Buhari Okays Dangote Fertiliser For Forex Earnings, Economic Growth
President Muhammadu Buhari says the 2.5 billion dollar Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, will boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and accelerate economic growth.
The Tide’s source reports that Buhari stated this recently, while inaugurating the three million metric tonnes per annum urea production plant.
He said: “This fertiliser plant is further expected to enhance our administration’s drive towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production in the country.
“I commend the Chairman, Board and Management of Dangote Industries Ltd., for their business initiative in establishing this plant.
“It will reduce our dependence on importation of fertiliser, create jobs, increase the inflow of foreign exchange and accelerate economic growth.”
According to him, the establishment of the plant demonstrates the commitment of Dangote Industries Ltd. to the socio-economic development of the country and the well-being of Nigerians.
The President expressed optimism that the investment in the plant would replicate the group’s earlier experience in the cement sector where it had become a leading name in Nigeria and across the African continent.
“Dangote Industries Ltd. has created thousands of jobs across Nigeria. It is the second biggest employer of labour in this country after the Federal Government.
He continued that the nation also stood to gain extensively in forex earnings through excess production and exports from the plant.
“I am informed that you have already started exporting to other countries including the United States, India and Brazil.
“The coming on stream of the plant is creating huge opportunities in the area of job creation, trade, transport and logistics to earn significant wealth, reduce poverty and helping to secure the future of our nation,” he said.
President Buhari noted that the agricultural sector was a critical aspect of the economy and availability and affordability of fertiliser would lead to increased yields for farmers.
Noting that he was expecting a rise of new breeds of ‘agropreneurs’ who would take to farming and make the nation self-sufficient in food production, the President said “I want to assure all Nigerians that our government is focused on providing the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.
“We will continue to improve on infrastructure, power and security and other initiatives that will drive investments in our economy.
“Furthermore, we are partnering with the private sector through a tax credit scheme for the rehabilitation of roads across Nigeria under the Executive Order Seven.
“We know good roads contribute to easy movement of goods and services across the nation thus reducing the cost of doing business and improving productivity.
“We are also rehabilitating our railway lines and building new ones to lessen the burden on our roads and create an effective modern transportation network.”
Also speaking, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, lauded the Buhari-led administration for the support to end shortage of fertiliser in the country.
Emefiele noted that this had led to a significant increase of active fertiliser blending plants in Nigeria from seven in 2015 to 48 in 2022.
He said the import bill on fertiliser had not only dropped significantly, but the country was now earning forex through exportation of fertiliser.
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the Lekki Free Trade Zone was conceived by former Governor Bola Tinubu in 2003 to attract investments to the State.
He said the free trade zone today was host to Dangote Fertiliser Plant, which was the largest fertiliser plant in Africa and the second largest in the world.
The governor said there was also the 650,000BPD Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant and the Lekki Deep Sea Port within the same axis, making it a prime investment destination.
Countries Borrowing To Finance Budget Deficits Not Bad – DMO
The Director-General (DG) of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, has said countries borrowing to finance budget deficits and critical infrastructure is not necessarily a bad idea.
Disclosing this in an interview with The Tide’s source yesterday in Lagos while speaking during a programme on security issuance organised by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the DG said government borrowings were done by all countries across the world, mostly to finance critical infrastructure, the multiplier effects of which could not be overemphasised.
Oniha stated that successive Nigerian governments have had to borrow to fund budget deficits, adding that annual budgets would be affected if funds were not raised to support them.
“The issue of debt has become topical in Nigeria that sometimes it almost looks as if borrowing is an offence or a crime. The first thing we must understand is that countries across the world borrow, be it poor countries, advanced countries, developed countries, emerging markets, they all borrow.
“We usually hear complaints that debt levels are rising in Nigeria. Globally, debt levels are rising – not just in Nigeria,” she said, stressing that the advent of COVID-19 had also made borrowing imperative for many countries, regardless of size, population, or economic growth.
“What has happened with COVID-19 is that countries needed to spend more, not only on health needs but on social needs as well, because we need to take care of the people who are losing their jobs.
“We need to create incentives for the private sector to continue operating in order to avoid a big recession because most countries experienced (recession).
“We did as well, but we came out of it after two quarters. Government spending is one of the tools you can use properly to exit a recession,” she affirmed.
The DMO boss made a case for the Federal Republic of Nigeria with regards to financing budget deficits, financing specific projects and services like railways, roads, airports, et al., opining that infrastructural financing is in “itself an economy”, capable of creating enormous jobs across all sectors in the country.
“We also borrow to finance maturing loan obligations like the Federal Government of Nigeria bonds and Nigeria Treasury Bills,” Oniha said, and observed that certain statutory norms regulating government’s borrowings at various levels and guarding against fiscal impropriety arising from the process.
“The Fiscal Responsibility Act states that borrowing should be for capital purposes and for human capital development.
China Emerges Top In Computing Power
China is standing out in Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing, digital transformation of manufacturing and many other fields against the fierce competition in the global digital economy.
This is according to a report on the evaluation of the global computing power index in the 2021-2022 by cctv.com.
Jointly compiled by Tsinghua University, International Data Corporation (IDC) and other institutions, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the computing power, efficiency, application and infrastructure of 15 major economies.
Data show that among these economies, China has seen the biggest increase in the score of computing power in the 2021-2022 periods under review, and become a global leader with a score of 70.
The report also shows that manufacturing had ranked among the top three globally for the first time in terms of computing power, becoming one of the industries with the fastest growth in computing power input along with internet and finance.
The report said that the information technology spending of China in manufacturing had accounted for about 15 per cent of the global market in 2021, and the figure is expected to reach 20 per cent in 2025.
According to it, the AI computing power spending of the 15 economies among the total computing power spending has risen from nine per cent in 2016 to 12 per cent, signaling a rapid layout in the sector.
It points out that China has recently approved projects to build eight national computing hubs and approved plans on 10 national-data centre clusters.
The aim was to promote the green and intensive development of the computing power through the construction of efficient, intensive, universally applicable and beneficial new infrastructure.
Microsoft Spends $200m On ADC Initiative In Four Years
Microsoft says it has spent a total of $200 million since the introduction of its African Development Centre (ADC) in 2019.
The ADC West Africa Managing Director, Gafar Lawal, who disclosed this during the launch of the ADC’s office on Monday, said the ADC had since grown from 10 employees in 2019 to about 200 in 2022.
“The facility will continue our efforts towards training, equipping and hiring engineering talent in Nigeria and West Africa as a whole to contribute to the development of Microsoft products that are in use by over one billion devices and empowering millions of users and organizations across the world to do more”, he said.
The ADC office, which is now based at Kings Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, will house the centre’s product engineering, ecosystem development, and innovation teams.
The company added that its new facility would also house the Microsoft Garage, a new entity launched as part of ongoing efforts to scale innovation in the tech ecosystem.
Speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the launch of the ADC, which is the first in Africa, would strengthen the nation’s position as a leading regional digital innovation hub.
The Governor, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, added, “I join several Nigerians and Lagosians today in applauding Microsoft’s commitment to developing the tech in our state and country through this state-of-the-art 7-floor facility, which will improve employment and also contribute significantly to the training and rise of many tech giants in Nigeria.”
According to the Corporate Vice President of the Identity and Network Access Engineering Team at Microsoft, and executive sponsor of the ADC, Joy Chik, the company is set to hire more engineering talent in the nation.
