Ghana, Nigeria Renew Rivalry For W/Cup Ticket
The fierce rivalry between West African heavyweights Ghana and Nigeria will be renewed this evening when they meet in Third Round CAF 2022 World Cup qualifying tie, set for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Kick-off is at 8.30pm.
The aggregate winner over two legs (the return game is set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday 29 March) will earn one of five African tickets to the Qatar World Cup in November and December later this year.
Ghana only just squeezed through to this final phase of qualification: they topped Group G ahead of South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe, but only edged Bafana Bafana on goals scored, as the teams finished level on points, head-to-head results and goal difference.
The Black Stars have since endured a torrid Africa Cup of Nations campaign, exiting the recent tournament in Cameroon after failing to win any of their group stage matches, including an embarrassing 2-3 reverse at the hands of Comoros.
This has seen the Ghana FA axe Milovan Rajevac and install Otto Addo as a caretaker, with the former Black Stars player looking to lead the national team back to the global showpiece, after missing out on qualification for the 2018 finals in Russia, for a fourth appearance (adding to 2006, 2010 and 2014).
“We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup,” said Addo.
“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, we believe in our strategies and we believe in the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as we go into these two matches.”
Nigeria, meanwhile, was emphatic winners of Group C earlier in the qualifiers, ending top of a pool which also included Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic. They had one major blip along the way, losing at home to the CAR in Lagos midway through the campaign, but quickly recovered to end two points clear at the head of the table.
The Super Eagles then put in a mixed showing at the AFCON in Cameroon, impressively topping a tough group with wins over Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, but just as they were installed as one of the tournament favourites, they were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia to exit at the round of 16.
Chukwu Confident Of Eagles’ Victory Over Black Stars …As Eagles Land In Ghana
A former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, is optimistic about the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their play-off fixture with Ghana’s Black Stars.
Chukwu told Tidesports source in Enugu yesterday that he was “highly hopeful” of victory for the Super Eagles at the end of the two-leg encounter.
“I am optimistic of the national team’s victory. I am already praying and mobilising local support for their victory,” the retired Chukwu, who was an assistant coach when Nigeria made her debut at the USA 1994 finals, said.
He challenged the team’s coaching crew to deploy superior technical and tactical pattern of play as the Black Stars would definitely try to pull some surprises against the Super Eagles.
He also said he was sure Nigerians would rise in full support of the team, as “they have been supporting the Super Eagles all along and they will do same this time”.
Meanwhile, Super Eagles have landed in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti region for their Qatar 2022 World Cup Play- Off first leg tie against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.
The contingent flew into the city yesterday morning from Abuja on a chartered Air Peace flight.
They are expected to stay at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi City.
Rivers United Lauds Eunisell Over Sponsorship
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has been on fire this season. Game after game, the club gave superlative performances, thrashing title holders and country’s record champions, Akwa United FC and Enyimba, respectively.
It is mid-way into the 2021/22 season of the Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) and the Pride of Port Harcourt has tenaciously held on at the top of the chart, grabbing 42 points from 19 games so far.
The club has won 12 games, drew six and lost only once by a lone goal from Plateau United’s Akila Jidima, out of the first 19 games of the season. The club has also so far produced the season’s top two goal scorers in Ishaq Kayode and Chijoke Akuneto with 11 and nine goals, respectively.
Some of the key players attributed the success story to hard work and support from Eunisell Limited, its sponsor. Eunisell, West Africa’s largest specialty chemicals and oil and gas productions Solutions Company has consistently sponsored Rivers United FC for over five seasons.
The club’s top scorer who doubles as the league’s highest goal scorer so far, Ishaq Kayode on Tuesday said Eunisell’s sponsorship with Rivers United, one of the best in the NPFL, has aided the club and players to dig deep and produce impressive results.
Ishaq, who joined the top club in 2019 believed that similar sponsorship deals, more supports from corporate organsations for the NPFL and “bringing back the NPFL TV for robust match coverage will go a long way to grow local football leagues in Nigeria.”
According to Ishaq, what has kept the team going was “ the winning mentality, both home and away, and it helped us a lot. We saw all our matches like the final that we must win, and we worked as a team.”
He pledged that the team will fight hard for the league cup and go all the way to the continental championships to make fans and stakeholders proud.
He added that officiating has improved remarkably and that has encouraged players to go all out for results.
“Refereeing has been better and helped to improve the league a lot, because they let us know that we can win both away and home games now,” he remarked.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Pinnick Plays Down Nigerians Want World Cup Ticket Story
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick, on Wednesday, disclosed that the football ruling body is taking the two matches between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana as “very serious business,” insisting that everything legal and acceptable is being done for Nigeria to achieve victory.
At a meeting with some members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management inside the NFF Secretariat on Wednesday, Pinnick admitted that the World Cup playoff fixture is a ‘war’ and must be approached with utmost commitment, focus and with zero tolerance for tardiness.
“Of course, we are not the ones going into the field. But the arrangements we put in place will, to a large extent, determine the spirit with which the players will enter the pitch. All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness. It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all.
“Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and from, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi. Nigerians do not want to hear any story; they only want to see the World Cup ticket.”
The NFF supremo made the statements while chairing a meeting that also included NFF Vice Presidents, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko; Dr Mohammed Sanusi (General Secretary); Executive Committee members, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Ahmed Yusuf; Charity Kadiri (Director of Finance and Administration); Ademola Olajire (Director of Media and Communications) and; Emmanuel Ayanbunmi (Chief Protocol Officer).
