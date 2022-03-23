Featured
Wike Justifies S’South’s Primacy To PDP …Says Party Must Treat Zone With Fairness, Justice
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has tasked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to treat the South-South geopolitical zone with fairness, justice and equity.
The governor noted that having consistently voted for the PDP since 1999, the party cannot at this crucial moment ignore the South-South’s contributions to its success.
Wike gave the admonition during the zonal meeting of PDP stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.
“The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity. It is not only when it comes to work, it is not only when it comes to giving votes, that we will all remember that the South-South is the pillar. When it also comes to sharing dividends of democracy, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party.”
Ahead of the 2023 general election, Wike charged his colleagues, National Assembly members and other stakeholders from the South-South zone to set aside their differences in the overall interest of the PDP.
“We have all said that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to takeover in 2023. That is true. But we cannot takeover if we are not united. We cannot takeover if we don’t work together.”
The Rivers State governor stressed that the only way PDP could wrest political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government in 2023 was for it to remain united.
He said Nigerians were already disenchanted with the APC-led Federal Government that has through its anti-people economic policies, inflicted hardship on the masses.
According to the governor, APC’s poor governance was clearly manifest in the widespread poverty in Nigeria, insecurity, poor electricity supply, and scarcity of petroleum products.
“It is for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud; because if we don’t takeover in 2023, Nigerians will never forgive PDP. All the opportunity abounds, and so, we must take this opportunity and make Nigerians happy.”
The governor said PDP has realised its past mistakes, and when given another opportunity will not take Nigerians for granted as the ruling APC was doing today.
“Now that Nigerians have opened the door for us, we must make Nigerians happy. This (APC) government is a government of excuses. Every morning, one excuse;every afternoon, one excuse; and in the night, one excuse. I’ve never seen a party that makes promise without fulfilling the promise.”
Wike said the Federal Government’s declaration that it has deleted Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act smacks of corruption.
In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri called for the urgent constitution of the NDDC Board, saying that what was going on in the commission was an aberration.
Diri said, “I want to join my colleagues to welcome all of us to this maiden meeting of our South-South zone stakeholders’ summit.
“Our zone needs this very regularly.We need to come together like this, unite as a people and take our destiny in our hands. I am sure that this summit will not end today.We will continue to meet to look at the issues challenging and confronting this zone.
“I like to join again the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum on the issues of the Niger Delta Development Commission, while we are still calling for the real constitution of the NDDC Board. It has never happened in the history of that commission that the board will be taken over by a single administrator.
“The NDDC today is more like a private property to some persons in government, and as governors, we have made this call over and over, and we will not stop. I am sure that in our meeting today, we will look at that because it affects us.
“Beyond that, we were told about the forensic audit of NDDC. Where is the report of the forensic audit? Today is another good opportunity for us to call for the report of the forensic audit of the NDDC.
“A lot of billions have been involved in that, and even as we speak, we still hear a lot of stories about the corruption that is on wholesome scale in NDDC.
“We are the ones directly affected, and we cannot continue to keep quiet.Beyond that, I like to draw our attention to the issue of NNPC.
“Recently, the NNPC was privatised, and NNPC is advertising for construction of roads in Nigeria. But it failed to include any South-South state. This is unacceptable”, Diri added.
Present at the meeting were Governors, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.
Other dignitaries in attendance included PDP national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; Senator George Sekibo; House of Reps Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu; former Deputy Speaker House of Reps, Hon Austin Opara; former governors of Cross River and Rivers states, Senator Liyel Imoke and Sir Celestine Omehia.
Members of the State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State Chapter led by the Chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor and other delegates from Rivers State, including Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Sen. Olaka Nwogu; Bro. Felix Obuah; and Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, among others, attended the summit.
A communique issue at the end of the South-South Stakeholders’ Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, March 21, 2022, read in full: “On this 21st day of March, 2022, stakeholders of the South-South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and resolved as follows:That the zone is committed to the enthronement of true federalism in all ramifications, both in principle and practice.
“That the zone is worried over the prevailing state of insecurity across the country and calls for more concerted effort to enhance the operational efficiency of the security architecture. It therefore resolved that the zone reiterates its demand for creation of state police.
“The zone frowns at the continuous and unlawful violation of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act by the use of Sole Administrator in the management and running of the agency and calls on federal government asa matter of urgency to immediately constitute a Governing Board.
“The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the NDDC be made public and implemented without further delay.
“The zone is also fully in support of the provision of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President of Nigeria comes from the Southern part of Nigeria.
“That the zone commends the PDP governors of the South-South for putting the region on the world map through the development projects being initiated and commissioned regularly.
“The zone also resolved that NNPC should recognize the region in siting infrastructural projects as being implemented in other regions.
