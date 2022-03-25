News
Banigo Vows To Continue Impacting Lives Of Young People
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has said that she remains passionate about positively impacting on the lives of young people, especially the girl-child.
Banigo stated this while presenting handbooks to teach young people on how to deal with the issues of sexual abuse, at the Federal Government College in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Represented by the Director of Documentation in her office, Paul Damgbor, Banigo said she decided to put the book together in view of the fact that a lot of people were sexually abused but do not know how to go about it or report the ugly incident.
She said it would enable the students, who were mostly members of the Protect the Girl Child Initiative Peer Club, to understand their rights, privileges, and duties as persons.
Banigo noted that it would even help persons that may have confided in them about being sexually abused, one way or the other, which according to her, would stem the tide of sexual molestation on young people, particularly the girl-child.
In her response, the Principal of Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Dr Iyang Ukpe, expressed gratitude to the deputy governor for the initiative that came in after the COVID-19 sit-at-home, which exacerbated the cases of rape and sexual abuse, adding that this was a timely intervention because of the awareness it has availed.
In her presentation on the topic,‘Preventing Unintended Adolescent Pregnancy’, the resource person, Mrs. Onyiye Anaba, who disclosed that sexual violence was a constant one, said that what they did was to tailor the topic around the central theme of the week.
Anaba said many adolescents have become pregnant unintentionally, adding that the aim was to discuss the causes and consequences as well as the prevailing data and statistics on unintended pregnancies with adolescents within the ages of 10 and 19 years, stressing that at the end of the day, they tried to help them with ways of preventing unintended adolescent pregnancies.
News
Legislative Assembly Passes Confidence Vote On LG Chairman
The Leader of the 9th Gokana Legislative Assembly, Hon. Barikor John Lebura, says he is confident in the administration of the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Confidence Nyima Deko.
Lebura told journalists recently that the House had earlier passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman because of his achievements, and that the members of the House have confidence in his leadership prowess.
The lawmaker said the legislative arm will continue to do anything possible to enable the chairman achieve his good plans for Gokana people.
”In Gokana, we operate a legislative/executive collaborative governance, which has seen to the successes recorded,” he said.
Lebura added that the numerous awards bagged by the council chairman were an indication of his good performance.
By: Feefeelo Peter & Wokoma Emmanuel
News
Rising Insecurity Worries NGF
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), yesterday, expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the nation.
The governors, in a communiqué signed by the NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, in Abuja after the NGF teleconference meeting, expressed concerns about the impact of the state of insecurity on Nigerians’ right to movement, and ultimately the country’s socio-economic development.
It added that the forum received an update on the implementation of the World Bank Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme from the Task Team Leader for the World Bank programme, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, in the company of the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri.
NG-CARES is an emergency programme to support state-level response to and recovery from the COVID-induced socioeconomic crisis.
It stated that the governors in response conveyed their commitment to secure and increase budget provisions that target the economic and social shocks in their states.
This, according to the governors, include social transfers, basic services, and livelihood support to poor and vulnerable households; food security and safe functioning of food supply chains; and the recovery of micro and small business enterprises.
“Following a briefing by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, on the Federal Government’s plan to develop 100 oxygen generation plants and rehabilitate general hospitals, in order to guarantee access to oxygen in all primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the country, members of the forum resolved to interface with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure oxygen sufficiency for all PHCs in the country.
“On the implementation of the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme a presentation by Senior Programme Manager of the NGF HelpDesk, Mr Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, dwelt specifically on the progress made by state governments on the deployment of e-procurement and contract award publication.
The communiqué stated that Ajogbasile disclosed that 32 states were already transitioning or implementing e-procurement systems in at least four ministries, including the state ministries of health, education, and public works).
The e-procurement and contract award publication is using the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) format, the forum resolved to deepen its current collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY) and the World Bank to strengthen the procurement plans and transaction implementation strategies of state governments.
