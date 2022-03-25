Nation
Estate Agent Docked For Duping Client Of N5.3m
A 53-year-old estate agent, John Odunlami, yesterday appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court for allegedly duping an accommodation seeker of N5.3 million.
The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.
Odunlami, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 19, 2018 at Isabo area in Abeokuta.
Shonibare explained that the defendant conspired with others now at large, collected the sum of N5.3 million from the complainant, Mr Joseph Olusegun, under the pretence of securing an apartment for him in Abeokuta.
He said the complainant, a retiree, who resides in Lagos, was planning to relocate to Abeokuta.
He said the defendant collected the money from the complainant and converted it to his personal use.
He noted that the offences contravened sections 516, 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.
The Magistrate, Mrs Olajumoke Somefun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.
Somefun ordered that the sureties must be licenced bonds men recognised by the Ogun State Judiciary.
She adjourned the case until April 25, for hearing.
Nation
Unemployment, Indiscipline Responsible For Youth Restiveness-Emir
The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago,has attributed the incessant youth restiveness in Niger State to unemployment rates and failure by some parents to discipline and train their wards to become responsible citizens.
He spoke when a delegation from the At-Risk Children Project (ARC-P) led by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Minna on Thursday.
The Tide source reports that ARC-P is an initiative of the presidency designed to provide a multidimensional wide-ranging approach to the crisis of vulnerable children, including Almajiri children, street children and youths at risk potentially.
Umar noted unemployment, substance abuse and insecurity were not peculiar to Niger State alone, but that the country was suffering from these vices as a result of lack of jobs among the youth.
He said there was need for stakeholders and parents to restrategise on the way forward which was through empowerment of young people with life dignity skills to make them self-sufficient.
The emir, however, expressed optimism with the ARC-P which would engage youths and out-of-school children and pledged the support of the traditional leaders under his emirate.
Earlier, Uwais, said that the programme was designed to engage out-of-school children and youths across the state to become responsible citizens.
She solicited the support of the traditional rulers and communities towards the success of the programme, adding that the programme was to empower children and youths who had been marginalised to become producte.
Uwais said more than 30 youths resident in local government areas would be trained on skills such as basic literacy, numeracy, financial literacy methodology, agriculture and security who will in turn mentor out-of-school children on skills and empower them
Nation
Police Vow To Arrest Killers Of 35-Yr-Old Lady
The Ebonyi State Police Command has vowed to arrest and prosecute the killers of a 35-year-old woman, Nnenna Onu.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told journalists in Abakaliki yesterday that the command would leave no stone unturned in its investigation to arrest the killers.
The single lady was set ablaze alive by her assailants on December 23, 2021 and was burnt beyond recognition.
Her left leg was reportedly severed from her body and her remains were dumped behind her late father’s house in Onicha-Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA).
According to the police spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, will not rest until the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.
“The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Investigation) will join the team to the community and ensure stakeholders’ involvement in the matter in order help to arrest the perpetrators.
“They will be arrested no matter where they are,” Odah said.
She debunked speculations that police were not doing anything regarding the matter.
“It is not true that the police are not doing anything.
“Truth is that the matter was reported to us after two months it happened,” she further said.
Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the state has appealed to the Chairman of the LGA, Mr Felix Igboke, and other stakeholders to assist the police in fishing out those behind the dastardly act.
The State Coordinator of the Commission, Mr Christopher Okorie, made the call at a newsbriefing in Abakaliki.
Okorie said that the commission received the compliant about the incident from the deceased mother and sister, Agnes and Juliet, respectively, on February 10, alleging that Nnenna was murdered.
He said the complainants further alleged that the assailants had threatened to kill her and her mother.
He urged the Coordinator of Ezeukwa Development Centre, Mr Igwe Agwu, the traditional ruler and religious leaders in the community to join in the manhunt for Onu’s killers.
He further appealed to the public to report all cases of human rights violation to NHRC hotline 07060455554, police and others that are involved in human rights defence.
Okorie said: “Evil can be stopped only when it is exposed.
“We passionately call on all good spirited individuals, civil society organisations and other groups to come to the aid of this widow to get justice for her late daughter and safety for them.”
Nation
LG Workers In Enugu To Receive Minimum Wage Soon-Ugwuanyi
Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, says workers in the local government areas of the state will soon join their counterparts in the core ministries to receive the N30, 000 minimum wage.
Ugwuanyi disclosed this yesterday in Enugu during the 8th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State chapter.
The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr Uchechukwu Ogbonna.
Recall that the state government started the implementation of the minimum wage in February 2020 and only workers in the core ministries are currently receiving the new wage.
The governor said that the modalities for the implementation of the new wage in the local councils were being worked out.
“The state government is solidly behind local government workers to ensure they enjoy what their counterparts are enjoying.
“With the speed we are working on the implementation, it will not be long before we conclude,” he said.
Ugwuanyi said that it was one thing to agree on what to pay but another thing to implement.
The National President, NULGE, Mr Ambali Olatunji, said he was concerned that state governors had mismanaged local government council resources.
Olatunji said that the third tier of government was under siege by state political actors.
“All of us are witnessing systematic decay of the local government system caused by state political actors who are mismanaging the resources of the local councils.
“This cannot continue. It is as a result of this disconnect between the leaders and the led that most people are agitating in the country,” he said.
Olatunji commended the National Assembly for the bold step it took towards ensuring that the local councils were granted autonomy.
He said though NULGE had demanded for political autonomy, fiscal autonomy and administrative autonomy, the union was still happy that only fiscal autonomy was granted.
The NULGE president urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards ready to vote out lawmakers that worked against the realisation of local government autonomy.
“Nigeria will return to the path of progress if we solve the problems in the local government system,” Olatunji said.
The Tide source reports that in the ensuing elections, the incumbent NULGE President in the state, Mr Kenneth Ugwueze, was returned unopposed for a second term in the office.
The following officers were also returned unopposed: Mr Udeagha Ani (Deputy State President), Mr Clement Ude ( State Treasurer) and Mr Joe Nnamani (State PRO).
Others are Mrs Edith Otti (State Welfare Officer), Mr Chukwuma Uwaezuoke (Young Worker Representative) and Mrs Nkiru Igwesi (Chairperson, Women Committee).