“The zone also frowned that despite the contributions of the zone to the economy of the nation, stakeholders are worried and frowns at the fact that there is no existent of federal presence by way of projects in the region, including the non-completion of the East-West Road.
“The zone commends the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel for making the hosting of the summit amemorable one.We so submit”, the communiqué added.
Featured
Wike Justifies S’South’s Primacy To PDP …Says Party Must Treat Zone With Fairness, Justice
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has tasked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to treat the South-South geopolitical zone with fairness, justice and equity.
The governor noted that having consistently voted for the PDP since 1999, the party cannot at this crucial moment ignore the South-South’s contributions to its success.
Wike gave the admonition during the zonal meeting of PDP stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.
“The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity. It is not only when it comes to work, it is not only when it comes to giving votes, that we will all remember that the South-South is the pillar. When it also comes to sharing dividends of democracy, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party.”
Ahead of the 2023 general election, Wike charged his colleagues, National Assembly members and other stakeholders from the South-South zone to set aside their differences in the overall interest of the PDP.
“We have all said that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to takeover in 2023. That is true. But we cannot takeover if we are not united. We cannot takeover if we don’t work together.”
The Rivers State governor stressed that the only way PDP could wrest political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government in 2023 was for it to remain united.
He said Nigerians were already disenchanted with the APC-led Federal Government that has through its anti-people economic policies, inflicted hardship on the masses.
According to the governor, APC’s poor governance was clearly manifest in the widespread poverty in Nigeria, insecurity, poor electricity supply, and scarcity of petroleum products.
“It is for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud; because if we don’t takeover in 2023, Nigerians will never forgive PDP. All the opportunity abounds, and so, we must take this opportunity and make Nigerians happy.”
The governor said PDP has realised its past mistakes, and when given another opportunity will not take Nigerians for granted as the ruling APC was doing today.
“Now that Nigerians have opened the door for us, we must make Nigerians happy. This (APC) government is a government of excuses. Every morning, one excuse;every afternoon, one excuse; and in the night, one excuse. I’ve never seen a party that makes promise without fulfilling the promise.”
Wike said the Federal Government’s declaration that it has deleted Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act smacks of corruption.
In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri called for the urgent constitution of the NDDC Board, saying that what was going on in the commission was an aberration.
Diri said, “I want to join my colleagues to welcome all of us to this maiden meeting of our South-South zone stakeholders’ summit.
“Our zone needs this very regularly.We need to come together like this, unite as a people and take our destiny in our hands. I am sure that this summit will not end today.We will continue to meet to look at the issues challenging and confronting this zone.
“I like to join again the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum on the issues of the Niger Delta Development Commission, while we are still calling for the real constitution of the NDDC Board. It has never happened in the history of that commission that the board will be taken over by a single administrator.
“The NDDC today is more like a private property to some persons in government, and as governors, we have made this call over and over, and we will not stop. I am sure that in our meeting today, we will look at that because it affects us.
“Beyond that, we were told about the forensic audit of NDDC. Where is the report of the forensic audit? Today is another good opportunity for us to call for the report of the forensic audit of the NDDC.
“A lot of billions have been involved in that, and even as we speak, we still hear a lot of stories about the corruption that is on wholesome scale in NDDC.
“We are the ones directly affected, and we cannot continue to keep quiet.Beyond that, I like to draw our attention to the issue of NNPC.
“Recently, the NNPC was privatised, and NNPC is advertising for construction of roads in Nigeria. But it failed to include any South-South state. This is unacceptable”, Diri added.
Present at the meeting were Governors, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.
Other dignitaries in attendance included PDP national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; Senator George Sekibo; House of Reps Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu; former Deputy Speaker House of Reps, Hon Austin Opara; former governors of Cross River and Rivers states, Senator Liyel Imoke and Sir Celestine Omehia.
Members of the State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State Chapter led by the Chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor and other delegates from Rivers State, including Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Sen. Olaka Nwogu; Bro. Felix Obuah; and Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, among others, attended the summit.
A communique issue at the end of the South-South Stakeholders’ Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, March 21, 2022, read in full: “On this 21st day of March, 2022, stakeholders of the South-South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and resolved as follows:That the zone is committed to the enthronement of true federalism in all ramifications, both in principle and practice.
“That the zone is worried over the prevailing state of insecurity across the country and calls for more concerted effort to enhance the operational efficiency of the security architecture. It therefore resolved that the zone reiterates its demand for creation of state police.
“The zone frowns at the continuous and unlawful violation of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act by the use of Sole Administrator in the management and running of the agency and calls on federal government asa matter of urgency to immediately constitute a Governing Board.
“The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the NDDC be made public and implemented without further delay.
“The zone is also fully in support of the provision of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President of Nigeria comes from the Southern part of Nigeria.