The governors also received a briefing on the Nigerian Economy: New Perspectives, from Chief Economic Adviser to Mr. President, Dr Doyin Salami.
It added that after the briefing a consensus was reached by the governors to intensify economic diversification and food security initiatives including support for large scale all-season commercial farming.
“Consensus was also reached to strengthen fiscal sustainability by crowding in private investment; promoting the development of regional corridors and infrastructure plans; as well as curtailing the uncertainty associated with the oil and gas industry.”
The governors also pledged to the NNPC as well as security agencies in the country to protect the country’s oil infrastructure and investments as well as the ecosystem of the Niger Delta.
News
Rivers Can Eliminate TB By 2030, If…
Rivers State is capable of eliminating tuberculosis before the end of 2030 with the right partnership and investment, according to the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Ndidi Chikanele Utchay.
Utchay, who disclosed this in her welcome address during an event marking the 2022 World Tuberculosis Day (WTD), in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said a lot was currently being done to ensure that the state was free of TB before the end of 2030.
“Fortunately, TB is curable and is among the diseases marked for eradication by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In Rivers State, the ‘End TB Strategy’ continues to guide our resolve to eliminate TB before the year 2030, with focus on the three pillars of Integrated Patient-Centred Care and Prevention, Bold Policies and Supportive Systems, and Intensified Research and Innovation”, she said.
She explained that the determination of the state to eliminate TB in the state informed the expansion of diagnostic service points from the rapid diagnostic machines (Gen-Expert) to 17 machines with a new “16-modules Gen-Expert diagnostic machine recently installed at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), 642 Directly Observed Treatment Shortcourse (DOTs) centres and 121 microscopic sites for monitoring of treatments”.
Utchay stated further that the support from partners in the state has introduced new diagnostic equipment such as TB Lamp, Trunat, and LF Lan to ensure that people have access to TB diagnostic and treatment services, “which has been, and will continue to be free-of-charge”.
Noting the 2022 theme, which is “Invest to End TB, Save Lives”, with the national slogan: “Give More, Do More, End TB”, she said it was inline with the state’s strategy to engage the corporate sector in partnership.
While thanking the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for what she called his immeasurable support to health issues, she noted that with the right investment and partnership, Rivers State can be free of TB before 2030.
In acknowledging the successes recorded by the state in pursuit of eliminating TB, the state Programme Manager, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Burulli Ulcer, Dr. Victor Oris-Onyiri, stated that beyond the 8,000 persons that have been diagnosed of TB and placed on treatment, another 9,000 missing cases in the communities need to be found.
“We need to find those cases that are missing within the communities and place them on treatments”, he said.
The 8,000 cases that were found in 2021, he said, was an improvement from previous years, and indicative of a better 2022.
“Last year, we did over 8,000 cases. It means that the health care workers are motivated, it means that a structure for success is available, and we all must take advantage of it.
“We can beat this disease in Rivers State”, he said.
Oris-Onyiri stated further that although the WHO has set aside 2035 as a time for the eradication of TB in the world, Rivers State was capable of eradicating it by 2028.
In her goodwill message to commemorate the 2022 WTD, the Programme Director, Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), Rivers ART Surge Project, Olupitan Olayemi, said the institute joins the state in celebration efforts made so far in the right to eliminate TB.
“Each year, we commemorate World TB Day to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic consequences of TB and step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. Globally, TB is the second leading infectious killer disease after COVID-19.
“As the lead Implementing Partner in the US CDC funded provision of HIV/AIDS Prevention, Care and Treatment in Rivers State, our core mandate in the Surge Project is to bridge the 79percent gap in identifying the people living with HIV, ensure their linkage to sustained treatment and achieve viral suppression as well support TBHIV services across all supported facilities in Rivers State.
“As the people of Rivers State celebrate the progress made thus far in the fight against TB, we wish you more years of leadership and innovation in the service to humanity”, she said.
The WTD is marked on the 24th of March annually across the world.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
