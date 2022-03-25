Strike Action, Act Of Mutiny, DIG Warns Policemen …As IGP Distributes 253 Vehicles, Uniforms To Formations

Rivers State is capable of eliminating tuberculosis before the end of 2030 with the right partnership and investment, according to the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Ndidi Chikanele Utchay.

Utchay, who disclosed this in her welcome address during an event marking the 2022 World Tuberculosis Day (WTD), in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said a lot was currently being done to ensure that the state was free of TB before the end of 2030.

“Fortunately, TB is curable and is among the diseases marked for eradication by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In Rivers State, the ‘End TB Strategy’ continues to guide our resolve to eliminate TB before the year 2030, with focus on the three pillars of Integrated Patient-Centred Care and Prevention, Bold Policies and Supportive Systems, and Intensified Research and Innovation”, she said.



She explained that the determination of the state to eliminate TB in the state informed the expansion of diagnostic service points from the rapid diagnostic machines (Gen-Expert) to 17 machines with a new “16-modules Gen-Expert diagnostic machine recently installed at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), 642 Directly Observed Treatment Shortcourse (DOTs) centres and 121 microscopic sites for monitoring of treatments”.

Utchay stated further that the support from partners in the state has introduced new diagnostic equipment such as TB Lamp, Trunat, and LF Lan to ensure that people have access to TB diagnostic and treatment services, “which has been, and will continue to be free-of-charge”.

Noting the 2022 theme, which is “Invest to End TB, Save Lives”, with the national slogan: “Give More, Do More, End TB”, she said it was inline with the state’s strategy to engage the corporate sector in partnership.

While thanking the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for what she called his immeasurable support to health issues, she noted that with the right investment and partnership, Rivers State can be free of TB before 2030.

In acknowledging the successes recorded by the state in pursuit of eliminating TB, the state Programme Manager, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Burulli Ulcer, Dr. Victor Oris-Onyiri, stated that beyond the 8,000 persons that have been diagnosed of TB and placed on treatment, another 9,000 missing cases in the communities need to be found.

“We need to find those cases that are missing within the communities and place them on treatments”, he said.

The 8,000 cases that were found in 2021, he said, was an improvement from previous years, and indicative of a better 2022.



“Last year, we did over 8,000 cases. It means that the health care workers are motivated, it means that a structure for success is available, and we all must take advantage of it.

“We can beat this disease in Rivers State”, he said.

Oris-Onyiri stated further that although the WHO has set aside 2035 as a time for the eradication of TB in the world, Rivers State was capable of eradicating it by 2028.

In her goodwill message to commemorate the 2022 WTD, the Programme Director, Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), Rivers ART Surge Project, Olupitan Olayemi, said the institute joins the state in celebration efforts made so far in the right to eliminate TB.

“Each year, we commemorate World TB Day to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic consequences of TB and step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. Globally, TB is the second leading infectious killer disease after COVID-19.

“As the lead Implementing Partner in the US CDC funded provision of HIV/AIDS Prevention, Care and Treatment in Rivers State, our core mandate in the Surge Project is to bridge the 79percent gap in identifying the people living with HIV, ensure their linkage to sustained treatment and achieve viral suppression as well support TBHIV services across all supported facilities in Rivers State.

“As the people of Rivers State celebrate the progress made thus far in the fight against TB, we wish you more years of leadership and innovation in the service to humanity”, she said.

The WTD is marked on the 24th of March annually across the world.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo