had on June 14, 2022, warned that politicking towards the 2023 general election might frustrate the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.
He, therefore, urged state parliaments to accelerate consideration and passage of the amendment bills transmitted to them by the National Assembly.
He had said, “The Constitution amendment process is still ongoing. We have already sent several constitutional amendment bills to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration. While we cannot dictate the pace of activities in the state legislatures, we must consider the possibility that these proposals are at risk of being forgotten amidst the heightened politicking across the country.
“Therefore, to the extent that we can, there may be a need to coordinate interactions with the state legislatures to ensure timely consideration of the bills. The leadership of the House of Representatives will examine the options we have in this regard and take a decision shortly.”
Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the parliament is committed to doing everything possible to end the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Already, Gbajabiamila had summoned a stakeholders’ meeting to resolve the crisis that had led to lecturers shutting down the universities for over seven months.
The speaker had invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; the national leadership of ASUU and other critical stakeholders.
Gbajabiamila, in his remarks at the opening of plenary, yesterday, after the National Assembly returned from its two-month annual break, pointed out that the lawmakers owe the intervention to Nigerian youths and Nigeria’s future.
He said, “It has become necessary for the House to intervene in the extended face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government. This current impasse is due primarily to disagreements over conditions of service of the staff and funding of universities in general.
“Therefore, this afternoon, alongside the leadership of the House and the relevant committees, I will meet with representatives of the ASUU. Our agenda is to explore whatever options there are for parliament to help resolve the present crises so that our children can return to school.
“It is long established that access to education, more than anything else, is key to unlocking prosperity and improving social mobility outcomes in any society. And we all agree that the government has a role in ensuring that our nation’s young people get a quality education that allows them to compete and thrive in the 21st-Century knowledge economy.
“Yet, evidence abounds that the current framework of government-sponsored tertiary education is no longer working as it should and hasn’t worked for a long time. Our immediate goal is to do everything to get our children back to school. However, the time has also come to begin a candid assessment of the current system and to consider all available options for complete reform. We owe this to our children and to our nation’s future.”
Meanwhile, the stakeholders’ meeting called by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, over the lingering face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities has commenced.
The meeting started about 3:45pm, yesterday.
Gbajabiamila had summoned a stakeholders’ meeting for 3pm to resolve the crisis that had led to lecturers shutting down the universities for over seven months.
The speaker had invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; the national leadership of ASUU and other critical stakeholders.
The leadership of the House and ASUU were in attendance, while the ministers of finance and labour were absent.
The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, and a representative of the labour ministry were, however, in attendance.
Gbajabiamila, however, said the meeting would go behind closed doors after the opening remarks by the stakeholders.
News
Army Names Abubakar Sponsor Of Terrorists
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have identified one Alhaji Abubakar as the financier of two terrorist collaborators arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State.
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces, yesterday, in Abuja.
Danmadami said the suspects were apprehended on September 15 at Access Bank, PZ Branch in Zaria while trying to withdraw the sum of N14million deposited into the account of Abubakar.
He said the relevant agencies were working assiduously to track the said financier and others who had been fingered for terrorism financing.
The director said the military and other security agencies remained committed to apprehending all terrorism financiers and collaborators in the country.
Danmadami also said the troops conducted operational activities in villages, communities, and towns in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and the Kaduna states during the period and neutralized 16 terrorists.
He added that troops also arrested 10 notorious terrorists and rescued 21 kidnapped civilians at different locations in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
According to him, the air component on September 13, conducted an air interdiction operation at an identified terrorist hideout in Dutse Babare in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.
“The air strike led to the neutralisation of a terrorist leader identified as Ibrahim Dangawo and other members of his gang.
“Similar, operation was carried out at Gidan Guga in Faskari Local Government Area also in Katsina State, at an identified terrorist enclave.
“The airstrike led to the neutralization of a terrorist kingpin known as Babaru who has been on the wanted list of security agents,” he said.
Danmadami said the troops also neutralised a large number of terrorists in an air raid at Kawari axis in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.
He said it was revealed that the terrorist group had been responsible for kidnapping and robbery incidents in the area.
In the North Central, Danmadami said the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, on September 10, held a joint peace summit to sensitise communities in Plateau on the need for peaceful coexistence.
He said the summit was part of the non-kinetic approach to resolving lingering security challenges in the state.
He said the air component of Operation Whirl Punch on September 8, carried out an air interdiction operation at an identified terrorist hideout at Gaude, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger, killing scores of terrorists.
“It was further revealed that all the attacks around Shiroro were orchestrated from this location and consequently, the hideout was bombarded.
“Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised with others fleeing with various degrees of injuries.
“Also, two suspected gun runners en route Onitsha to Abuja were arrested by personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency along Okene-Lokoja road in Kogi State.
“Items recovered from the suspects were 12 pump action guns and 374 cartridges.
“The arrested suspects and recovered items were handed over to the Nigerian Police for further action,” he said.
News
PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, Others Ditch Atiku’s Campaign Train …Insist On Ayu’s Resignation, National Chairman From South
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, his Oyo State counterpart, Engr Seyi Makinde, and other stakeholders have resolved not to participate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign until, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, resigns as the national chairman of the party.
They emphasised that the publication of the Presidential Campaign Council list without the resolution of Ayu lingering debacle, translates to “putting the cart before the horse.”
Rising from a crucial meeting in the early hours of Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Makinde said they hope that the powers that be within the PDP would listen to the voice of reason and do the needful.
