Pinnick Plays Down Nigerians Want World Cup Ticket Story
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick, on Wednesday, disclosed that the football ruling body is taking the two matches between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana as “very serious business,” insisting that everything legal and acceptable is being done for Nigeria to achieve victory.
At a meeting with some members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management inside the NFF Secretariat on Wednesday, Pinnick admitted that the World Cup playoff fixture is a ‘war’ and must be approached with utmost commitment, focus and with zero tolerance for tardiness.
“Of course, we are not the ones going into the field. But the arrangements we put in place will, to a large extent, determine the spirit with which the players will enter the pitch. All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness. It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all.
“Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and from, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi. Nigerians do not want to hear any story; they only want to see the World Cup ticket.”
The NFF supremo made the statements while chairing a meeting that also included NFF Vice Presidents, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko; Dr Mohammed Sanusi (General Secretary); Executive Committee members, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Ahmed Yusuf; Charity Kadiri (Director of Finance and Administration); Ademola Olajire (Director of Media and Communications) and; Emmanuel Ayanbunmi (Chief Protocol Officer).
Chukwu Confident Of Eagles’ Victory Over Black Stars …As Eagles Land In Ghana
A former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, is optimistic about the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their play-off fixture with Ghana’s Black Stars.
Chukwu told Tidesports source in Enugu yesterday that he was “highly hopeful” of victory for the Super Eagles at the end of the two-leg encounter.
“I am optimistic of the national team’s victory. I am already praying and mobilising local support for their victory,” the retired Chukwu, who was an assistant coach when Nigeria made her debut at the USA 1994 finals, said.
He challenged the team’s coaching crew to deploy superior technical and tactical pattern of play as the Black Stars would definitely try to pull some surprises against the Super Eagles.
He also said he was sure Nigerians would rise in full support of the team, as “they have been supporting the Super Eagles all along and they will do same this time”.
Meanwhile, Super Eagles have landed in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti region for their Qatar 2022 World Cup Play- Off first leg tie against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.
The contingent flew into the city yesterday morning from Abuja on a chartered Air Peace flight.
They are expected to stay at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi City.
Rivers United Lauds Eunisell Over Sponsorship
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has been on fire this season. Game after game, the club gave superlative performances, thrashing title holders and country’s record champions, Akwa United FC and Enyimba, respectively.
It is mid-way into the 2021/22 season of the Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) and the Pride of Port Harcourt has tenaciously held on at the top of the chart, grabbing 42 points from 19 games so far.
The club has won 12 games, drew six and lost only once by a lone goal from Plateau United’s Akila Jidima, out of the first 19 games of the season. The club has also so far produced the season’s top two goal scorers in Ishaq Kayode and Chijoke Akuneto with 11 and nine goals, respectively.
Some of the key players attributed the success story to hard work and support from Eunisell Limited, its sponsor. Eunisell, West Africa’s largest specialty chemicals and oil and gas productions Solutions Company has consistently sponsored Rivers United FC for over five seasons.
The club’s top scorer who doubles as the league’s highest goal scorer so far, Ishaq Kayode on Tuesday said Eunisell’s sponsorship with Rivers United, one of the best in the NPFL, has aided the club and players to dig deep and produce impressive results.
Ishaq, who joined the top club in 2019 believed that similar sponsorship deals, more supports from corporate organsations for the NPFL and “bringing back the NPFL TV for robust match coverage will go a long way to grow local football leagues in Nigeria.”
According to Ishaq, what has kept the team going was “ the winning mentality, both home and away, and it helped us a lot. We saw all our matches like the final that we must win, and we worked as a team.”
He pledged that the team will fight hard for the league cup and go all the way to the continental championships to make fans and stakeholders proud.
He added that officiating has improved remarkably and that has encouraged players to go all out for results.
“Refereeing has been better and helped to improve the league a lot, because they let us know that we can win both away and home games now,” he remarked.
By: Akujobi Amadi