“That the zone commends the PDP governors of the South-South for putting the region on the world map through the development projects being initiated and commissioned regularly.
“The zone also resolved that NNPC should recognize the region in siting infrastructural projects as being implemented in other regions.
“The zone also frowned that despite the contributions of the zone to the economy of the nation, stakeholders are worried and frowns at the fact that there is no existent of federal presence by way of projects in the region, including the non-completion of the East-West Road.
“The zone commends the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel for making the hosting of the summit amemorable one.We so submit”, the communiqué added.
Featured
FG, States, LGAs Share N590.546bn
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N590.546billion February 2022 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 774 Local Government Areas.
This was contained in a communiqué issued, yesterday, at the end of a virtual meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for March, 2022.
A breakdown shows that the N590.546billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N337.432billion; distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N165.635billion and Excess Bank Charges of N7.479billion and Non-Mineral Revenue of N80.000billion.
In February 2022, the total deductions for cost of collection was N 23.989billion and the total deductions for statutory transfers and refunds was N80.498billion.
The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $35.371million.
The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N590.546billion; the Federal Government received N236.177billion, the State Governments received N190.007billion and the Local Government Councils received N140.612billion.
A total of N23.750billion was shared to the relevant states as 13percent derivation revenue.
The distributable statutory revenue of N337.432billion was available for the month.
From this, the Federal Government received N165.248billion, the state governments received N83.816billion and the local government councils received N64.618billion.
The sum of N23.750billion was shared to the relevant states as 13percent derivation revenue.
In February, 2022, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N177.873billion.
This was lower than the N191.222billion available in the month of January, 2022 by N13.349billion.
Also, N5.123billion allocation to NEDC and N7.115billion cost of collection were deducted from the N177.873billion gross Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, resulting in the distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N165.635billion.
From the N165.635billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N24.845billion, the state governments received N82.818billion and the local government councils received N57.972billion.
The Federal Government received N3.940billion from the total Excess Bank Charges of N7.479billion.
The state governments received N1.998billion, the local government councils received N1.541billion.
The Federal Government received N42.144billion, the state governments received N21.376billion and local government councils received N16.480billion from the N80.000billion Non-Mineral Revenue.
According to the communiqué, in the month of February, 2022, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) increased significantly while Oil and Gas Royalties increased marginally.
Import and Excise Duties, Companies Income Tax (CIT), and Value Added Tax (VAT) recorded considerable decreases.
Featured
Rivers, One Of Safest States In Nigeria, Wike Affirms …Says Our Opponents Know We’ve Done Well On Infrastructure …As Jonathan, Diri, Others Celebrate Zilly-Aggrey At 60
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said the recent Nigerian Police Force’s recognition of Rivers state as one of the safest states in the country was a testimony of his administration’s huge investment in security of lives and property.
The governor noted that in spite of the smear campaign by the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Dr Dakuku Peterside and his cohorts against his governorship aspiration in 2015, he has in the last seven years improved the security situation, critical infrastructure and economic fortune of Rivers State.
Wike made this assertion during the 60th birthday celebration of the founder of the Royal House of Grace Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The event coincided with Apostle Zilly-Aggrey’s 29th wedding anniversary.
Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, the governor said irrespective of the opposition’s intentional efforts to undermine his reputation and credibility in 2015, he has consciously focused on delivery of quality governance in Rivers State.
Wike lauded Zilly-Aggrey and the Christian community in Rivers State for supporting his political aspiration and ignoring the smear political campaign by the opposition that he was a member of a secret society.
“We are glad that the Christians stood up. We are glad that the Christians in this place did not go to sleep, that is why I thought it necessary to recall this incident because the hour has come again. And we are also proud to say as an administration that we have not failed the Christian community.
“As government, we built a worship place for the Christian community for the first time in the history of Rivers State, the wonderful edifice called the Christian Ecumenical Centre, where Christians gather and call the name of God.
“We have also, with the fear of God almighty, not taken your support and prayer for granted as we have delivered on critical infrastructure. Today, anybody who has lived in this city (Port Harcourt) in the last five years will agree with me that even our opponents agree that we have done well in terms of infrastructure.
“We have also improved the security situation in this state. And I tell you that the crime index for this state has dropped drastically. Last year, the Nigerian Police Force recognised Rivers State as one of the safest states. And so, what is the implication of that? It means that the economic activities of the state had improved, and then, the economic index of the state has also improved.”
Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor urged the church to be wary of those who profess to be Christians, but engage in political smear campaign with the intent to deceive them and the public.
Wike noted that Zilly-Aggrey had started his Christian life as an ordinary convert to the faith.
