UNN, BUK Groups Hold Accountability Forum For Councillors

Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) in collaboration with the University of Nigeria Nsukka Muslim Community (UNNMC) has held accountability forum for councilors in Enugu North.

The event, which took place at Nsukka, was to sensitise the newly inaugurated councilors in Enugu North senatorial district to the need to be accountable as elected public officials.

In a remark, Dr Mausu Saddiq, Director, UNNMC Anti-corruption Project, said the seminar was to sensitise the councilors to be accountable, transparent as well as fight corruption as elected representatives of the people.

“This seminar is to sensitise you to be accountable, transparent, and fight corruption in the discharge of your duties.

“Do your best to fulfill the campaign promises you made to your people and honestly give to them whatever government gives you to give your people.

“Say no to corruption in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Saddiq, represented by Mr Salawa Sikiru, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the project, said that for the country to take its rightful position in the world all must partner to promote accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption.

“We know corruption cannot be eradicated completely but it can be reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdullahi Anyachonkeya, the Admin Secretary UNNMC and Accounting Officer of the project, said that the collaboration of UNNMC with Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies started in 2018.

He said its objective was to ensure elected officers promote accountability, transparency and fight corruption while performing their functions.

“It’s unfortunate that corruption is increasing on daily basis and if we all fold our arms this cankerworm will continue to eat deep into the fabric of our country.

“There is an urgent need to sensitise Nigerians, especially our elected leaders, to how to fight corruption before this ill-wind destroys this country,” he said.

The secretary said that for the people who elected councilors to enjoy good governance and dividends of democracy, the councilors must be accountable and transparent.

“For you to leave good legacies that generations yet unborn will remember, you must say no to all forms of corruption.

“As a councilor, ensure at all time to be politically, morally, financially, and matrimonially accountable as these will enhance your respect and integrity as a representative of the people,” he said.

He urged them to avoid everything that would mar their future and bring shame to their families, wards and local government areas.

“Try to do the right thing at the right time by saying no to all forms of corruption, no matter whose ox is gored.

“Remember, if you perform very well as councilor, it will open more opportunities in the future for you to serve your people and the country in a greater capacity,” he added.

Anyachonkeya also urged them to remember God in all they did, knowing full well that one day they would stand before their Creator to give account of their stewardship.

“In whatever you do in the discharge of your duties, respect, and fear God, because one day you will stand before Him to give an account of your stewardship,” he said.

The accounting officer disclosed that the UNNMC’s Anti-corruption project is funded by the John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation.

Also speaking, Rev. Gabriel Imeri, Senior Pastor in City-Takers International Bible Mission Nsukka, said that to move the country forward public officers must be accountable to the people who elected them.

He said that the mandate was across elected and appointed people in federal, state, and local governments.

Imeri, who is also an Assistant Registrar, Registry Department, UNN, noted that many anti-corruption agencies and commissions created by the Federal Government had not done enough.

“We have Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau.

“Government should put more measures to strengthen these organisations to enable them to fight corruption and restore the country to the enviable standard of respect and dignity within the comity of nations,” he said.

He urged councilors to shun all forms of corruption as they carried out their duties as lawmakers of their various LGAs in Enugu North senatorial district.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Jude Omeje, the Leader of Nsukka Local Government Legislative Council thanked the organisers of the programme for the sensitisation.

“What I have learned today will help me to promote accountability, transparency as well as fight corruption as the leader of the legislative council,” he said.

Newsmen reports that no fewer than 20 councilors from the district attended the seminar.