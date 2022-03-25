Niger Delta
Association Constitutes Executive To Tackle Dev Challenges
The national body of Odoro Ikono Development Association (OIDA) has inaugurated the board of trustees and executive committee to tackle problem through their selfless service and patriotic outpouring of love towards their hard work for the community to experience development.
The National President, Elder Victor Usah, who spoke with media practitioners during the inauguration at Ini Local Government Area, said the Odoro Ikono development association has existed as early as the days before the Nigerian-Biafra war, He described the association as a socio-cultural non-profit body with the sole aim of uplifting the living standard of our people socially , mentally and infrastructurally.
He commended the founding fathers for their focus and vision through the association to establish secondary schools toward their selfless service being patriotic to the community.
According to him, the newly inaugurated board of trustees would not disappoint them.
He appealed to his people to sink their difference and identify with this body so that they can build a bright and prosperous future for our upcoming generation.
The occasion chairman, Elder Victor Okon, advised the new executive to be focused and emulate the founding fathers’ vision while believing that without love and unity nobody can move forward. He thanked the founding fathers for their selfless and untiring sacrifices. He prayed that God would surely blessed and reward them over their vision
The Secretary, Dr Nnyanga Akpan said the new crops of individuals were people with integrity who have focus, vision, passion and scarified for the community development not minding the uphill task ahead to succeed.
Niger Delta
Kumuyi Lauds Diri On Development, Arrives Bayelsa For Crusade
Renowned gospel preacher and the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has given thumbs up to the Bayelsa State Government for expanding the frontiers of development regardless of the current harsh economic realities.
Kumuyi stated this on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen during his courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, quoted the revered gospel preacher as saying that the present administration in the state was making steady progress to justify their election.
He also commended the people of the state for their resilience, peaceful disposition and support to the government, and prayed God for greater progress in the state.
According to Kumuyi, they were in the state for a global crusade with the theme, “Full Redemption For All Through Christ”, which he said would bring salvation to individuals, families and communities in the state and beyond.
The General Superintendent, who informed that the Deeper Life Ministry had earlier taken the global crusade to several states in the country including Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, and Cross-River, invited the Governor, his Deputy and all members of the State Executive Council to the crusade.
“The Bayelsa State Government is in the limelight of the glory of God and there is a great improvement. The people are proactive and they know that whatever is happening, the Lord will see them through.
“The Government is doing whatever needs to be done to make sure that the people justify why they elected the government. And they are making progress and we are looking forward to greater progress for the government, the people and the state”, he said.
Responding, Governor Douye Diri noted that Bayelsa State and his administration count it as a thing of great joy to play host to the global crusade.
Diri who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo,pointed out that the visit of two highly respected men of God in the persons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor W.F. Kumuyi to Bayelsa in the first quarter of the year, portends a good omen for the state.
“The Government and people of Bayelsa are very happy to have you again. We count ourselves lucky to be among the very few states to host two men of God whom we consider very great in Nigeria. Our father, Pastor Adeboye was here I think just last month.
“And you, another great father is here to spend some days with us. Our joy knows no bounds because these two important visits are all taking place in the first quarter of this year. This clearly shows that our state is in the right direction”, Diri said.
He thanked Pastor Kumuyi and his team for the visit, noting that his visits had always renewed the people’s faithfulness and hope in God.
The state governor also commended the Deeper Life Church for being steadfast on its message of righteousness and salvation, stressing that messages from the pulpit should be such that would inspire people to seek the Kingdom of God.
Niger Delta
2023: Don Canvasses Zoning Assembly Seats Among Wards, Communities
A lecturer at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Dr Coronation Tokpo Edward, has said zoning of House of Assembly seats amongst wards and communities in the various Constituencies of the state would foster unity and ameliorate the spate of marginalisation in parts of the state.
The lecturer, a one-time councillor in the Southern Ijaw council area of Bayelsa State expressed this view while speaking with The Tide in Yenagoa on the sidelines of the calls by a group, ‘Ogboin-Ibe forum,’ that the Assembly seat for Southern Ijaw Constituency One be rotated amongst the three communities of Amassoma, Otuan and Amatolo, which make up the Constituency, respectively.