He added that ever since, like the mustard seed, Zilly-Aggrey has progressed to become a great man of God amply endowed with uncommon prophetic vision and power.
“As a general in the kingdom of God and leader of His flock, you have taught the Word, lived and shared it with millions across the globe, reached and led countless lost souls unto salvation.
“Over the years, you have been an epitome of faith, goodness, hard work, love, service, diligence, holiness, truth and a faithful disciple of our Lord, Jesus the Christ.
“There is no doubt that your life and ministry have been and still are a blessing to Christendom, the government and people from all walks of life.
“Personally, I will always appreciate your interest, love and prayers for our state and the blessings God has used you to spread to my family, the government and people of Rivers State; for which, we are joyously grateful”, Wike said.
Also speaking at the thanksgiving service marking the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan noted that over the years, the clergyman had worked hard and recorded tremendous successes in the vineyard of God, reconciling man with God.
Speaking through a virtual message at the service, Jonathan said Zilly-Aggrey’s life had been a blessing to the body of Christ.
“You have continued to use the pulpit to reconcile man back to God. You have brought peace and unity among people,” he said.
Congratulating him on his twin celebrations, the former president prayed God to continue to sustain him in the path of truth, righteousness and grace just as he wished him more years of marital bliss.
Similarly, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri encouraged Christians to participate in politics, adding that it was by the divine benevolence of God that he became the governor of his state.
Diri described Zilly-Aggrey as a man of many parts, who has used his ministry to make a difference in the lives of people by changing their mind-sets towards the service of God.
The governor said he was joining the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states as well as the entire Ijaw nation to celebrate the cleric and his family, noting that he has cut his teeth in the service to humanity and God.
Diri restated his position that the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states were one, and called for more collaboration to foster peace, unity and development.
“Bayelsans are here in their numbers because they love you. The good Lord who has kept you up to 60 years, we pray will add another 60 years.
“The people of Bayelsa and Rivers are brothers and sisters. Bayelsa was created as a result of administrative convenience to fast-track development.
“We do not need to carry arms against each other. We need to collaborate to bring development very fast to our people.”
The Bayelsa helmsman said as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the country’s 2023 elections, the only place to seek political power was in the house of God rather than resort to carrying arms against one another.
He urged Christians not to shy away from politics but actively participate in order to sanitise the system and engender overall development.
“There is no other place to seek for power than the house of God. I am a living testimony.
“Christians cannot run away from politics. Do not say politics is very dirty because after God’s power, you have political power. I encourage all of you to participate in politics in order to change the political atmosphere.”
“The political bells have started ringing and the wrestling champions are restless in their different rooms. But I beg of all us, for some of us that know our journey, and God has brought us this far through miracle that has never happened anywhere in the world. For a sitting president who controls same party, and yet, God blind-folded everybody and brought us into government. There is no other place to seek for power more than the house of God. All powers belong to God.”
Responding, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey expressed gratitude to God for preserving him and his family over the years, saying God had delivered him from death severally.
According to the church’s general overseer, he has enjoyed overwhelming love and support from both the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states.
Zilly-Aggrey said since he started his ministry in Port Harcourt in 1992, he has enjoyed love from the people and government of Rivers State.
He said in 2017, he was honoured as the only clergyman with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) by Governor Nyesom Wike, for which he remains grateful.
“The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the year 2017 graciously nominated and awarded me as the only clergy in the Pentecostal family as the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State. I’ve been loved by Rivers people of all tribes, most especially the people of Rumueme. They have supported us.”
The minister thanked God for the privilege of his 60th birthday.
According to him, “In Nigeria for you to be alive for 60 years is a miracle. And especially in the last few years when the whole world came under the barrage of the Coronavirus, people were dying like flies, God kept me and my wife and children.”
Dignitaries that attended the thanksgiving service include wife of the Bayelsa Governor, Dr. Gloria Diri; former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir Gabriel Toby and his wife; Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ingobere; other lawmakers and commissioners from Bayelsa State.
Others are Secretary to the Bayela State Government, Dr. Konbowei Benson; wife of first civilian governor of the state, Mrs Margaret Alamieyeseigha; member, Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees (BoTs), Chief Remi Kuku; among others.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Eni Lifts Force Majeure On Brass Terminal, Bonny NLNG, Okpai Plant
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Reps Laud NIMASA Over Deep Blue Project
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Immigration Sanctions Two Corrupt Personnel
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Airlines Ration Flight Over High Operations Cost …May Further Increase Flight Tickets Prices
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
NCDMB Partners Firm On Lubricants Plant
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
NSCDC Restates Commitment To Fight Oil Theft, Vandalism
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Debt Servicing: Nigeria Spent N2.93trn In 2021 – DMO
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Reps Probe Aiteo, Addax Over Oil Spills, MoU