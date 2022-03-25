Opinion
Soludo And The Paradigm Shift
On 17th March, Professor Charles Soludo was administered oath-of-office to become the fifth governor of Anambra state having been returned by the INEC Returning Officer in the Anambra state governorship poll held on 6th and 9th November, 2021. By implication, the state has again successfully transited from one democratic government to another. However, as a tradition for desperate politicians, some gladiators despite losing transparently to Soludo are testing their luck as Plan-B at the election tribunal. From the inauguration speech, Soludo has taken full charge and supposedly working to bring to bear experiences garnered over the years particularly in the financial sector as apex bank helmsman. Observably, the new governor understands that his four-year tenure counts, thus no time to waste let alone get distracted.
Apart from his manifesto, expectations on Soludo are very high that it will take prudence to actualize. The luck Soludo has is that he is used to single-mindedness when on important tasks not minding who will be adversely affected as long as objectivity is on course. Recall that during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Soludo initiated the first banks consolidation exercise that swept many bank managing directors, executive directors, top management staff and other personnel out of jobs as a result of the bar raised by CBN leading to mergers to meet up. At the end, stronger and more efficient banks were birthed. And after his exit, his successors have continued to sustain the momentum. It submits that Soludo is a strong-minded reformer.
Suffice to say that ‘stepping on toes’ is not strange to Soludo albeit in public interests. At that period, those affected threatened, called him names, but he remained undeterred, instead, planning for the next stage. In preparation of the present task, Soludo has beforehand waived his peak academic label of professor and official title of ‘His Excellency’. In other words, the new governor is set to work amid distractions that must come. Listening to his inauguration speech, it is a new dawn for Anambra and all hands must be on deck to support these robust policies to translate to realities.
One of the core expectations from Soludo is to set a gallant template that will promote values and eradicate materialism, not in the state alone but in the entire region. This will possibly, successfully give a clear direction. The degree at which materialism has levitated in the society contributes highly to the collapse of societal values to the extent that humans are now reduced to animals, always killed for money-rituals. Back then, stories of money-rituals were always linked to one ‘Chief’ and ‘Alhaji’ and not rampant. But these days, young persons even below 20s that should focus on education or skill acquisitions, aggressively long for super-luxury stuffs and flamboyant lifestyles. Many have lured, killed schoolmates, job-seekers, girlfriends and innocent kids for money-rituals, and always recurring. This points to a dying society that calls for serious reforms. Hence, there must be a redirection.
Fundamentally, enthroning merit in government through sound-workforce irrespective of biological locations as done in the private sector remains a sine qua non to exploits. This accounts for the high profit records in the banking industry every now and then. Doing things rightly therefore, should not be misconstrued as arrogance. As a management professional, it must be understood that Soludo cannot afford to deviate from cultured ethics and proven principles. No bank’s boss places a relative in his bank and assigns vital tasks without requisite qualification and training as seen in our government quarters where nepotism is placed above merit. All the giants in the private sector hunt the best brains. Therefore, there must be a paradigm shift in that direction for outstanding results.
Again, the perception that government is a ‘national cake’ and therefore anything goes, which has thrived for decades remains the reason the dividends of democracy are poorly recorded. Nemo dat quod non habet states that “nobody gives what he does not have”. Governance must run accordingly to achieve expected results. This succumbs to the reason Soludo’s strategy to enthrone professionalism must be welcomed in good faith. The new administration must be supported to radically confront the endemic challenges with less distractions. It is time to move away from quack and epileptic-workforce domineering in government to proficient administration for outstanding outputs.
Perceptively, some members of his party may find the new approach unpleasant, having worked hard to deliver APGA during the poll. Like I responded during a live programme in Radio FM, Lagos that hooked up for my opinion, APGA should look at a bigger picture and see it as a blessing in disguise; an upshot of metamorphosis to mainstream politics. Life is characterised by give and take. By Soludo’s successful inauguration and hopefully, dividends of democracy along the line, the party will likely burst out in no distant time. But this can only be attained through exploits and strictly doing things proficiently. This is where understanding, solidarity is earnestly needed. Anambra people did not crave for Soludo for ‘business as usual’ but to overhaul and strengthen the system. This must be noted.
In fact, the cyclical, monumental failures and crawling-nature of the governments over the years have been as a result of impunity and defective engagements; recklessly using appointments to compensate party members, friends and relatives without requisite qualifications thereby making government spaces a dumping ground for the unskillful, leading to mismanagement. It is garbage-in, garbage-out (inputs determine the outputs). Nothing else cripples the country and until a bold step like Soludo’s action is deployed to correct these colossal errors, it will remain business as usual. Thus, APGA members should count it noble as team players of the long-expected reforms. Unavoidably, members must make necessary sacrifices in the interest of the party and society. To reposition the political party for posterity is certainly superior to controlling just a state. Thus, let the paradigm shift continue.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Opinion
Still On Nigeria’s Unity
Unity in Nigeria is a phrase that is almost a cliché in Nigeria. Most leaders in the country, at any suitable opportunity pontificate on national unity even when their commitment to its ideals remains in doubt. Our leaders are quick to claim that the unity of the nation cannot be negotiated even as their actions and inactions negate national cohesion.