Tokpo, who said the Amassoma Communitiy has systematically denied the two other sister Communities of Otuan and Amatolo the privilege of occupying the Assembly seat, revealed that from the beginning of the present democratic dispensation in 1999 till date, all the elected Assembly members from the constituency have been indigenes of Amassoma Communitiy.
He called on stakeholders to prevail on Amassoma and all political parties in the state to ensure that there was a level playing ground in the forthcoming election and consider to cede the position to aspirants from Otuan and Amatolo as candidates for the seat and not contrary.
He noted that though performance rating records at his disposal show that some erstwhile Assembly members of the constituency of Amassoma origin initiated and carried out impactful projects in the constituency, no meaningful impact has been made by the current representative of the Constituency since assumption of office in 2019.
“Southern Ijaw Constituency One comprises Amassoma, Otuan and Amatolo Communities. But as we speak,from 1999-till date, all the House of Assembly members that the constituency has had were from one Communitiy, Amassoma.
“Infact, these three Communities and their two sister communities that are now in Delta State were of the same ancestral origin of Ogboin Kingdom. Very recently, following the growing concern for zoning of the Assembly seat of the Constituency among the three sister communities of the Kingdom that are in Bayelsa state, a group, the ‘Ogboin-Ibe forum, has added its voice calling on rotation of the seat to give all the three Communities and each ward a sense of belonging.
“The calls are getting stronger each day and I hope that political parties and stakeholders in the name of Justice, equality and fair play would listen to these voices calling for a common understanding for the avoidance of political marginalization.
“ The issue of zoning has been a thorny one over the years. That Otuan in the Second Republic produced the Assembly member in the old Rivers State House of Assembly and that because Otuan had also had one or two members of the National Assembly in the distant past is not a yardstick that Amatolo and Otuan can not or should not produce a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in the current democratic era”, he said.
“In 1999, the late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha was elected Governor of Bayelsa State and the Otuan and Amatolo people massively supported him like many other parts of the state. Someone from Otuan, the late Hon. Foster Otoko was also elected to the House of Representatives and the brothers worked together. Why can we not now have an understanding on the issue of zoning so that the three communities can have a sense of belonging?”, he asked..
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
3,000 Receive Farm Inputs From A’ Ibom
The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Akwa Ibom State chapter, says the state government has distributed farm inputs to no fewer than 3, 000 farmers for this year’s planting season.
The AFAN Chairman in the state, Mr Bassey Inwang made this known to newsmen in Uyo yesterday.
Inwang said the distribution was done by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Mary Ukoette, on behalf of the state government at the Seed Multiplication Farm, Ikot Ekang Abak Local Government Area.
He said that the 3, 000 farmers were given cassava cuttings and maize grains to start the new planting season and ensure food sufficiency in the state.
The AFAN chairman commended Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration for making the distribution of the inputs possible and investing in agriculture.
“The farm inputs were cassava cuttings and maize grains. They were distributed to 3,000 farmers this year.
“There was symbolic planting by the Ministry of Agriculture at Ikot Ekang, Abak, to officially commence the 2022 planting season,” he said.
Inwang also pleaded for more government’s support in the area of farm preparation.
According to him, farm clearing and preparation are capital intensive that require more resources from farmers.
He said that there was need to move away from the traditional farming method to a more sophisticated and mechanised farming, for increase in yields and profit.
”Well, we ‘will give them a pass mark. But we need more in the area of mechanised farming, especially in the area of farm preparation.
“We need tractors, harvesters and other mechanised farm equipment,” he said.
Inwang, who urged the people of Akwa Ibom State to embrace agriculture, appealed to farmers to encourage the youths to be actively engaged in farming to feed the increasing population.
The AFAN chairman said the inauguration of FADAMA Micro Finance Bank in the state in February served as a facility to improve agriculture.