The former PDP South-West national vice chairman, Chief Olabode George, who read out the communique after the meeting, said they were concerned about the divisions in the party, and bemoaned the failure of the leadership to utilise the internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure inclusiveness of all and guarantee victory for the PDP.
“The published presidential campaign council list translates to putting the cart before the horse. The pertinent issue before the party remains the resolution of the Ayu leadership debacle, which is a departure from the spirit and letter of our constitution which undermines the unity of our great party.
“We, therefore, resolve that Senator Iyorchia Ayu resigns as the national chairman of the party for an acting chairman of Southern Nigeria extraction to emerge, and lead the party on the national campaign.
“Consequently, we resolve not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu”.
In the same vein, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, said the description of Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal as the PDP presidential primaries hero by Ayu, is antithetical to the principle of justice, fair play and equity on which the party was formed.
“It is true that everything is been done for us to have internal democracy in the party. But, for the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to go and embrace Tambuwal, calling him the hero of the convention, which means there was a private arrangement that was done with Tambuwal to short change other contestants, including Wike.
“Here was a referee who now helps one of the sides to score a goal, and then blow the whistle that a goal had been scored.
“This is not what we formed the PDP to do for Nigerians, and therefore, we unequivocally asked that Ayu has to step down, so that having got the presidential candidate from the northern part of the country through his assistance, he should as well now step down so that a national chairman can move to the south, and the party can be united for the campaign towards 2023.”
He said Wike and others call for Ayu to resign is aimed at addressing the structural imbalance in the party’s hierarchy.
On his part, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, said if PDP cannot restructure itself, it cannot restructure Nigeria.
He insisted that as committed PDP members, they’re sincerely desirous that the PDP returns to power and provide Nigerians excellent governance.
“But that cannot be achieved unless we have a proper structure of the party as designed by the founding fathers. We are men and women who are committed to the issues of justice, fairness, equity. You cannot build on a faulty foundation.
“Therefore, this call for the chairman to step down or resign is not because any of us is aggrieved, but because we believed it is important to ensure a fair structure, a just structure, a principle structure, a constitutional structure for the party.
“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we should have the courage to restructure our party. And that is why we have met and decided that this is extremely important, and therefore we want Nigerians to know.”
Gana maintained that they will remain committed members of PDP, but will continue to insist that the right things be done.
“We remain PDP, but we want things done justly, fairly, equitably.”
Former Gombe State Governor, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who also spoke, declared that they will work for the party to the extent that fairness, equity and justice is ensured in the party.
Those who attended the meeting are Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde; former governors of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; Dr. Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo); Donald Duke (Cross River); PDP South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih; former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, SAN; Senator Olaka Nwogu; Senator Lado Danmarke; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Senator Sandy Onor; Sulaiman Mohammed Nazif.
Others include, Rt. Hon. Chibudum Nwuche; Hon. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau; Hon. Nnenna Elendu Ukeje; Hon. Mohammed Maifada; Hon. Bayo Lawal; Mohammed Jamu; Caleb Mutwang and David Emmanuel Ombugadu.
News
Ariolu Calls For Diligence, Value-Oriented Service At Schools Board
Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Barrister George Ariolu, has called for a paradigm shift and improved reforms in the education sector to enable discipline amongst academic staff as well as enhance learning activities in the area.
He said those whose positions were to render services must show diligence in the discharge of their duties in order to add immense value to the society.
Ariolu stated this while addressing members of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Obio/Akpor Zone, at the Council Headquarters, Rumuodomaya.
He stressed that any service rendered which was not value-oriented, does not depict governance, adding that leaders must first be of service to God before humanity.
Acknowledging the challenges in the education sector, Ariolu explained that his primary concern was the curriculum system, which if not designed in line with the dynamics of the country, may not be sustained.
Addressing the concerns around the challenges in the sector, Ariolu highlighted the role of board members in also tackling the issues.
While advocating the cooperation of zonal board members for the advancement of education in the area, the chairman said that his administration had paid requisite attention to education through the award of grants to deserving Post Graduate students drawn from different religious and tribal backgroundswithout considering party leaning.
Emphasising the importance of education in line with his administration’s vision, he also revealed that the council was training nine persons from the wards, including non-indigenes in Charkin Maritime Academy.
He said that the training cost his administration a whopping sum of over N4.2million per person.
Ariolu re-echoed continuous support for the promotion of education in the area, and disclosed the commencement of application for the second batch of the Post Graduate grant for students in the area.
He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve in ensuring that things run smoothly in the area, adding that people need to know their rights and defend it.
He blamed poor performance of leaders in authority on the failure of the electorate to question their actions, especially when they are not carrying out their duties in line with the requirements of the Constitution.
Responding to the demands of the board members, Ariolu maintained that efficiency of workers was largely affected by the nature of work environment, adding that the council would intervene where necessary.
He, however, promised to provide a larger office space to accommodate the over 60 staff strength of the board in the area.
Speaking earlier, Zonal Director of the board, Mrs Esther Owhor Chukwu, called for an improved partnership with the local government to tackle challenges of the sector and to enhance academic activities in the area.
She also lauded Ariolu’s efforts in the development and growth of education in the area, particularly in human capital development.
Also speaking, a former Caretaker Committee Chairman and member of the board, Dr Mesua Wilson Nwibari, described Ariolu as a people-oriented chairman, who had continued to put his people first in governance.
He further eulogised the council chairman as a man with vast knowledge to lead, considering the metropolitan nature of the local government.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