During his nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary recently President Muhammadu Buhari, for the umpteenth time, emphasised that the unity of the country is not negotiable.
Many other political leaders have often also toed that path. When they want to claim to be patriotic, mostly for their own selfish gain, they call up the introductory statement of the Nigerian Constitution which has it that “We the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: having firmly and solemnly resolved to live in unity and harmony as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation …”
But they will hardly highlight that, being a federation; there are certain elements which must be seen in the country. Chiefly among them is that, in a federation, there must be devolution of power. Power should be shared proportionately between the various levels of government or the component units; there must be some measure of independence and autonomy for the component units. Do we have all these features in Nigeria’s federation? The answer is no.
In our country, the devolution of power is disproportionate. We have a situation where the government at the centre has overwhelming power in comparison with the states and the local governments. The federal government has control over the natural resources in any part of the country. This has given rise to the age-long agitation for resource control, particularly by the oil-producing areas that bear the brunt of oil exploration, from whose backyards oil, the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, is derived, yet they live in squalor.
Ours is a country where a state that cannot generate enough money to cater for its needs has nothing to fear because at the end of the month, finance commissioners will converge on Abuja to share the allocation for the month. We are aware of the ongoing legal tussle between the Government of Rivers State and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over Value-Added Tax (VAT) collection. Some states are given back the total sum of money generated from VAT, while other states are given a minute fraction of what was generated from their domain. While we wait to see how the issue plays out at the Supreme Court, we cannot help but wonder how there can be true autonomy and development of the various states in this manner?
There is also the issue of a centralised police force where, though there are police commissioners in the various states, they take orders from the Inspector General of Police in Abuja. The governors are called chief security officers but they are not in charge of security of their domains in the real sense of it. We have seen instances where some governors cried out that, though they are called the chief security officers of their states, they are almost helpless in the face of serious security challenges in their domains because the police commissioners do not obey them when they give orders concerning the situation; hence, the unending call for state police, which will engender effective policing of the states and reduce insecurity in the country.
Similarly, Section 14 (3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides for federal character, a principle that was introduced to engender a feeling of inclusiveness, such that all the people that make up the country will have the feeling that they are part of the country. It states: “The composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.” The same thing is applicable to the states.
Incidentally, today, we see the opposite of this constitutional provision playing out in the country. People from some certain ethnic groups are seen at the helm of affairs of government agencies, parastatals and all that. All the key security, intelligence and defence officers hail mainly from the president’s section of the country. All the three arms of government in this country – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary are headed by citizens of northern extraction who are also of the same religion. Some ethnic groups continue to be in power while other groups, particularly the minority groups, are hardly considered. Despite regular complaints from leaders of other regions in the complex diversity, the president has failed to defuse tension arising from the negative perception that our leader is overtly promoting sectionalism. I recall the Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBF) and immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, expressing shock and disappointment at President Buhari’s exclusion of Igbos in the appointment of the current Service Chiefs.
Some other minority ethnic groups have equally complained of being swallowed up by the three major ethnic groups in the country – Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba in many affairs of the nation, particularly in politics and leadership of the country. With the exception of former President Goodluck Jonathan, through an act of fate, the position for the president of the country had rotated among the three major groups, they claim. As the 2023 general elections draw near, all manner of arguments are being put up by people from the northern part of the country, a region that has been in power in the past seven years, in defence of another northern president come 2023.
So, in as much as one agrees that there are enormous benefits of Nigeria remaining as a united entity, it goes without saying that in view of the challenges and some structural problems associated with our federation, some of which have been highlighted, which is responsible for the endless calls for devolution of power, restructuring, resource control, state police, division of the country and many others, it is imperative that people from various parts of the country should come together and negotiate how to stay and move on together as one country.
We can remain a united and one indivisible nation but there is an urgent need to renegotiate the terms of the unity, so as to make every group feel more secure in the union. Renegotiating the terms of existence will bring more development to the country and solidify its unity. Nigeria is not the first to do so. Many other countries like the United Kingdom, the former Soviet Union and others toed and continue to toe that path and there is no doubt that Nigeria will be better if we emulate these countries.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Admonition To Nigerian Youth
There are two things to aim at in life: first, to get what you want and, after that, to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second. – William Bollitho.
