Alli Assures Hard Working Staff Of Job Security

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has been on fire this season. Game after game, the club gave superlative performances, thrashing title holders and country’s record champions, Akwa United FC and Enyimba, respectively.

It is mid-way into the 2021/22 season of the Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) and the Pride of Port Harcourt has tenaciously held on at the top of the chart, grabbing 42 points from 19 games so far.

The club has won 12 games, drew six and lost only once by a lone goal from Plateau United’s Akila Jidima, out of the first 19 games of the season. The club has also so far produced the season’s top two goal scorers in Ishaq Kayode and Chijoke Akuneto with 11 and nine goals, respectively.

Some of the key players attributed the success story to hard work and support from Eunisell Limited, its sponsor. Eunisell, West Africa’s largest specialty chemicals and oil and gas productions Solutions Company has consistently sponsored Rivers United FC for over five seasons.

The club’s top scorer who doubles as the league’s highest goal scorer so far, Ishaq Kayode on Tuesday said Eunisell’s sponsorship with Rivers United, one of the best in the NPFL, has aided the club and players to dig deep and produce impressive results.

Ishaq, who joined the top club in 2019 believed that similar sponsorship deals, more supports from corporate organsations for the NPFL and “bringing back the NPFL TV for robust match coverage will go a long way to grow local football leagues in Nigeria.”

According to Ishaq, what has kept the team going was “ the winning mentality, both home and away, and it helped us a lot. We saw all our matches like the final that we must win, and we worked as a team.”

He pledged that the team will fight hard for the league cup and go all the way to the continental championships to make fans and stakeholders proud.

He added that officiating has improved remarkably and that has encouraged players to go all out for results.

“Refereeing has been better and helped to improve the league a lot, because they let us know that we can win both away and home games now,” he remarked.

By: Akujobi Amadi