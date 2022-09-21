De Kings International Academy Wins GSDI Competition

Four months after the Nigeria Football Federation announced ex-internationals George Finidi and Ike Shorunmu assistant coaches to Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, both are yet to be offered a contract by the federation, Tidesports source has learnt.

On May 15, the NFF appointed Peseiro as the new Eagles head coach, with Finidi named the Portuguese first assistant. Salisu Yusuf serves as the second assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U-23 National Teams.

Shorunmu was named the goalkeepers trainer, with Usman Abdallah third assistant, while Eboboritse Uwejamomere is the match analyst.

While Peseiro, 62, was offered a performance-based one-year contract and will reportedly earn $70,000 (N30m) monthly, Finidi and Shorunmu don’t know how much they will be paid, four months after they were ‘employed.’

It was gathered that the duo will not be on the bench when Nigeria take on Algeria for the 22nd time at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran next Tuesday in an international friendly if they are not offered a contract and repaid their outstanding flight fares.

“The team traveled out of Nigeria for the game against Algeria last Sunday without Finidi and Shorunmu,” a top NFF official told only the Tidesports source.

“They have not been offered contracts by the NFF since they were appointed in May. It has been a while that the duo has been demanding their contract papers from the NFF but they are yet to get one.