With 2023 as an election year in Nigeria, there are indica
tions that prior to the proposed elections, some hard and trying experiences would feature across the nation. To say that the scrambles for political power are deadly activities in Nigeria, is an understatement. It is also true to say that majority of those who engage in such do-or-die activities are largely those who place little value on noble ideals and the sanctity of human life. Thus, prior to elections, there are usually increasing cases of ritual murders and missing persons. Perusal of police crime records and statistics would confirm this assertion.
Before the occurrence of serious upheavals, a few persons are usually permitted to foresee the shape of things to come. Some of such persons may be moved by the disturbing features of what they foresee, to warn the public to be more cautious and mindful of what they do and who they associate with. In this case, such admonition goes largely to Nigerian youth, especially those who have a habit of staying out late at night. Specifically, female youths are at greater risk of being used for ritual purposes.
Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936), English novelist and poet, would tell us that: “The female of the species is more deadly than the male”. The “more deadly” nature of the female species arises from the proclivity to preserve life even at the cost of personal sacrifices. This accounts for why virgins or young women feature more in ritual sacrifices.
Like the weird sisters of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, ritualists win ambitious power seekers to their harm, and like the instruments of darkness, win those who consult them with honest trifles, and then betray them to deepest consequences. The irony of power is that in the process of scrambling to get it, many prospects open up, but after the deeds to grab it have been done, then the consequences begin to appear, with an option to make more sacrifices, almost endlessly. Thus, like an aphrodisiac or an addiction, power gotten through blood, continues to demand endless sacrifices.
Getting into the deeper waters of political power is like taking a sweet but highly intoxicating wine. It becomes difficult to know when fair becomes foul, and foul fair. In the case of Nigerian politics, activities of supporters, financiers and party thugs often place the power seeker in a dilemma whereby a lot of crooked things can be done for his sake without him ordering or knowing about it. Any honest Nigerian politician would confess to a number of ugly things being done to put him in power, but without him knowing when such things were done. The price for this system of getting into power is the phenomenon of power holders becoming hostages to those who “made sacrifices” to place them in power.
“Sacrifices” made by political party barons, supporters and thugs constitute the dark side of politics, whereby such sacrifices range from financial support, to other unspeakable atrocities. Such unspeakable atrocities can include shopping for human parts for the witches’ brew. Those who know how pervasive the phenomenon of cultism is in Nigeria would know that rituals for political power go along with unspeakable atrocities. Once blood is involved, there is hardly an end in blood-letting activities.
Therefore, the admonition to Nigerian youth, as 2023 electioneering activities start, is a serious warning that the months ahead are dangerous for those who keep late nights. Crime statistics and records show that a larger percentage of violent crimes are committed during the period of darkness and in lonely places. Increasing cases of indecent assaults on women, including girls under the age of 18, have to do with some abnormality associated with cultism and rituals connected with unspeakable atrocities undertaken for power or money. Apart from indecent assaults, removal of vital body parts of the female sex are meant to serve ritual purposes.
Pitifully, some of the ritualists who demand or make use of human parts include those who claim to be pastors and prophetesses. There had been cases where placentas of women who gave birth to baby-girls are demanded and paid for, and at the end traced to “pastors who use placenta for pepper soup”.
From burglary and armed robbery to ritual murder and cultism, young men and women are involved, including some who have university education. Excuses of joblessness cannot justify such engagements. Rather, the company that an individual keeps can have corrupting influences. It is a pity that some of the youths who participate in unspeakable atrocities include children of respectable and highly placed parents. With the influence of money and connections, some parents get their erring children off the records of criminality.
This article is not meant to be an indictment on Nigerian youth, or trace the causes of growing cases of abnormalities in the society. Rather, it is a warning that there are increasing temptations capable of luring unsuspecting youths into acts that would be detrimental to their well-being. Apart from cultism and quick wealth, youths are exposed to a number of ideas, creeds and doctrines which may look noble on the surface but whose ultimate effects they may be unable to handle alone. There are some global organisations using electronic media to lure unsuspecting youths into various activities whose end results can be hard to handle.
Surely, there are a large number of Nigerians who are not themselves, but who from time to time can behave in strange ways. Apart from occult practices, youths can be lured into making certain experiments or taking certain combination of foods and concoctions which can alter their behavioural patterns. Locally, there is the possibility of being lured into political activities by some power hustlers, which can lead to a point of taking an oath of loyalty, with money serving as an appetiser. At the end of the day an unsuspecting youth may find himself doing things he did not bargain for.
From using firearms to carry out deeds of infamy, youths stand the risk of investing their loyalty where the promises given at the beginning turn out to be deceptive. More importantly is the need to be cautious and mindful of personal security, with regard to falling into the hands of ritual killers, for power purposes. Both ritual killers and kidnappers carry out their deeds mostly during dark periods. Staying home with parents at night can reduce the risk anyone can encounter outside.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
